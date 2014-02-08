Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

OLYMPIC NEWS

World's eyes turn to sport as Winter Games hit stride

SOCHI, Russia - Russia's Winter Olympics sprang into action on Saturday with the first full day of sporting contest, finally drawing the world's gaze from militant threats, a widely criticised "gay propaganda" law and an opening ceremony that did not go completely to plan (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 900 words)

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - A vintage Bode Miller set himself up as favourite for the showcase men's Olympic downhill on Saturday after rolling back the years with a storming run in a crash-hit final training session (OLYMPICS-ALPINESKIING/DOWNHILL MEN (PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 600 words)

+ See also:

- OLYMPICS-ALPINESKIING/MEN-DANGER (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Martyn Herman, 500 words

- - - -

FIGURE SKATING

Russia look to preserve lead in team competition

SOCHI, Russia - The team competition continues with the women's and ice dance short programmes, while the pair perform their free dance. Hosts Russia, Canada and China occupy the top three spots after day one (OLYMPICS-FIGURESKATING/TEAM, expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Pritha Sarkar and Alissa de Carbonnel, 800 words)

- - - -

FREESTYLE

Kearney eyes first double gold in moguls final

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - American Hannah Kearney will become the first freestyle skiier to win two gold medals when she defends her women's moguls title against a field including three Dufour-Lapointe sisters under the lights at the Extreme Park (OLYMPICS-FREESTYLE/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney and Philip O'Connor, 500 words)

- - - -

SKI JUMPING

U.S. star Sarah Hendrickson unhappy after poor training jumps

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - U.S. star ski jumper Sarah Hendrickson, who battled back from a bad knee injury to make the Olympics, put in two poor training jumps on Saturday and said she was unhappy with her performance (OLYMPICS-SKIJUMPING/WOMEN-HENDRICKSON, moved, by David Ljunggren, 600 words)

- -

Slovenia, Polish jumpers set to dominate normal hill qualifying

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Poland's Kamil Stoch and Slovenia's Peter Prevc are favourites to take top two spots when ski jumpers take part in qualifying round for Sunday's normal hill competition (OLYMPICS-SKIJUMPING/MEN, expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 500 words)

- - - -

ICE HOCKEY

U.S. open with clinical 3-1 win

SOCHI, Russia - The United States eased past Finland 3-1 on Saturday as the women's ice hockey competition at the Sochi Olympics got off to a familiar start with a one-sided victory(OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/WOMEN (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating, 500 words)

- -

Miller eager for shot at redemption in Sochi

SOCHI, Russia - Ryan Miller was the face of U.S. ice hockey during a magical run at the 2010 Vancouver Games but the goaltender had to rediscover his form to earn a spot on the Sochi Olympics squad (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/MILLER, moved, by Frank Pingue, 625 words)

- - - -

SNOWBOARDING

Stylish Kotsenburg lands double first

ROSA KHUTOR - American Sage Kotsenburg laid down an almost flawless first run to win the first gold medal of the Sochi Games as snowboarding slopestyle made a spectacular Olympic debut on Saturday (OLYMPICS-SNOWBOARDING/ (PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 700 words)

- -

Andorra's medal hopes remote after Marin injury

BARCELONA - Snowboarder Lluis Marin had dreamed of winning Andorra's first Olympic medal but an injury suffered last month means his chances of a podium place have gone from realistic to remote (OLYMPICS-SNOWBOARDING/ANDORRA-MARIN (INTERVIEW), moved, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

- - - -

SPEEDSKATING

Kramer favourite in 5,000 as Speedskating gets underway

SOCHI, Russia - Sven Kramer is red hot favourite to defend his 5,000 metre title in the opening event of the speedskating competition at the Adler Arena. Russia's Ivan Skobrev, bronze medallist in Vancouver, carries home hopes on his 31st birthday.(OLYMPICS-SPEEDSKATING/MEN-5000, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

- - - -

CROSS COUNTRY

'Iron Lady' Bjoergen gets 4th gold with skiathlon win

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Marit Bjoergen fulfilled expectations by earning her fourth Olympic gold medal with victory in the skiathlon event on a bittersweet Saturday for Norway at the Sochi Winter Games (OLYMPICS-CROSSCOUNTRY/SKIATHLON (PIX), moved, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- - - -

BIATHLON

Fourcade targets first biathlon gold in sprint event

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Overall World Cup leader Martin Fourcade and Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen battle for gold in the sprint, the first biathlon event of the Sochi Games, while Norwegian great Ole Einar Bjoerndalen hopes to claim a Winter Games record equalling 12th medal (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/SPRINT (PIX), by 1620 GMT/11.20 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, 600 words)

