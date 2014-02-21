Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

OLYMPIC NEWS

Scent of scandal in Sochi, US face Canada in ice hockey

SOCHI, Russia - The scent of scandal lingered over the Sochi Olympics on Friday after contentious judging favoured an unfancied Russian over South Korea's Kim Yuna in the women's figure skating contest, and a test produced the first suspect blood sample of the Games (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 900 words)

ALPINE SKIING

Women's slalom gold medal

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - U.S. teenager Mikaela Shiffrin can become the youngest Olympic slalom champion in the final race of the women's programme while Austria's Marlies Schild would be the oldest. Slovenia's Tina Maze can equal Janica Kostelic's record of three Alpine golds at one Games (OLYMPICS-ALPINESKIING/ (PIX), expect from 1245 GMT, 7:45 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, Martin Herman and Annika Breidthardt, 400 words)

ICE HOCKEY

Sweden battle Finland, Canada face US in Sochi semis

SOCHI, Russia - Sweden face Finland and defending champion Canada take on the rival United States in semi-final action of the men's ice hockey tournament at the Sochi Olympics (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/MEN (PIX), expect from 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Frank Pingue and Steve Keating, 500 words)

CURLING

Holders Canada meet Britain in men's curling final

SOCHI, Russia - Holders Canada face Britain, chasing a first men's curling gold for 90 years, in the final (OLYMPICS-CURLING/ (PIX), expect by 1830, by Keith Weir and Mitch Phillips, 500 words)

BIATHLON

Norway favourites again in relay

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Norway look to claim a fourth biathlon gold medal when the women start the relay as the hot favourites (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/RELAY (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT, 11 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovistskiy, 500 words)

FREESTYLE SKIING

Canada's Thompson wins women's ski cross gold medal

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Marielle Thompson of Canada won the women's freestyle skiing cross gold medal at the Sochi Olympics (OLYMPICS-FREESTYLE/CROSS (PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

SHORT TRACK

Ahn hunts more medals for Russia in 500m, 5,000m men's relay

SOCHI, Russia - Russian favourite Viktor Ahn seeks to add to his haul of four Olympic gold medals in the 500 metres and 5,000m men's relay, while Elise Christie hunts Britain's first ever Olympic short track gold in the women's 1,000m (OLYMPICS-SHORTRACK/ (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Alissa de Carbonnel and Pritha Sarkar, 700 words)

SPEED SKATING

Team pursuit begins with Dutch eyeing more gold

SOCHI, Russia - The opening rounds of the men's and women's team pursuit get underway, with the Dutch once again heavy favourites to reach the finals of both on Saturday (OLYMPICS-SPEEDSKATING/PURSUIT, expect by 1630 GMT/1130 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 400 words)

BOBSLEIGH

Final training runs held for four-man bob

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - The final two training heats in the four-man bobsleigh take place before the start of competition on Saturday (OLYMPICS-BOBSLEIGH/4MAN, copy on merit)

