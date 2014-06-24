Reuters World Cup schedule at 0010 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

MATCHES

GROUP D

Costa Rica v England, Belo Horizonte (1600)

England play for pride against surprise package Costa Rica

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - England play Costa Rica in what is a meaningless match for the eliminated 'Three Lions' but another chance for the high-flying 'Ticos' to slay another former world champion and clinch top spot after beating Italy and Uruguay. (WORLD-SOCCER/M40-CRC-ENG, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 500 words)

See also: SOCCER-WORLD/M40-CRC-ENG (FACTBOX)

- -

Italy v Uruguay, Natal (1600)

NATAL, Brazil - Italy need a draw to reach the last 16 and could even still clinch top spot if England beat Costa Rica. Nothing but a win will do for Uruguay who will be hoping striker Luis Suarez shows the same form which brought him two goals against England in their last game. (SOCCER-WORLD/M39-ITA-URU), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

See also: SOCCER-WORLD/M39-ITA-URU (FACTBOX)

- -

GROUP C

Japan v Colombia, Cuiaba (2000)

Japan seek win over Colombia, still hope to reach last 16

CUIABA, Brazil - Asian champions Japan will try to beat already-qualified Colombia, still hoping to sneak into the second round if the result of the other Group C match between Ivory Coast and Greece goes their way. (SOCCER-WORLD/M37-JPN-COL, expect after 2145 GMT/5.45 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 500 words)

See also: SOCCER-WORLD/M37-JPN-COLO (FACTBOX)

- -

Greece v Ivory Coast, Fortaleza (2000)

Greece need win over Ivory Coast to stay alive

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Former European champions Greece must win to keep their World Cup ambitions alive in their final Group C match against Ivory Coast, who can become the first African nation to reach the last 16 in Brazil. (SOCCER-WORLD/M38-GRE-CIV (PIX, TV), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Gideon Long, 500 words)

See also: SOCCER-WORLD/M38-GRE-CIV (FACTBOX)

- - - -

PREVIEWS

GROUP H

Misfiring Belgium look for goals against struggling Korea

SAO PAULO - Belgium, who are not firing on all cylinders, have struggled to break down defences while grinding out narrow wins over Algeria and Russia in Group H so a game against leaky South Korea may be just what the doctor ordered. (SOCCER-WORLD/M47-KOR-BEL (PREVIEW) expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)

- -

Capello's Russia must beat Algeria to reach knockout stage

CURITIBA, Brazil - Fabio Capello's goal-shy Russia will have to do better than England under his management four years ago when they face a confident Algeria for a place in the knockout stage in Thursday's Group H finale. (SOCCER-WORLD/M48-ALG-RUS (PREVIEW, PIX), by Alan Baldwin, 500 words, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

- -

ELSEWHERE

Doubts grow about Germany captain Lahm's midfield status

SANTO ANDRE, Brazil - A growing debate about whether Germany captain Philipp Lahm should remain their holding midfielder or return to his usual position at right back has gained momentum after two poor performances. (SOCCER-WORLD/GER-LAHM (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/1400 ET, by Erik Kirschbaum, 500 words)

- -

Nigeria hold news conference before Argentina match

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - Nigeria give a news conference ahead of their Group F match against Argentina with the African champions are on course to qualify for the last 16. (SOCCER-WORLD/M43-NGR-KESHI, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 600 words)

- -

Argentina hold news conference before Nigeria match

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - Argentina give a news conference ahead of their match against Nigeria with the former world champions, who have already secured a place in the next round, yet to reach their potential. (SOCCER-WORLD/M43-ARG-SABELLA, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Angus MacSwan, 600 words)

- -

Honduras need big win and lots of luck to make second round

MANAUS, Brazil - Honduras coach Luis Fernando Suarez gives a news conference ahead their final Group E game against Switzerland, knowing that even a win might not be enough to reach the second round. (SOCCER-WORLD/M41-HON-SUAREZ (PIX, TV), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 375 words)

- -

Swiss can seal qualification with draw against Honduras

MANAUS, Brazil - Switzerland coach Ottmar Hitzfeld gives a news conference ahead of their final Group E game against Honduras, where a draw might be enough to seal qualification. (SOCCER-WORLD/M41-SUI-HITZFELD (PIX, TV), expect by 0200 GMT Wednesday/10 PM ET Tuesday, by David Ljunggren, 375 words)

- -

Deschamps seeks to steer France into knockout stage

RIO DE JANEIRO - France coach Didier Deschamps speaks to the media ahead of his free-scoring team's last Group E match against Ecuador with Les Bleus seeking a point to guarantee a place in the second round. (SOCCER-WORLD/M42-FRA-DESCHAMPS, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET (PIX, TV), by William Schomberg, 450 words)

- -

Ecuador's Rueda tries to bring down Les Bleus

RIO DE JANEIRO - Ecuador coach Reinaldo Rueda gives a pre-match news conference ahead of their Group E clash against former world champions France, with the South Americans narrowly ahead of Switzerland in the race for a qualifying spot. (SOCCER-WORLD/M42-ECU, expect by 1900 GMT/5 PM ET (PIX, TV), by William Schomberg, 450 words)

- - (Compiled by Caroline Helly)