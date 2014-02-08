Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

OLYMPIC NEWS

Winter Games open, Putin keen to prove doubters wrong

SOCHI, Russia - Russia's Winter Olympics officially got underway on the Black Sea coast on Friday with a burst of fireworks and a dazzling opening ceremony that President Vladimir Putin hoped would dispel fears of militant attacks and a row over gay rights (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 900 words)

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

Veteran Mexican skier easy to spot at Sochi

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Fifty-five-year-old Hubertus von Hohenlohe, Mexico's only competitor at the Winter Olympics, is ready to hit the slopes at his sixth Games in a folklore-themed skisuit that he promises is his freakiest outfit yet (OLYMPICS-ALPINESKIING/MEN-MEXICO (TV), expect by 0900 GMT/4 AM ET, by Mark Trevelyan, 500 words)

- - - -

FIGURE SKATING

Russia look to preserve lead in team competition

SOCHI, Russia - The team competition continues with the women's and ice dance short programmes, while the pair perform their free dance. Hosts Russia, Canada and China occupy the top three spots after day one (OLYMPICS-FIGURESKATING/TEAM, expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Pritha Sarkar and Alissa de Carbonnel, 800 words)

- - - -

FREESTYLE

Kearney eyes first double gold in moguls final

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - American Hannah Kearney will become the first freestyle skiier to win two gold medals when she defends her women's moguls title against a field including three Dufour-Lapointe sisters under the lights at the Extreme Park (OLYMPICS-FREESTYLE/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney and Philip O'Connor, 500 words)

- - - -

SKI JUMPING

Women to take first ever jumps at the Olympics

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Women will take first ever serious jumps at an Olympic Games during initial training session for normal hill competition (OLYMPICS-SKIJUMPING/WOMEN, expect by 1330 GMT/8.30 AM ET, by David Ljunggren, 600 words)

- -

Slovenia, Polish jumpers set to dominate normal hill qualifying

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Poland's Kamil Stoch and Slovenia's Peter Prevc are favourites to take top two spots when ski jumpers take part in qualifying round for Sunday's normal hill competition (OLYMPICS-SKIJUMPING/MEN, expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 500 words)

- - - -

ICE HOCKEY

Canada, U.S. launch gold medal bids

SOCHI, Russia - The women's ice hockey competition opens on two fronts with the two top gold medal contenders Canada and the United States seeing action. The U.S. will take on Finland in one contest while Canada open defence of their gold medal against Switzerland (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/WOMEN, PIX, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Steve Keating and Frank Pingue, 500 words)

- -

Miller seeks starting role and shot at redemption in Sochi

SOCHI, Russia - Ryan Miller was the face of U.S. ice hockey during a magical run at the 2010 Vancouver Games but the goalie had to rediscover his form in order to earn a spot on the Sochi Olympics squad (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/MILLER, expect by 0900 GMT/4 AM ET, by Frank Pingue, 625 words)

- - - -

SNOWBOARDING

First snowboard medals to be decided Saturday

ROSA KHUTOR - The first snowboarding medals at the Sochi Oylmpics are up for grabs at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park as the men's slopestyle semifinals and final take place.

(OLYMPICS-SNOWBOARDING/ (PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Philip O'Connor and Nick Mulvenney, 700 words)

- -

Andorra's medal hopes remote after Marin injury

BARCELONA - Snowboarder Lluis Marin's dream of winning Andorra's first ever Olympic medal has gone from realistic to remote after he suffered an injury last month (OLYMPICS-SNOWBOARDING/ANDORRA-MARIN (INTERVIEW), expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

- - - -

SPEEDSKATING

Kramer favourite in 5,000 as Speedskating gets underway

SOCHI, Russia - Sven Kramer is red hot favourite to defend his 5,000 metre title in the opening event of the speedskating competition at the Adler Arena. Russia's Ivan Skobrev, bronze medallist in Vancouver, carries home hopes on his 31st birthday.(OLYMPICS-SPEEDSKATING/MEN-5000, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

- - - -

CROSS COUNTRY

Bjoergen looking to continue skiathlon domination

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Norway's Marit Bjoergen, the most successful athlete at the Vancouver Games, is the hot favourite in the first cross-country skiing event in Sochi, the skiathlon -- a mix of classical and freestyle skiing (OLYMPICS-CROSSCOUNTRY/SKIATHLON (PIX), by 1105 GMT/6.05 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, 500 words)

- - - -

BIATHLON

Fourcade targets first biathlon gold in sprint event

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Overall World Cup leader Martin Fourcade and Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen battle for gold in the sprint, the first biathlon event of the Sochi Games, while Norwegian great Ole Einar Bjoerndalen hopes to claim a Winter Games record equalling 12th medal (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/SPRINT (PIX), by 1620 GMT/11.20 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, 600 words)

(Duty editor: Caroline Helly)