Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

OLYMPIC NEWS

Russia, and Putin, bask in afterglow of Games gold

SOCHI, Russia - Canada and Germany add to their gold medal hauls at the Winter Olympics, while Russia basks in the afterglow of its first title of the Games after the team figure skating victory captivates the host nation. (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), expect by 1500, by Mike Collett-White, 900 words)

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

Mancuso halfway to super combined gold, now the hard part

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - American Julia Mancuso threw down the gauntlet to reigning Olympic super combined champion Maria Hoefl-Riesch by building a healthy advantage in the downhill run on Monday (OLYMPICS-ALPINESKIING/SUPER LEG (PIX), moved, Martyn Herman, 500 words)

- - - -

SKI JUMPING

Women hold last training session before historic first jump

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Women ski jumpers will hold their final training session before first ever Olympic competition on normal hill (OLYMPICS-SKIJUMPING, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 400 words)

- - - -

ICE HOCKEY

US women romp past Swiss to reach Sochi semis

SOCHI, Russia - The United States punched their ticket to the semi-finals of the women's ice hockey competition with a routine 9-0 triumph over Switzerland at the Sochi Olympics on Monday. (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/WOMEN (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Frank Pingue, 450 words)

- - - -

SPEEDSKATING

Mo favourite to retain title as men's sprinters take centre stage

SOCHI, Russia - South Korea Mo Tae-bum attempts to successfully defend his men's 500m sprint title but is sure to face stiff opposition from Dutch twins Michel and Ronald Mulder. Japanese duo Joji Kato and Keiichiro Nagashima are also expected to go close in one of the more open speedskating races at the Sochi Games (OLYMPICS-SPEEDSKATING/MEN-500 (PIX), expect by 1600GMT/ 11 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words).

- - - -

BIATHLON

Bjoerndalen aiming at Winter Games medal record

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Ole Einar Bjoerndalen of Norway is gunning for a record-breaking 13th Winter Games medal when he starts first in the 12.5km pursuit (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/PURSUIT (PIX), by 1630 GMT/11.30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovitskiy, 600 words)

- - - -

CURLING

The 'roaring game' adds to the buzz as curlers hit ice

SOCHI, Russia - The 'roaring game' was finally heard on Monday when the curlers hit the ice at the Sochi Olympics, bringing their own, unique brand of excitement to the Winter Games (OLYMPICS-CURLING/ (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

- - - -

FREESTYLE

Canadians Bilodeau and Kingsbury favourite for moguls title

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Champion Alexandre Bilodeau and Mikael Kingsbury are expected to fight it out for the men's moguls title and could give Canada a second one-two in three days after the triumph of the Dufour-Lapointe sisters in the women's event (OLYMPICS-FREESTYLE/MOGULS (PIX), expect by 1930 GMT/2.30 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney and Philip O'Connor, 500 words)

- - - -

SHORT TRACK

Hamelin grabs gold in men's 1,500m

SOCHI, Russia - Canada's Charles Hamelin grabbed gold in the men's short track 1,500 metres at the Sochi Games on Monday, while home-crowd favourite Viktor Ahn seized Russia's first Olympic medal in the sport, winning bronze (OLYMPICS-SHORTRACK/1500 (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Alissa de Carbonnel and Pritha Sarkar, 350 words)

- - - -

NORDIC COMBINED

Veteran U.S. Nordic Combined team dreams of one last gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - The U.S. Nordic Combined team, which features a 33-year-old defending Olympic champion and an injured 37-year-old, due to give a news conference (OLYMPICS-NORDICCOMBINED, expect by 1500 GMT/4.30 AM ET, by David Ljunggren, 500 words)

