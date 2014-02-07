Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

OLYMPIC NEWS

Winter Games to open, Putin keen to prove doubters wrong

SOCHI, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the opening ceremony of the Sochi Winter Olympics determined to prove his doubters wrong after militant attacks, a row over gay rights and ballooning costs overshadowed preparations (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 900 words)

Putin will not use Games Ceremony for propaganda-IOC

SOCHI, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin will not use Friday's opening ceremony for propaganda purposes as he has only one sentence to speak to open the Sochi Winter Olympics, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has said (OLYMPICS-PUTIN/CEREMONY (PIX, TV), moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

ALPINE SKIING

Mayer the main man for Austria

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Matthias Mayer led the way in Olympic men's downhill training on Friday as Austria completed their team selection for Sunday's Alpine skiing showcase (OLYMPICS-ALPINESKIING/DOWNHILL MEN (PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

FIGURE SKATING

Davis and White gaze towards gold finale

SOCHI, Russia - When a nine-year-old Meryl Davis was first told to hold hands with an eight-year-old Charlie White and look deeply into his eyes while holding her gaze - just thinking about it left her blushing and tongue-tied (OLYMPICS-FIGURESKATING/DAVIS-WHITE (INTERVIEW), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Pritha Sarkar, 800 words)

FREESTYLE

VanLaanen nets inspiration from unlikely source

SOCHI, Russia - When Angeli VanLaanen straps on her skis and catapults herself down the halfpipe, she looks just like any other freestyle skier (OLYMPICS-FREESTYLE/VANLAANEN, moved, by Julian Linden, 400 words)

LUGE

No pressure on me, says Luge gold medal favourite Loch

ROSA KHUTOR - Felix Loch does not suffer from nerves or feel any pressure. Becoming the youngest Olympic luge gold medallist at the age of 20 has seen to that (OLYMPICS-LUGE/, moved, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

CURLING

'Stone of Destiny' leads Howie to Sochi

SOCHI, Russia - British curler Rhona Martin lived the Olympic dream at the Salt Lake City Games before returning home to a gold medal hero's welcome (OLYMPICS-CURLING/BRITAIN, moved, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

SKI JUMPING

Austrian ski jumping team holds first news conference

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Powerful Austrian ski jumping team holds inaugural news conference ahead of Olympics events they are once again expected to dominate (OLYMPICS-SKIJUMPING/AUSTRIA, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by David Ljunggren, 550 words)

Jumpers have mixed feelings about new hill

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Some of the ski jumpers at the Sochi Olympics are struggling to adjust to the Games' new modern-style hill, saying a flatter in-run means they have to be perfect at take-off (OLYMPICS-SKIJUMPING/TRAINING, moved, by David Ljunggren, 400 words)

ICE HOCKEY

IOC to watch new women's format with interest

SOCHI, Russia - Women's ice hockey will debut a new format at the Sochi Games on Saturday aimed at avoiding the embarrassing routs that have put the sport's Olympic future in doubt, but the tournament should still come down a battle of Davids and Goliaths (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/WOMEN (PREVIEW, PIX), moved, by Frank Pingue, 500 words)

SNOWBOARDING

I'm Alexei, call me, says Russia's Sobolev

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Russian snowboarder Alexei Sobolev struck on a novel way of making the most of his time in the limelight at the Sochi Games and perhaps even finding a new girlfriend - he had his phone number printed on his helmet (OLYMPICS-SNOWBOARDING/SOBOLEV, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

Snowboarder Eguibar offers Spain rare chance of a medal

MADRID - Coming into the Sochi Games as junior snowboard cross world champion has upped the pressure on 20-year-old Spaniard Lucas Eguibar to put an end to the Iberian nation's woeful record at the Winter Olympics (OLYMPICS-SNOWBOARDING/EGUIBAR (INTERVIEW, PIX), moved, by Teresa Larraz Mora, 500 words) (Duty editor: Caroline Helly)