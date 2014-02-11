Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

OLYMPIC NEWS

Russian ice hockey mania sweeps Games, mild weather a worry

SOCHI, Russia - Attention at the Winter Olympics turned on Tuesday to the eagerly awaited men's ice hockey competition even before a puck had been shot in anger, as host team Russia and heavyweights Canada and the United States paraded before the world's media (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 900 words)

Olympics-American White, women ski jumpers set for take off

SOCHI, Russia - American snowboarder Shaun White, one of the best known faces in winter sport, makes a belated bid for Olympic gold in Sochi on Tuesday when he tries to retain his halfpipe title (OLYMPICS-TUESDAY/ moved, by Keith Weir, 400 words; see also OLYMPICS-TUESDAY/MEDALS (FACTBOX), 200 words)

SKI JUMPING

Women compete in first ever Olympic ski jumping competition

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Women ski jumpers will take part in their first ever Olympics when they compete in the normal hill event; female jumpers were only allowed into Games after a 13-year fight (OLYMPICS-SKIJUMPING/WOMEN, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 650 words)

Better helmets and body armour needed, says official

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Ski jumpers will have to don better helmets and could be required to wear body armour as part of determined bid by authorities to make sport safer, says top official (OLYMPICS-SKIJUMPING/SAFETY, moved, by David Ljunggren, 650 words)

ICE HOCKEY

Sweden blank Germany to reach quarters

SOCHI, Russia - Sweden rolled to a 4-0 win over Germany on Tuesday to earn a place in the quarter-finals of the women's ice hockey tournament at the Sochi Olympics (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/WOMEN (PIX), moved, by Frank Pingue, 500 words)

SPEEDSKATING

Lee hotly tipped for another Olympic sprint title

SOCHI, Russia - South Korean Lee Sang-hwa is an overwhelming favourite to successfully defend the women's 500 metre title having dominated the sprint distance in World Cup meetings this season. Russia's Olga Fatkulina carries home hopes, while German Jenny Wolf is likely to be knocking on the medal's door (OLYMPICS-SPEEDSKATING/WOMEN-500, expect by 1545 GMT/ 1145 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

BIATHLON

Kuzmina primed for unprecedented double

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia, takes a comfortable lead into the 10km pursuit as she bids to become the first woman to achieve a sprint/pursuit double at a single Games (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/PURSUIT (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/11.30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovistkiy, 500 words)

NORDIC COMBINED

Mild weather produce tough cross-country course

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Mild weather conditions look set to produce a treacherous cross-country course in Wednesday's normal hill Nordic Combined competition, favouring teams which have strong skiing squads (OLYMPICS-NORDICCOMBINED/PREVIEW, moved, by David Ljunggren, 550 words)

CROSS COUNTRY

Norway's Hattestad wins men's sprint title

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Ola Vigen Hattestad of Norway won the cross-country men's sprint gold medal at the Sochi Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday (OLYMPICS-CROSSCOUNTRY/SPRINT-MEN (UPDATE 1, PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovistkiy, 500 words)

Falla leads Norwegian 1-2 in women's sprint

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Maiken Caspersen Falla of Norway won the cross-country women's sprint gold medal at the Sochi Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday (OLYMPICS-CROSSCOUNTRY/SPRINT-WOMEN (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovistkiy, 500 words)

LUGE

Germany set for more luge gold glory

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Germany look to follow up gold in the men's singles with Natalie Geisenberger primed to secure women's gold over the final two runs at the Sanki Sliding Centre (OLYMPICS-LUGE/WOMEN (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 500 words

SNOWBOARDING

American White goes for third halfpipe gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Shaun White, the biggest name in snowboarding, goes for a third straight gold medal in the halfpipe at the Extreme Park having controversially dropped out of the slopestyle over fears about the safety of the course.(OLYMPICS-SNOWBOARDING/HALFPIPE (PIX), expect by 1930 GMT/2.30 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney and Phil O'Connor, 500 words)

