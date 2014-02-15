Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

OLYMPIC NEWS

Eyes on ice with big hockey clash, US speed skaters' suit switch

SOCHI, Russia - Russia meets the United States in men's ice hockey at the Winter Olympics in a clash redolent of rivalries past, while the American speed skating team are hoping a change of suits brings a change in fortunes. (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 950 words)

Russia try to avenge shock U.S. ice hockey defeat

SOCHI, Russia - Hosts Russia will seek revenge for a shock 1980 Olympic ice hockey defeat to the United States when the two meet in a group game at the Winter Olympics on Saturday; elsewhere there are seven golds up for grabs (OLYMPICS/SATURDAY, moved, by Keith Weir, 400 words; see also OLYMPICS/SATURDAY-MEDALS (FACTBOX), moved 200 words)

ALPINE SKIING

Fenninger wins super-G gold for Austria

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Anna Fenninger maintained Austria's grip on the Olympic women's Alpine skiing super-G title at the Sochi Games in a race where just finishing proved a big challenge for the early starters (OLYMPICS-ALPINESKIING/WOMEN-SUPER (PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

ICE HOCKEY

USA battle Russia in clash of gold medal contenders

SOCHI, Russia - Russia faces the United States in a marquee preliminary round matchup featuring gold medal contenders. In the other men's ice hockey games at the Sochi Olympics, Slovakia faces Slovenia, Switzerland battles the Czech Republic and Sweden plays Latvia (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/MEN (PIX), expect from 1030 GMT/5:30 AM ET, by Frank Pingue and Steve Keating, 400 words)

Russian women look to secure semi-final berth

SOCHI, Russia - Group B winner Russia plays Switzerland and Finland battles Sweden in the quarter-finals of the women's ice hockey competition at the Sochi Olympics (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/MEN (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Frank Pingue and Steve Keating, 400 words)

SHORT TRACK

Ahn leads Russian 1-2 in men's 1,000m

SOCHI, Russia - Viktor Ahn won the gold medal in the men's 1,000 metres short track speed skating at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Saturday, leading a Russian one-two in one of the sport's premier events (OLYMPICS-SHORTRACK/ (PIX), moved, by Julian Linden, 600 words)

SPEED SKATING

Davis looks to get America on the board.

SOCHI, Russia - Shani Davis goes for gold in the men's 1,500 metres but faces tough opposition with Koen Verweij aiming to keep the strong run of the Dutch going at the Adler Arena. Denis Yuskov carries home hopes (OLYMPICS-SPEEDSKATING/MEN-1500 (PIX), expect by 1510 GMT / 10:10 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

SKELETON

'Russian rocket' Tretiakov eyes first skeleton gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Alexander Tretiakov is in pole position to win a first Russian gold in skeleton, heading into Saturday's final two heats with a useful advantage over Latvian Martins Dukurs (OLYMPICS-SKELETON/MEN (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 300 words)

SKI JUMPING

Polish jumper Stoch favourite to win large hill event

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Polish ski jumper Kamil Stoch favoured to shrug off elbow injury and become only third man to win normal and large hill events at same Olympic Games (OLYMPICS-SKIJUMPING, expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 650 words)

CROSS COUNTRY

Sweden win women's relay gold as Norway stumble

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Charlotte Kalla produced a stunning comeback leg as Sweden won the Olympic women's cross country 4x5km relay in a major upset at the Sochi Winter Games (OLYMPICS-CROSSCOUNTRY/RELAY (PIX), moved, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

