OLYMPIC NEWS

Injured skater Plushenko retires from Games, overshadowing men's hockey

SOCHI, Russia - Russia's flamboyant figure skater Yevgeny Plushenko pulls out of the Winter Olympics through injury in a development that immediately deflated home fans pumped up by an opening victory for their beloved men's ice hockey team (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 900 words)

Miller bids for Alpine gold, figure skating misses Plushenko

SOCHI, Russia - American Bode Miller bids to put the disappointment of downhill failure behind him in the Alpine Super Combined, while the men's figure skating contestants will seek to bounce back from the shock withdrawal of Russian darling Yevgeny Plushenko (OLYMPICS-FRIDAY/, moved, by Julian Linden, 350 words)

ALPINE SKIING

Miller goes for gold after downhill flop

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Bode Miller will try to retain his super combined title on the Rosa Khutor course but will have strong opposition from compatriot and world champion Ted Ligety among others (OLYMPICS-ALPINESKIING/COMBINED (PIX), expect from 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, plus sidebars, by Alan Baldwin, Martyn Herman and Annika Breidhardt, 500 words)

ICE HOCKEY

Canada and Russia begin chase for gold

SOCHI, Russia - Canada opens defense of its Olympic gold medal against Norway while Russia sees its first Winter Games action taking on Slovenia and the United States faces off against Slovakia (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/MEN, PIX, moved, by Steve Keating and Frank Pingue, 500 words)

Russia and Sweden battle for top spot in Group B

SOCHI, Russia - The preliminary round of the women's ice hockey tournament comes to a close as Japan battles Germany followed by a Sweden versus Russia clash to determine top spot in Group B (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/WOMEN (PIX), moved, by Frank Pingue, 300 words)

FIGURE SKATING

Plushenko's absence casts shadow over men's event

SOCHI, Russia - With Russia's flamboyant figure skating star Yevgeny Plushenko out of the event with injury, three-times world champion Patrick Chan will be hoping to become the first Canadian to win the men's Olympic title (OLYMPICS-FIGURESKATING/MEN, pix, expect by 1930 GMT/2:30 PM ET, by Pritha Sarkar and Alissa de Carbonnel, 800 words)

FREESTYLE

Champion Lassila faces tough challenge from China's Xu

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Australia's defending champion Lydia Lassila will face a tough challenge for her title from a strong Chinese squad featuring Xu Mengtao and Li Nana when the women's freestyle aerials gets underway under the Extreme Park lights(OLYMPICS-FREESTYLE/AERIALS (PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by Philip O'Connor and Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

LUGE

Germany win team relay to complete gold sweep

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Germany completed a clean sweep of luge gold medals at the Sochi Olympics after winning the inaugural team relay on Thursday (OLYMPICS-LUGE/RELAY (PIX), moved, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

SKELETON

Dukurs favourite as Latvia eye first gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Men's skeleton favourite Martins Dukurs begins his quest to secure a first Winter Olympics gold medal for Latvia when the first two heats are staged (OLYMPICS-SKELETON/MEN (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Justin Palmer, 300 words)

Yarnold in pole position to emulate Williams

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Britain's Lizzy Yarnold is poised to emulate compatriot Amy Williams and win Olympic women's skeleton gold when she takes a healthy lead into the final two runs on Friday (OLYMPICS-SKELETON/WOMEN (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 500 words)

SKI JUMPING

Austrian ski jumpers hope to restore honour in men's large hill

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Austria's ski jumping team, surprisingly shut out of normal hill final, hoping to restore honour in the large hill event; Poland's Kamil Stoch will be man to beat (OLYMPICS-SKI JUMPING, expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 650 words)

CROSS COUNTRY

Kowalczyk back to form with 10km win

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Poland's Justyna Kowalczyk powered to an impressive victory in a gruelling women's cross-country 10km classic at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Thursday (OLYMPICS-CROSSCOUNTRY/CLASSIC (PIX), moved, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

BIATHLON

Fourcade claims second Sochi gold - eyes more

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - France's Martin Fourcade stamped his authority on the Olympic biathlon by winning the 20km individual title on Thursday to earn his second gold medal of the Sochi Winter Games (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/INDIVIDUAL (PIX), moved, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovitskiy, 500 words)

