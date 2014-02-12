Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

OLYMPIC NEWS

Drama in mountains as Winter Games get first downhill tie

SOCHI, Russia - In a finish that a Hollywood scriptwriter would struggle to match, the women's downhill at Russia's Winter Olympics produced a tie for gold for the first time on Wednesday, in a thrilling start to the fifth full day of competition (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 900 words)

German Hoefl-Riesch seeks to profit from Vonn's absence

SOCHI, Russia - German skier Maria Hoefl-Riesch goes for her second gold of the Sochi Olympics in the women's downhill on Wednesday, her chances boosted by the absence of injured American champion Lindsey Vonn (OLYMPICS-WEDNESDAY/, moved by Keith Weir, 400 words; see also OLYMPICS-WEDNESDAY/MEDALS (FACTBOX), moved 200 words)

ICE HOCKEY

Sweden in action as Sochi men's tournament begins

SOCHI, Russia - The 12-team men's ice hockey tournament at the Sochi Games gets underway with 2006 gold medallists Sweden facing the Czech Republic and Latvia versus Switzerland. (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/MEN (PIX), expect by 1945 GMT/2:45 PM ET, by Frank Pingue and Steve Keating, 300 words)

US, Canada women's teams battle for top spot in Group A

SOCHI, Russia - The United States and arch-rival Canada battle in their final preliminary-round game, with top spot in Group A on the line, following Switzerland's clash with Finland. (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/WOMEN (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by Frank Pingue, 300 words)

ALPINE SKIING

Maze and Gisin share downhill gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Switzerland's Dominique Gisin and Slovenia's Tina Maze shared the women's Olympic Alpine skiing downhill gold medal on Wednesday after clocking exactly the same time (OLYMPICS-ALPINESKIING/DOWNHILL, moved, by Alan Baldwin, 600 words)

FIGURE SKATING

Russia begin charge towards second figure skating gold

SOCHI, Russia - World champions Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov bid to become the first figure skaters to win two golds at the same Olympics when they compete in the pairs free programme (OLYMPICS-FIGURESKATING/PAIRS (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Pritha Sarkar and Alissa de Carbonnel, 800 words)

SPEEDSKATING

Davis seeks 1,000m golden hat-trick

SOCHI, Russia - American Shani Davis attempts to become the first male speed skater to win the same distance at three consecutive Olympics when he goes in the 1,000 metres (OLYMPICS-SPEEDSKATING/MEN-1000 (PIX), expect by 1525 GMT/10:25 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

NORDIC COMBINED

Germany's sporting soldier Frenzel breaks away to win

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - German favourite Eric Frenzel won the Nordic Combined normal hill event on Wednesday, landing the longest jump of the day and then mastering a slushy cross-country course to beat Japan's Akito Watabe (OLYMPICS-NORDICCOMBINED/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by David Ljunggren, 400 words)

LUGE

Austrian brothers seek doubles hat-trick

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Austrian brothers Andreas Linger and Wolfgang Linger seek a third successive Olympic doubles triumph but face stiff opposition from Germany's Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt (OLYMPIC-LUGE/DOUBLES (PIX), expect by 1815 GMT/1:15 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

SNOWBOARDING

Bright and Clark to fight it out for women's halfpipe title

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Australia's reigning Olympic champion Torah Bright is one of her country's biggest hopes for the Sochi Games, and a monumental battle for halfpipe gold with America's Kelly Clark awaits (OLYMPICS-SNOWBOARDING/HALFPIPE (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Philip O'Connor and Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

