Reuters World Cup schedule at 0015 GMT on Tuesday:

MATCHES

GROUP A

Brazil v Mexico, Fortaleza (1900)

Brazil face Mexico in table-topping clash

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Brazil and Mexico, buoyed by victories in their opening Group A clashes, meet at the Castelao arena, looking to move within touching distance of a place in the second round. (SOCCER-WORLD/M17-BRA-MEX), expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET), by Gideon Long, 500 words)

GROUP H

Belgium v Algeria, Belo Horizonte (1600)

Belgium take on Algeria in Group H opener

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Belgium's promising young side play Africa's highest-ranked team Algeria at the Mineirao stadium, with the Europeans hot favourites in Group H - the last section to get underway. (SOCCER-WORLD/M15-BEL-ALG (PIX), expect by 1800/2 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 500 words)

Russia v South Korea, Cuiaba (2200)

Russia return after 12 years to face South Korea

CUIABA, Brazil - Russia, under disciplinarian coach Fabio Capello, play their first World Cup game since 2002 when they face struggling South Korea in their Group H opener. (SOCCER-WORLD/M16-RUS-KOR (TV, PIX), expect by 0000 GMT/8 p.m. ET, by Rex Gowar, 500 words)

PREVIEWS

England mull Rooney role, Uruguay may have the 'S Factor'

SAO PAULO - While England coach Roy Hodgson mulls how to get the best out of forward Wayne Rooney against Uruguay in their second Group D game, the South Americans are hoping talismanic striker Luis Suarez will be fit enough to start. (SOCCER-WORLD/M23-ENG-URU (PREVIEW, PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 500 words)

Japan and Greece look to get World Cup back on track

NATAL - Japan and Greece will look to get their World Cup bids back on track when they meet in a Group C clash after both teams lost their opening games. (SOCCER-WORLD/M22-JPN-GRE (PREVIEW), (PIX, TV), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 450 words)

Colombia and Ivory Coast clash in Group C

BRASILIA - Colombia and Ivory Coast, who both won their opening Group C matches, meet on Thursday in what promises to be an intriguing South American-African clash in Brasilia. (SOCCER-WORLD/M21-COL-COI-PREVIEW, expect by 2200 GMT, 6PM ET by Brian Homewood 500 words)

SOCCER-WORLD/M22-COL-COI (FACTBOX)

ELSEWHERE

A rough World Cup could have severely damaged Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's chances of re-election but doomsday predictions of huge street protests and logistical meltdowns have so far failed to come true, meaning Rousseff remains the front-runner in the October vote. (BRAZIL-WORLDCUP/ROUSSEFF, by Brian Winter, 750 words, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET)

Korea's Hong addresses media ahead of tough Russia opener

CUIABA, Brazil - After a disastrous warm-up for the World Cup, South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo faces the media knowing he will have to shore up their defence if they are to beat Russia in their Group H opener. (SOCCER-WORLD/M16-KOR, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, by Mary Milliken, 400 words)

Australia news conference before Netherlands match

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - Australia coach Ange Postecoglou speaks at a news conference on the eve of their Group B match against the Netherlands. (SOCCER-WORLD/M20-AUS (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 600 words)

Netherlands news conference ahead of Australia match

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal speaks at news conference the day before their Group B clash with Australia, a match his side are expected to dominate. (SOCCER-WORLD/M20-NED (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Angus MacSwan, 600 words)

Great goals and great quotes hit mark after first round

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - A World Cup that has delivered memorable goals in the first round of group games has also produced a few gems away from the pitch with players and coaches hitting the mark with humour and bite in news conferences. (SOCCER-WORLD/QUOTES, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Steve Keating 500 words)

Cameroon must try to cope without iconic striker Eto'o

MANAUS, Brazil - Cameroon coach Volker Finke gives a news conference ahead of their game against Croatia, with the Indomitable Lions likely to have to cope without iconic striker Samuel Eto'o. (SOCCER-WORLD/M18-CMR (PIX, TV), expect by 2230 GMT/6.30 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 375 words)

Croatia need win, still seething over press photos

MANAUS, Brazil - Croatia coach Niko Kovac gives a news conference ahead of their second Group A game against Cameroon, still angry about reporters who took nude photos of his players. (SOCCER-WORLD/M18-CRO (PIX, TV), expect by 0230 GMT Wednesday/1030 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 400 words)

U.S. supporters fuel growing soccer culture

NATAL - U.S. supporters have adopted a melting pot of soccer traditions from across the globe to create a growing soccer culture. (SOCCER-WORLD/USA-CULTURE, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET (PIX, TV), by Michael Kahn, 450 words)

Great goals galore as World Cup delivers for fans

SAO PAULO - The World Cup has yet to get through the first round of fixtures in Brazil but fans are already spoilt for choice in terms of memorable goals. Reuters lists five of the top goals so far. (SOCCER-WORLD/GOALS, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 500 words)

Number of firsts add to World Cup excitement

Number of firsts add to World Cup excitement

NATAL - Germany became the first team to play in 100 World Cup games, one of a number of firsts that has made the World Cup in Brazil so exciting. (SOCCER-WORLD/STATISTICS, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, (PIX, TV), by Michael Kahn, 400 words)