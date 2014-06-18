Reuters World Cup schedule at 1600 GMT on Wednesday:

Cameroon v Croatia, Manaus (2200)

Cameroon face Croatia with hopes of progress on the line

MANAUS - Cameroon and Croatia, who lost their opening matches, lock horns in the Amazon as they seek to avoid an early World Cup exit. (SOCCER-WORLD/M18-CMR-CRO, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 500 words)

Australia v Netherlands, Porto Alegre (1600)

Dutch face Australia with eye on last 16

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - Netherlands follow their demolition of holders Spain by facing underdogs Australia in a Group B clash at the Beira Rio stadium and can all but cement a last 16 spot with a victory. (SOCCER-WORLD/M20-NED-AUS (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Angus MacSwan, 500 words)

Spain v Chile, Rio de Janeiro (1900)

Champions Spain in fight for survival against Chile

RIO DE JANEIRO - World champions Spain face a fight for survival when they take on Chile at the Maracana stadium after their shock 5-1 humbling by Netherlands last week. (SOCCER-WORLD/M19-ESP-CHI (PIX, TV), expect by 2130 GMT/5.30 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 600 words)

Organised Costa Rica eye another upset against Italy

RECIFE, Brazil - Shunning the flamboyance and individuality that has previously characterised their game, Costa Rica and their collection of nimble attacking talents face Italy on Friday ready to produce another World Cup shock. (SOCCER-WORLD/M24-ITA-CRC (PREVIEW), expect by 2200 GMT, 6 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 500 words)

Soccer-Impressive France face neighbours Switzerland

SALVADOR, Brazil - Having opened their World Cup campaigns with wins, the victor of the clash between France and neighbours Switzerland on Friday in Group E at Salvador's Fonte Nova arena will take a big step towards the last 16. (SOCCER-WORLD/M25-SUI-FRA (PREVIEW), expect by 1700 GMT/ 1 PM ET, by Neil Maidment, 400 words)

Honduras-Ecuador clash reunites former bosses

CURITIBA, Brazil - Ecuador and Honduras, who lost their opening games, chase a World Cup victory on Friday in a clash that reunites both Latin American teams with their former coach. (SOCCER-WORLD/M26-HON-ECU (PREVIEW), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Keith Weir, 450 words)

England manager addresses media ahead of Uruguay clash

SAO PAULO - England coach Roy Hodgson holds a news conference ahead of Thursday's Group D game with Uruguay after his team lost their opener to Italy. (SOCCER-WORLD/M23-ENG (PIX, TV), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Mike Collett-White, 500 words)

Uruguay coach speaks to press before England encounter

SAO PAULO - Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez addresses the media on the eve of Thursday's match against England, with the attention likely to focus on whether prolific forward Luis Suarez will be fit to play. (SOCCER-WORLD/M23-URU (PIX, TV), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Andrew Downie, 500 words)

Argentina players hold news conference

BELO HORIZONTE - Argentina hold a news conference as they prepare for their second Group F game against Iran following their opening win over Bosnia. (SOCCER-WORLD/ARG (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Colombia coach Pekerman, players preview Ivory Coast clash

BRASILIA - Colombia coach Jose Pekerman and players hold a news conference previewing Thursday's Group C match against Ivory Coast in Brasilia. (SOCCER-WORLD/M21-COL (PIX, TV) moving shortly, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Ivory Coast coach Lamouchi, players preview Colombia match

BRASILIA - Ivory Coast coach Sabri Lamouchi and players hold a news conference previewing Thursday's Group C match against Colombia in Brasilia. (SOCCER-WORLD/M21-CIV (PIX, TV) expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

Kroos no longer going AWOL for Germany in big games

SANTO ANDRE, Brazil - Germany's Toni Kroos has long been billed as the most promising midfielder of his generation but the 24-year-old had the unfortunate habit of disappearing in the biggest matches before turning in a brilliant two-assist performance against Portugal. (SOCCER-WORLD/GERMANY-KROOS (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Erik Kirschbaum, 500 words)

Sergeant Lee lifts South Korean spirits

SAO PAULO - South Korea's Lee Keun-ho is a rarity in modern football. A proud sergeant in the South Korean military, the bustling little forward plays not just for the love of the game, but also for the love of his country. (SOCCER-WORLD/KOR-LEE (PIX) expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)

Far from World Cup, Manaus residents faced with snakes, sea of garbage

MANAUS, Brazil - As millions of soccer fans focus on World Cup, residents in poor areas of Manaus have to deal with snakes, rats and sea of garbage (SOCCER-WORLD/GARBAGE (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Marine Hass, 500 words)

For Brazil, 0-0 draw could be a great omen

SAO PAULO - If history is any guide, Brazil's frustrating scoreless draw against Mexico may prove to be a great thing for the host team - they won World Cups in 1958 and 1962 after eerily similar results. (SOCCER-WORLD/BRAZIL-HISTORY, moved, by Brian Winter, 300 words) (Compiled by Caroline Helly)