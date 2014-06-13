Reuters sports schedule at 0015 GMT on Friday:

- -

Neymar fires Brazil to comeback win over Croatia

SAO PAULO - Brazil's poster boy Neymar scored twice and the outstanding Oscar added a late third as the hosts came from behind to beat Croatia 3-1 in a thrilling World Cup opening match. (SOCCER-WORLD/M1-BRA-CRO (PIX), moved, by Mike Collett, 500 words)

- -

Brazil comes alive for World Cup despite protests, clashes

SAO PAULO - Brazil exploded with street parties as its soccer team won the World Cup's opening game on Thursday but scattered violent protests were a reminder that many locals remain angry over the billions spent to host the tournament. (BRAZIL-WORLD/ (WRAPUP 7, PIX, TV), moved, by Brian Winter and Marcelo Teixeira, 800 words)

- -

Friday's matches

Group A

Mexico v Cameroon, Natal (1600)

Mexico out to attack Cameroon in Natal

NATAL, Brazil - Mexico have promised an aggressive approach to their opener against a Cameroon team whose preparations have been far from smooth with both sides aware that a draw will probably not be enough to progress from Group A, which also includes hosts Brazil and Croatia. (SOCCER-WORLD/M2-MEX-CMR (PIX), expect throughout, by Nick Mulvenney and Michael Kahn, 500 words)

- -

Group B

Spain v Netherlands, Salvador (1900 GMT)

Spain start title defence against Dutch in 2010 rematch

SALVADOR, Brazil - Holders Spain begin the defence of their World Cup title in a repeat of the 2010 final against the Netherlands in a potentially high-octane encounter at the Forte Nova arena. (SOCCER-WORLD/M3-ESP-NED, (PIX, TV), expect from 2045 GMT/4.45 PM ET, by Neil Maidment, 600 words)

- -

Chile v Australia, Cuiaba (2200)

A win is a must for Chile against Australia

CUIABA, Brazil - Chile are overwhelming favourites against Australia in their Group B opener at the Pantanal arena in muggy Cuiaba. (SOCCER-WORLD/M4-CHI-AUS, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Mary Milliken, 500 words)

- -

Elsewhere

Ex-champions France aim not to trip over underdogs Honduras

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - Former world champions France should put underdogs Honduras to the sword efficiently in their World Cup Group E opener in Porto Alegre on Sunday - although their penchant to self-destruct still gives the Central Americans hope of an upset. (SOCCER-WORLD/M10-FRA-HON, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Angus MacSwan, 600 words)

- -

Colombia believe in themselves even without Falcao

BELO HORIZONTE - Colombia have shrugged off the absence of injured striker Radamel Falcao and say the team is strong enough to overcome Greece in their opening game and win Group C in the South American nation's first return to World Cup since its great teams of the 1990s. (SOCCER-WORLD/M5-COL (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Andrew Cawthorne)

- -

England coach to be pressed on poor state of Manaus pitch

MANAUS, Brazil - England manager Roy Hodgson holds a news conference ahead of their opening Group D clash with Italy on Saturday and is likely to be pressed about poor state of pitch at the Manaus stadium. (SOCCER-WORLD/M8-ENG (PIX, TV), expect by 2230 GMT/6.30 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 400 words)

- -

Italy coach holds news conference ahead of England game

MANAUS, Brazil - Italy coach Cesare Prandelli holds a news conference ahead of their Group D opener against England, a game neither side can really afford to lose. (SOCCER-WORLD/M8-ITA (PIX, TV), expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 400 words)

- -

Ivory Coast, Japan hold pre-match news conferences

RECIFE, Brazil - The coaches of Ivory Coast and Japan give pre-match news conferences ahead of their Group C clash at the Pernambuco arena. (SOCCER-WORLD/M6-CIV, expect by 2300 GMT/ 7 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 400 words); (SOCCER-WORLD/M6-JPN, expect by 0115 GMT/9:15 PM ET, by Phil O'Connor, 400 words)

- -

Colombia plan assault on Greece

Colombia hold news conference ahead of their Group C clash against Greece on Saturday with coach Jose Pekerman set to outline his team's strategy, even without injured top striker Radamel Falcao, as they seek to kick off their World Cup campaign with a win. (SOCCER-WORLD/M5-COL (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/ 2 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Greece ready to surprise Colombia

Greece coach Fernando Santos holds a news conference ahead of their Group C opener against Colombia, hoping to stun the group favourites. (SOCCER-WORLD/M5-GRE (PIX, TV), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Germany youngsters aim to make mark at World Cup

SANTO ANDRE , Brazil - Germany newcomers Erik Durm and Shkodran Mustafi, coach Joachim Loew's big surprise additions to his squad, hope to make their World Cup debuts. (SOCCER-WORLD/M13-GER, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Erik Kirschbaum, 400 words) (Compiled by Caroline Helly)