Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

OLYMPIC NEWS

Sochi in home stretch, Russia says Games broke the ice"

SOCHI, Russia - Norway held their lead at the top of the medals table on Saturday as the Sochi Olympics entered the final weekend, and Russia said its first Winter Games had helped "break the ice" of scepticism towards the host nation (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS, moved, by Mike Collett-White, 900 words)

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

Last chance for Hirscher to medal in men's slalom

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Austria's overall World Cup leader Marcel Hirscher has his last chance to medal in the closing race of the Alpine programme, the men's slalom (OLYMPICS-ALPINESKIING/SLALOM, expect from 1430 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, Martyn Herman and Mark Trevelyan, 400 words)

- - - -

ICE HOCKEY

Finland looks to capture second straight Olympic bronze

SOCHI, Russia - The bronze medal of the men's ice hockey tournament at the Sochi Olympics will be decided in a game that features 2010 bronze medallists Finland (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/MEN (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Frank Pingue and Steve Keating, 400 words)

- - - -

SPEED SKATING

Dutch men take on Korea for men's pursuit gold

SOCHI, Russia - The Dutch men take on South Korea for the team pursuit gold medal, while their women face Japan in the semi-finals with the victors going on to skate Poland or Russia for the title (OLYMPICS-SPEEDSKATING/PURSUIT (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

- - - -

BOBSLEIGH

Zubkov aims for double Olympic gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Two-man winner Alexander Zubkov of Russia bids for an Olympic double when the four-man event, the last of the sliding events at the Sochi Games, starts with heats one and two at the Sanki Sliding Centre. (OLYMPICS-BOBSLEIGH/4MAN (PIX), expect by 1815 GMT /1:15 PM ET), by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- - - -

SNOWBOARDING

Russia goes wild again for second gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - American-born Vic Wild won a second gold medal for Russia at the Sochi Games on Saturday when he stormed to victory in the men's parallel slalom final to become the first snowboarder to win two titles at a single Olympics (OLYMPICS-SNOWBOARDING/SLALOM, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

- - - -

CROSS COUNTRY

Bjoergen leads rare Nowegian sweep

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Marit Bjoergen laid down another marker as she claimed a record-equalling sixth Winter Olympics gold medal, leading a Norwegian sweep in the cross-country 30km freestyle at the Sochi Games on Saturday (OLYMPICS-CROSSCOUNTRY/30K (PIX), moved, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- - - -

BIATHLON

Bjoerndalen aims at new record

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Ole Einar Bjoerndalen can win a record ninth Winter Games gold medal with the men's relay (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/RELAY (PIX), by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, Dmitry Rogovitskiy and Annika Breidthardt, 700 words)

