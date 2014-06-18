Reuters World Cup schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday:

MATCHES

GROUP A

Cameroon v Croatia, Manaus (2200)

Cameroon face Croatia with hopes of progress on the line

MANAUS - Cameroon and Croatia, who both lost their opening matches, lock horns in the Amazon as they seek to avoid an early World Cup exit. (SOCCER-WORLD/M18-CMR-CRO, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 500 words)

GROUP B

Australia v Netherlands, Porto Alegre (1600)

Dutch face Australia with eye on last 16

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - Netherlands follow their demolition of holders Spain by facing underdogs Australia in a Group B clash at the Beira Rio stadium and can all but cement a last 16 sot with a victory. (SOCCER-WORLD/M20-NED-AUS (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Angus MacSwan, 500 words)

Spain v Chile, Rio de Janeiro (1900)

Champions Spain in fight for survival against Chile

RIO DE JANEIRO - World champions Spain face a fight for survival when they take on Chile at the Maracana stadium after their shock 5-1 humbling by the Netherlands last week. (SOCCER-WORLD/M19-ESP-CHI (PIX, TV), expect by 2130 GMT/5.30 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 600 words)

PREVIEWS

Honduras-Ecuador clash reunites former bosses

Ecuador and Honduras, who lost their opening games, chase a World Cup victory on Friday in a clash that reunites both Latin American teams with their former coach. (SOCCER-WORLD/M26-HON-ECU PREVIEW, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Keith Weir, 450 words)

See also: SOCCER-WORLD/M26-HON-ECU (FACTBOX)

Soccer-Impressive France face neighbours Switzerland

SALVADOR, Brazil - Having both opened their World Cup campaigns with wins, the victor of the clash between France and neighbours Switzerland on Friday in Group E at Salvador's Fonte Nova arena will take a big step towards the last 16. (SOCCER-WORLD/M25-SUI-FRA (PREVIEW), expect by 1700 GMT/ 1 PM ET, by Neil Maidment, 400 words)

See also: SOCCER-WORLD/M25-SUI-FRA (FACTBOX)

ELSEWHERE

Croatia need win, still seething over press photos

MANAUS, Brazil - Croatia coach Niko Kovac gives a news conference ahead of their second Group A game against Cameroon, still angry about reporters who took nude photos of his players. (SOCCER-WORLD/M18-CRO (PIX, TV), expect by 0230 GMT Wednesday/1030 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 400 words)

England manager addresses media ahead of Uruguay clash

SAO PAULO - England coach Roy Hodgson holds a news conference ahead of Thursday's game with Uruguay after his team lost their opener to Italy. (SOCCER-WORLD/M23-ENG (PIX, TV), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Mike Collett-White, 500 words)

Uruguay coach speaks to press before England encounter

SAO PAULO - Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez addresses the media on the eve of Thursday's match against England, with the attention likely to focus on whether prolific forward Luis Suarez will be fit to play. (SOCCER-WORLD/M23-URU (PIX, TV), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Andrew Downie, 500 words)

Argentina players hold news conference

BELO HORIZONTE - Argentina hold a news conference as they prepare for their second group game against Iran following their opening win over Bosnia. (SOCCER-WORLD/ARG (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Belgian nerves settled after opening win

BELO HORIZONTE - Belgium overcame a case of nerves in their opening win over Algeria and can now focus on confirming their status as title contenders when they meet Russia on Sunday. (SOCCER-WORLD/BEL, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Despite opening defeat, Algerians exult in Arab pride

BELO HORIZONTE - They may have lost their opening match, but fans of Algeria say their team can hold their heads high and they remain worthy of being the only Arab nation present at the World Cup. (SOCCER-WORLD/ALG, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Andrew Cawthorne, 500 words)

Colombia coach Pekerman, players preview Ivory Coast clash

BRASILIA - Colombia coach Jose Pekerman and players hold a news conference previewing Thursday's Group C match against Ivory Coast in Brasilia. (SOCCER-WORLD/M21-COL (PIX, TV) expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Ivory Coast coach Lamouchi, players preview Colombia match

BRASILIA - Ivory Coast coach Sabri Lamouchi and players hold a news conference previewing Thursday's Group C match against Colombia in Brasilia. (SOCCER-WORLD/M21-CIV (PIX, TV) expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

Kroos no longer going AWOL for Germany in big games

SANTO ANDRE, Brazil - Germany's Toni Kroos has long been billed as the most promising midfielder of his generation but the 24-year-old had the unfortunate habit of disappearing in the biggest matches before turning in a brilliant two-assist performance against Portugal. (SOCCER-WORLD/GERMANY-KROOS (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Erik Kirschbaum, 500 words)

Brazil delivering great quotes to go with great goals

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - A World Cup that has delivered fantastic goals in the first round of group games has also produced gems away from the pitch with players and coaches coming up with memorable quotes. (SOCCER-WORLD/QUOTES, moved, by Steve Keating 600 words)

Five of the best goals of the 2014 World Cup

SAO PAULO - The World Cup's opening group games have produced several goals of breathtaking quality. The following are five of the best so far according to Reuters. (SOCCER-WORLD/GOALS (PIX), moved, by Peter Rutherford, 600 words)

Goal-line technology, free kick spray make World Cup debuts

CURITIBIA, BRAZIL - Goal-line technology and referees spraying the pitch to mark a line where defensive walls must stand are among the innovations at the World Cup, illustrating how the game is subtly evolving. (SOCCER-WORLD/FIVE-FIRST, moved, by Keith Weir, 450 words)

Five key refereeing decisions

BRASILIA - The introduction of goal-line technology may have helped France get the right decision in their 3-0 Group E win over Honduras but elsewhere debate has raged amid controversial calls. (SOCCER-WORLD/REFEREES, moved, by Patrick Johnston, 650 words)

Five World Cup statistics

NATAL, Brazil - The World Cup's opening group games have produced several record-breaking moments in a scintillating start to the tournament. We look at five such moments so far according to Reuters. (SOCCER-WORLD/STATISTICS, moved, by Michael Kahn, 600 words)

