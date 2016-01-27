Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:

FIFA

Reuters interviews FIFA presidential candidate Champagne

BRUSSELS - Frenchman Jerome Champagne tells Reuters what measures he would take to clean up FIFA if he is elected president of world soccer's crisis-hit governing body in exactly one month's time. (SOCCER-FIFA/CHAMPAGNE (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Mike Collett, 700 words)

Dominguez elected South American confederation president

ASUNCION - Paraguayan Alejandro Dominguez was elected president of the South American Football Confederation and immediately vowed to revamp an organisation decimated over the last year by the arrest of its top officials. (SOCCER-CONMEBOL/, moved, by Daniela Desantis, 400 words)

TENNIS

Authorities to review anti-corruption procedures

MELBOURNE - Tennis officials have launched an independent review into their anti-corruption practices after allegations the Tennis Integrity unit, the sport's watchdog, had been ineffective in stamping out corruption in the game. (TENNIS-CORRUPTION/MEASURES, moved, 400 words)

Australian Open (to 31)

MELBOURNE - World number two Andy Murray continues his pursuit of a first Australian Open title against David Ferrer in the quarter-finals. In the women's draw, Angelique Kerber beat Victoria Azarenka to reach the semi-finals. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX) expect throughout, by Nick Mulvenney, Greg Stutchbury and Ian Ransom, 600 words)

ATHLETICS

IAAF ethics board to look at 2017, 2019 votes

LONDON - The IAAF's ethics committee is to investigate the bidding for the 2017 and 2019 world athletics championships after accusations of possible corruption, the head of the sport in Britain told a parliamentary committee. (ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/WARNER, moved, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

SOCCER

English League Cup

Manchester City v Everton (1945)

Man City out to dash hopes of an all-Merseyside final

LONDON - Manchester City stand in the way of an all-Merseyside final at Wembley as Everton take a 2-1 lead heading into the second leg. The winners will face Liverpool on Feb. 28. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 500 words)

Network failure prompts Charlton fans to rebel

LONDON - It might have seemed an attractive idea to own a network of clubs all over Europe, moving players and coaches between them, while cutting out fees for transfers and agents, but Charlton Athletic fans are rebelling against the whole concept. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CHARLTON (FEATURE), moved, by Steve Tongue, 650 words)

King's Cup

Quarter-finals second leg

Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo (1930)

Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao (2030)

Barcelona on form to reach semis

Holders Barcalona, chasing a fourth domestic Cup triumph in eight years, have beaten Bilbao three times in the final since 2009 and will be aiming to maintain their successful record as they defend a 2-1 advantage from the first leg. (SOCCER-SPAIN/KINGS, expect by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Coppa Italia

Juventus v Inter Milan (1945)

Juventus host Inter Milan in Coppa Italia semi-final

MILAN - Holders Juventus host Roberto Mancini's Inter Milan in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final. (SOCCER-ITALY/COPPA, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

PSG take on Toulouse to reach third final

PARIS - Holders Paris St Germain look to reach a third League Cup final when they host Toulouse at the Parc des Princes. (SOCCER-FRANCE/CUP, by 2200GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 200 words)

Dutch league

AZ Alkmaar v SC Cambuur (1730)

NEC Nijmegen v Twente Enschede (1730)

Graafschap Doetinchem v ADO Den Haag (1845)

Excelsior v PSV Eindhoven (1945)

Vitesse Arnhem v PEC Zwolle (1945)

PSV can close gap on leaders Ajax Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM - Champions PSV Eindhoven have a chance to cut Ajax Amsterdam's lead to a single point if they win at Excelsior. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

Zhirkov discusses Chelsea's woeful season

MOSCOW - Russian international defender Yuri Zhirkov explains why he thinks his former club, English Premier League champions Chelsea, have been struggling this season. (SOCCER-RUSSIA/CHELSEA-ZHIRKOV (INTERVIEW), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, 500 words)

NFL

Broncos' Manning says Super Bowl might be his 'last rodeo'

With speculation swirling on whether the Super Bowl will mark the end of Peyton Manning's illustrious NFL career, the Denver Broncos quarterback may have tipped his hand moments after punching his ticket to the championship game. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/MANNING moved, 350 words)

Superstitious Broncos choose white uniforms for Super Bowl

The Denver Broncos have decided to wear their white road uniforms for the Super Bowl as opposed to the home orange jerseys they wore during four blowout losses in the NFL's championship game. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/BRONCOS-JERSEYS moved, 350 words)

NBA

Thunder prove too strong for Knicks

The Oklahoma City tandem of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were too much for the New York Knicks to handle on Tuesday as the Thunder won 128-122 in overtime at Madison Square Garden. (NBA-KNICKS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Bryant, Nowitzki clash for final time

Future Hall of Famers Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki meet for the final time in their illustrious careers when the Los Angeles Lakers host a Dallas Mavericks team looking to avoid matching their longest losing skid of the season. (NBA-LAKERS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Lowly Nets host Heat

Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh combined for 54 points to lead the Miami Heat to a 102-98 win over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, moving shortly, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Pens beat Devils 2-0

Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel scored goals, Marc-Andre Fleury made a succession of strong saves during his 42nd career shutout and the Pittsburgh Penguins moved into the NHL All Star break with a 2-0 win over the New Jersey Devils. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

RUGBY

Six Nations coaches, captains hold news conferences

LONDON - The head coaches and captains of Ireland, England, France, Wales, Scotland and Italy hold news conferences at a Six Nations championship media day ahead of the start of the tournament next month. (RUGBY UNION-COUNTRY/, expect by 1015 GMT/5:15 AM ET, by Mitch Phillips, Justin Palmer and John Geddie, 400 words)

CRICKET

Twenty20 leagues go head-to-head in UAE

DUBAI - The proliferation of Twenty20 cricket continues apace over the next couple of weeks when a contest of retired greats goes head-to-head with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the dollar of the Emirati fan and the eyes of the sub-continental TV viewer. (CRICKET-EMIRATES/ (FEATURE), moving at 0700 GMT/ 2 AM ET, by Matt Smith, 700 words) (Asia sports desk editor: Peter Rutherford)