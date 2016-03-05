Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

SOCCER

Soccer's law-making body set to approve video trials

CARDIFF - Trials involving video technology and the biggest overhaul of the laws of the game since the 1930s are expected to be approved when soccer's law-making body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) holds its annual general meeting on Saturday.

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1245)

Chelsea v Stoke City

Everton v West Ham United

Manchester City v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth

Southampton v Sunderland

Swansea City v Norwich City

Watford v Leicester City (1730)

Title rivals Spurs and Arsenal clash, Leicester at Watford

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have the perfect chance to bounce back from midweek defeats in the biggest North London derby for years before leaders Leicester City visit Watford in the late game.

Serie A

Verona v Sampdoria (1700)

Napoli v Chievo Verona (1945)

Napoli need win to reignite title campaign

MILAN - Second-placed Napoli must beat Chievo at home to reignite their title challenge after taking two points from their last three Serie A games.

La Liga

Real Madrid v Celta Vigo (1500)

Villarreal v Las Palmas (1715)

Getafe v Sevilla (1930)

Deportivo Coruna v Malaga (2105)

Real target Celta win at Bernabeu after derby loss

MADRID - Real Madrid will aim for a convincing win against Celta Vigo at the Bernabeu after last weekend's derby loss at home to Atletico, with an eye on Tuesday's home clash with AS Roma in the Champions League who they lead 2-0.

Bundesliga

Cologne v Schalke 04 (1430)

Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1430)

FC Augsburg v Bayer Leverkusen (1430)

VfB Stuttgart v Hoffenheim (1430)

VfL Wolfsburg v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1430)

Werder Bremen v Hanover 96 (1430)

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich (1730)

Bayern visit Dortmund in top-of-the-table clash

DORTMUND - Bayern Munich take on Bundesliga title rivals Borussia Dortmund looking to stretch their five-point lead and avoid turning the championship race into a cliffhanger.

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

Paris St Germain v Montpellier HSC (1600)

Angers SCO v St Etienne

Girondins Bordeaux v GFC Ajaccio

Lille v Stade de Reims

Nice v ES Troyes AC

Bastia v FC Lorient

Paris St Germain v Montpellier (1600)

PSG host Montpellier with Chelsea on the horizon

PARIS - Paris St Germain welcome Montpellier as they look to extend their 22-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 following last week's defeat by Olympique Lyonnais, although Laurent Blanc will likely rotate his squad with an eye on their Champions League round of 16 second leg at Chelsea on Wednesday.

Sporting v Benfica (2045)

Benfica try to end losing run against Sporting

LISBON - Second-placed Benfica visit leaders Sporting looking for a win that would take them top of the Portuguese league and end an embarrassing run of defeats against their neighbours, who are led by former Benfica coach Jorge Jesus.

Dutch championship

PEC Zwolle v Graafschap Doetinchem (1730)

Groningen v PSV Eindhoven (1845)

Heerenveen v Utrecht (1945)

PSV bid to extend lead to four points

AMSTERDAM - PSV Eindhoven can open a four-point lead at the top by beating Groningen away, with title rivals Ajax Amsterdam not playing until Sunday.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Big-name players face pressure to deliver in 2016

We look ahead to the 2016 Major League Soccer season with a six-part package including an overall preview, an interview with first-year coach Patrick Vieira of the New York City FC, a look at the overhauled Los Angeles Galaxy, five players to watch and five storylines to keep track of during the campaign.

SEE ALSO: (SOCCER-MLS/VIEIRA (INTERVIEW), by Larry Fine, 440 words) (SOCCER-MLS/GALAXY, by Jahmal Corner, 435 words) (SOCCER-MLS/CANADA, by Tim Wharnsby, 400 words) (SOCCER-MLS/PLAYERS, 685 words) (SOCCER-MLS/STORYLINES, 715 words)

CYCLING

World track championships (to 6)

Cavendish aims for top three in men's omnium

LONDON - Britain's Mark Cavendish needs a podium finish in the omnium to guarantee a place on the track team for Rio where he hopes to win a first Olympic medal. The men's sprint will also be decided with France's Gregory Bauge looking to retain his title.

RUGBY

Super Rugby, round two

Waikato Chiefs v Lions, Hamilton (0415)

Otago Highlanders v Wellington Hurricanes, Dunedin (0635)

Queensland Reds v Western Force, Brisbane (0840)

Bulls v Melbourne Rebels, Pretoria (1300)

Cheetahs v Stormers, Bloemfontein (1505)

Sharks v Jaguares, Durban (1710)

Re-match of last year's final in Dunedin

The champion Highlanders host the Hurricanes in a repeat of last year's title-decider, with both searching for their first win of the season

Jaguares head to Durban for Sharks clash

After opening their Super Rugby account with a comeback win at the Cheetahs, Argentina's Jaguares head to Durban to take on the Sharks, who hammered the Kings last weekend.

We will also move RUGBY UNION-SUPER/HIGHLIGHTS with brief reports from all round two matches

GOLF

PGA Tour: WGC-Cadillac Championship, Miami (to 6)

Halfway leader Scott riding momentum at Doral

Australian Adam Scott birdied three of his final four holes at the difficult Blue Monster course to charge into the second-round lead at the WGC-Cadillac Championship in Miami.

LPGA Tour: HSBC Women's Champions, Singapore (to 6)

Chasing pack hoping to hunt down Korean leaders in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Jang Ha-na and Lee Mi-rim share a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the $1.5 million restricted-field event but the packed leaderboard behind them will have the Korean pair in their sights.

NBA

Lebron shines at power forward as Cavs down Wizards

LeBron James had 19 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists while making his first start at power forward and Kyrie Irving had 21 points and eight assists in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 108-83 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Randolph leads Grizzlies to victory over Jazz

Zach Randolph scored 25 points and Lance Stephenson added 16 off the bench to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 94-88 victory over the Utah Jazz at FedExForum.

Knicks host Celtics, Lakers battle Hawks

Carmelo Anthony and the struggling New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics in a clash of two storied franchises while the Los Angeles Lakers host the Atlanta Hawks in two the 10 games on the National Basketball Association schedule.

NHL

Stepan powers Rangers to win over Capitals

Derek Stepan had a goal and an assist, Antti Raanta made 32 saves, and the New York Rangers defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Nick Mulvenney)