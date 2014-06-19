Reuters World Cup schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

MATCHES

GROUP C

Colombia v Ivory Coast, Brasilia (1600)

Colombia and Ivory Coast eye second wins in Group C

BRASILIA - Ivory Coast face Colombia with both sides aiming for their second Group C win which would put them within sight of the knockout stages. (SOCCER-WORLD/M21-COL-CIV (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Patrick Johnston, Iain Rogers and Brian Homewood, 600 words).

- -

Japan v Greece, Natal (2200)

Japan and Greece look to get campaigns back on track

NATAL, Brazil - Japan and Greece will look to get their campaigns back on track when they meet in Group C after both lost their opening games. (SOCCER-WORLD/M22-JPN-GRE (PIX, TV), expect by 2345 GMT/7.45 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 450 words)

- -

GROUP D

Uruguay v England, Sao Paulo (1900)

Uruguay face England in Group D clash

SAO PAULO - Uruguay and England, both beaten in their opening Group D games, need a win to keep alive any realistic hopes of progressing to the knockout stage. (SOCCER-WORLD/M23-URU-ENG (PIX, TV), expect by 2130 GMT/5.30 PM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 600 words)

- - - -

PREVIEWS

Monkey off his back, Messi can shine against Iran

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Relieved at finally notching another World Cup goal during Argentina's opening win against Bosnia, captain Lionel Messi will be hungry for more when they face lowly Iran in their second Group F match on Saturday. (SOCCER-WORLD/M27-ARG-IRN (PREVIEW, PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Andrew Cawthorne, 500 words)

See also: SOCCER-WORLD/M27-ARG-IRN (FACTBOX)

- -

Bosnia clash with Nigeria in potential second-place decider

CUIABA, Brazil - Bosnia, who lost 2-1 to Argentina in their opening match, meet Nigeria, held 0-0 by Iran, looking for a win to stay in the hunt for one of the qualifying berths in Group F. (SOCCER-WORLD/M28-NIG-BIH (PREVIEW), expect by 1700 GMT, 1 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 500 words)

See also: SOCCER-WORLD/M28-NIG-BIH (FACTBOX)

- - - -

ELSEWHERE

Ecuador coach prepares to face former team Honduras

CURITIBA, Brazil - Ecuador coach Reinaldo Rueda faces the media ahead of Friday's game against Honduras, who he coached during the 2010 World Cup. Ecuador need a win after losing 2-1 to Switzerland in their opener. (SOCCER-WORLD/M26-ECU (PIX, TV), expect by 2230 GMT/6.30 PM ET, by Keith Weir and Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

- -

Honduras coach faces familiar foe in Ecuador

CURITIBA, Brazil - Honduras coach Luis Fernando Suarez talks to the media on the eve of their match with Ecuador, the team he took to the second round of the 2006 World Cup. Honduras need to bounce back after losing 3-0 to France in their first game. (SOCCER-WORLD/M26-HON, expect by 0030 GMT/8.30 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

France, Switzerland hold pre-match news conference

SALVADOR, Brazil - France coach Didier Deschamps and his Switzerland counterpart Ottmar Hitzfeld give pre-match news conferences ahead of their Group E clash at the Fonte Nova arena. (SOCCER-WORLD/M25-SUI, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words); (SOCCER-WORLD/M25-FRA, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Neil Maidment, 400 words)

- -

Soccer-France's Pogba making headlines for the right reasons

SALVADOR, Brazil - At 21, Frenchman Paul Pogba's transfers have ensured he has already had his fair share of headlines and now his football is attracting attention on the world stage. (SOCCER-WORLD/FRA-POGBA (PROFILE), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Neil Maidment, 600 words)

- -

Germany's Jerome Boateng faces brother Kevin-Prince of Ghana

Germany's Jerome Boateng faces brother Kevin-Prince of Ghana

SANTO ANDRE, Brazil - Germany defender Jerome Boateng comes up against his half-brother Kevin-Prince Boateng of Ghana when their teams meet on Saturday. (SOCCER-WORLD/GER-BOATENG(PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Erik Kirschbaum, 500 words)