Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday:

OLYMPIC NEWS

Protest group crashes Olympics party, Norway strike gold

SOCHI, Russia - Members of Russian protest group Pussy Riot crash the Sochi Olympic party when they are detained at a police station, briefly diverting the world's gaze from snowboarders and skiers who brave thick fog and rain to race (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 1,100 words)

Pussy riot members detained by police in Sochi

SOCHI, Russia - Pussy Riot protest band members Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova said they were detained on suspicion of theft in the Winter Olympics host city of Sochi on Tuesday, less than two months after their release from prison under an amnesty (OLYMPICS/PUSSYRIOT (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 600 words)

Ligety seeks America's first Sochi Alpine gold

SOCHI, Russia - Ted Ligety will be seeking to win a first Alpine skiing gold for the United States at the Sochi Games in one of eight Olympic medal events on Wednesday (OLYMPICS/WEDNESDAY, expect by 0100, by Keith Weir, 400 words, see also OLYMPICS/WEDNESDAY-MEDALS (FACTBOX), 200 words)

ALPINE SKIING

Men's giant slalom

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Giant slalom world champion Ted Ligety of the United States hopes it will be third time lucky after missing out on the medals in his first two races of the Sochi Games (OLYMPICS-ALPINESKIING/GIANT, expect from 0900 GMT/2 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, Martyn Herman and Annika Breidthardt, 400 words)

ICE HOCKEY

Russia face Finland as quarter-finals get underway

SOCHI, Russia - Russia play Finland while top-seeded Sweden face Slovenia in two of the four men's ice hockey quarter-finals taking place on Wednesday at the Sochi Games (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/MEN (PIX), expect first take by 1030 GMT/5:30 AM ET, by Frank Pingue and Steve Keating, 500 words)

FIGURE SKATING

Yuna bids to hold of Lipnitskaya and Asada challenge

SOCHI, Russia - Champion Kim Yuna will begin her bid to become only the third woman to win back-to-back Olympic titles in the short programme. Among those eager to dethrone her are 15-year-old Russian sensation Julia Lipnitskaya and 2010 Olympic silver medallist Mao Asada (OLYMPICS-FIGURESKATING/WOMEN, pix, expect by 1930 GMT/2:30 PM ET, by Pritha Sarkar, Alissa de Carbonnel and Julian Linden, 800 words)

SPEED SKATING

Sablikova faces Wust battle to defend 5,000m title

SOCHI, Russia - Defending champion Martina Sablikova and Ireen Wust of Netherlands are set to battle for 5,000m gold with 41-year-old Claudia Pechstein of Germany talking down her chances of adding to her record nine Olympic speed skating medals (OLYMPICS-SPEEDSKATING/WOMEN-5000, expect by 1900 GMT/ 2PM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

CURLING

Curling reaches semi-final stage

SOCHI, Russia - It is semi-final time in both the men's and women's curling competitions. Canada, seeking a third successive title face China while Sweden play Britain in the men's tournament while the Canadian women, who won all nine group games, face Britain and double-defending champions Sweden play Switzerland in the women's (OLYMPICS-CURLING/ (PIX), expect first take by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Keith Weir, 400 words)

CROSS COUNTRY

Norway hope to gain edge over Sweden

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Norway, after a slightly disappointing first week, look to gain the edge over arch rivals Sweden in the team sprints (OLYMPICS-CROSSCOUNTRY/TEAM-MEN and WOMEN (PIX), by 1230 GMT/7:30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovitskiy, 450 words each)

BIATHLON

France, Norway and Russia look for mixed gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - France, with double Olympic champion Martin Fourcade doubtful, Norway and Russia are among the favourites for the mixed relay (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/MIXED (PIX), by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovitskiy, 500 words)

SNOWBOARDING

Mathies, Kummer favourites for parallel giant slalom golds

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Austrian Luke Mathies is being hotly-tipped in the men's event, while Swiss Patrizia Kummer's recent form on the World Cup circuit means she is favourite for the women's gold in the parallel giant slalom (OLYMPICS-SNOWBOARDING/GIANT SLALOM, expect by 1040 GMT/5:40 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney and Philip O'Connor, 500 words)

FREESTYLE SKIING

American wise favourite for ski halfpipe debut

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Three-times X Games champion David Wise is the favourite on the debut of the ski halfpipe at the Olympics but fellow American Torin Yater-Wallace and Canada's Mike Riddle will also be gold medal contenders (OLYMPICS-FREESTYLE/HALFPIPE (PIX), moved, by Philip O'Connor and Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

BOBSLEIGH

Gold up for grabs in women's bobsleigh

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - The finale of the women's bobsleigh is staged at the Sanki Sliding Centre with heats three and four deciding gold (OLYMPICS-BOBSLEIGH/WOMEN (PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- - - - (Duty editor: Caroline Helly)