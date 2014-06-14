Reuters sports schedule at 0010 GMT on Saturday:

- -

Brazil gets in World Cup swing as protests quieten down

SAO PAULO/CUIABA - World Cup fever intensified across Brazil on Friday as violent protests subsided, fans streamed to a second day of matches and a crushing defeat for defending champions Spain set the tournament alight. (BRAZIL-WORLDCUP/ UPDATE 2, moved, by Brad Haynes and Mary Milliken, 800 words).

- - - -

MATCHES

GROUP C

Colombia v Greece (1600)

Colombia aim to confirm Group C favourites tag v Greece

BELO HORIZONTE - Colombia, who qualified as the second best South American team for the World Cup, will be looking to confirm their Group C favourites tag against Greece in their tournament opener. (SOCCER-WORLD/M5-COL-GRE (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Andrew Cawthorne and Karolos Grohmann)

- -

Ivory Coast v Japan (0100 Sunday)

Toure-led Ivorians face Japan to meet in Group C clash

RECIFE, Brazil - Ivory Coast, boosted by the return to fitness of midfielder Yaya Toure and hoping to make it out of the group stages for the first time, begin their World Cup campaign against a Japan side aiming to plug the gaps in a leaky defence. (SOCCER-WORLD/M6-CIV-JPN (PIX), expect from 0300 GMT (Sunday)/11:00 PM ET, by Toby Davis and Phil O'Connor, 600 words)

- -

GROUP D

England v Italy (2200)

England seek Euro 2012 revenge in opening game against Italy

MANAUS, Brazil - A youthful England side are confident they can shrug off the heat and humidity as they seek revenge in their opening Group D game against Italy, who knocked them out of Euro 2012. (SOCCER-WORLD/M8-ENG-ITA (PIX), expect from 2345 GMT/7:45 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 600 words)

- -

Uruguay v Costa Rica (1900)

Uruguay without Suarez should still be too hot to handle

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Uruguay will be without Luis Suarez when they open their World Cup campaign against unfancied Costa Rica in Group D but they have more than enough firepower to secure a comfortable win. (SOCCER-WORLD/URU-CRC (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Gideon Long, 500 words)

- - - -

PREVIEWS

Super Eagles aim to make flying start against Iran

CURITIBA, Brazil - Nigeria's enigmatic Super Eagles have the chance to make a flying start to their World Cup campaign when they face unfancied Iran in their Group F opener on Monday. (SOCCER-WORLD-M12-IRN-NGA-PREVIEW/, By Alan Baldwin, expect by 1800 GMT/4 PM ET)

- -

Ghana and U.S. ready for grudge match in Natal

NATAL, Brazil - Ghana have ended the US's last two World Cup campaigns so Monday's Group G match at the Dunas Arena has all the ingredients of a grudge match. (SOCCER-WORLD/ M14-GHA-USA, expect by 2100 GMT/ 5 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney and Michael Kahn, 500 words)

- -

ELSEWHERE

Italy coach holds news conference ahead of England game

MANAUS, Brazil - Italy coach Cesare Prandelli holds a news conference ahead of their Group D opener against England, a game neither side can really afford to lose. (SOCCER-WORLD/M8-ITA (PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 400 words)

- -

Ecuador arrive in Brasilia

BRASILIA - Ecuador coach Reinaldo Rueda gives a news conference on the eve of their opening World Cup match against Switzerland in Group E. (SOCCER-WORLD/M9-ECU (PIX), expect from 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 300 words)

- -

Yaya Toure fit for Ivory Coast opener against Japan

RECIFE, Brazil - Ivory Coast received a huge fillip ahead of the World Cup opener against Japan as marauding midfield presence Yaya Toure was passed fit to play by coach Sabri Lamouchi ahead of Saturday's Group C clash. (SOCCER-WORLD/M6-CIV, moved, by Toby Davis, 400 words)

- -

Japan holds pre-match news conference

RECIFE, Brazil - The Japan coach gives a pre-match news conference ahead of their Group C clash with Ivory Coast at the Pernambuco arena. (SOCCER-WORLD/M6-JPN, expect by 0115 GMT/9:15 PM ET, by Phil O'Connor, 400 words)

- -

France and Honduras arrive in Porto Alegre

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - France and Honduras hold news conferences ahead of their World Cup Group E opener. (SOCCER-WORLD/M10-FRA, (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Steve Keating 400 words); (SOCCER-WORLD/M10-HON, (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Angus MacSwan 400 words)

- -

Struggling Korea ponder choice of striker for Russia opener

SAO PAULO - South Korea have lost four out of their last five games, including a 4-0 hammering by Ghana on Monday, and must learn to defend from the front. Coach Hong Myung-bo's choice of striker against Russia in their Group H opener may thus reflect the need for caution. (SOCCER-WORLD/KOR-STRUGGLES (ANALYSIS), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 500 words) (Compiled by Caroline Helly)