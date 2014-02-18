Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

OLYMPIC NEWS

Athletes ski through rain and mist, Russian eyes on ice hockey

SOCHI, Russia - Snowboarders and skiers raced through fog and rain at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday as organisers fought to clear a backlog of events in the mountains, while on the Black Sea coast, hosts Russia meet Norway in a do-or-die men's ice hockey clash (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 900 words)

- -

Pussy riot members detained by police in Sochi

SOCHI, Russia - Pussy Riot protest band members Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova said they were detained on suspicion of theft in the Winter Olympics host city of Sochi on Tuesday, less than two months after their release from prison under an amnesty (OLYMPICS/PUSSYRIOT (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 600 words)

- - - -

ICE HOCKEY

Russia faces Norway in do-or-die qualifier

SOCHI, Russia - Russia faces Norway with a berth in the men's quarter-finals on the line. In the three other qualifiers, Switzerland battles Latvia, the Czech Republic face Slovakia and Slovenia have beaten Austria to secure a spot in the quarter- finals. (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/MEN (PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by Frank Pingue and Steve Keating, 400 words)

- - - -

CURLING

Last-gasp Britain advance to semi-finals

SOCHI, Russia - A brilliant last shot of the final end by skip David Murdoch gave Britain a 6-5 playoff victory over Norway on Tuesday and a place in the Winter Olympics men's curling semi-finals (OLYMPICS-CURLING/ (PIX), moved, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

- - - -

BIATHLON

Svendsen edges Fourcade to win 15km mass start

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen claimed his third Olympic title by robbing Martin Fourcade of a golden Sochi hat-trick in a photo finish to the 15km biathlon mass start on Tuesday (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/MASSSTART (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Julien Pretot, 700 words)

- - - -

SNOWBOARDING

Vaultier edges Olyunin to take cross gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - France's Pierre Vaultier won a thrilling final duel with Russian Nikolay Olyunin to clinch the men's snowboard cross gold medal at the Sochi Olympics on Tuesday (OLYMPICS-SNOWBOARDING/CROSS (PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

- - - -

FREESTYLE SKIING

American wise favourite for ski halfpipe debut

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Three-times X Games champion David Wise is the favourite on the debut of the ski halfpipe at the Olympics but fellow American Torin Yater-Wallace and Canada's Mike Riddle will also be gold medal contenders (OLYMPICS-FREESTYLE/HALFPIPE (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Philip O'Connor and Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

- - - -

BOBSLEIGH

Humphries and Moyse defend women's bobsleigh title

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Canada's Kaillie Humphries and Heather Moyse start favourites to win a second successive women's bobsleigh gold with the opening two heats run at the Sanki Sliding Centre (OLYMPICS-BOBSLEIGH/WOMEN (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- - - -

NORDIC COMBINED

Norway's Graabak wins large hill gold in sprint finish

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Norway's Joergen Graabak mounted a masterful sprint finish to win the men's individual large hill Nordic combined event in heavy rain on Tuesday, pipping compatriot Magnus Moan for the gold (OLYMPICS-NORDICCOMBINED, (UPDATE 2), moved, by David Ljunggren, 600 words)

- - - -

SHORT TRACK

Vancouver pain eases S.Korea win women's 3,000m relay gold

SOCHI, Russia - South Korea grabbed gold in the women's short track speed skating 3,000 metres relay at the Sochi Olympics on Tuesday, easing some of the pain from the Vancouver Games when they finished first but were later disqualified for illegal contact (OLYMPICS-SHORTRACK/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Alissa de Carbonnel, 600 words) (Duty editor: Caroline Helly)