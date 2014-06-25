Reuters World Cup schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday:

- -

Suarez "bite" mars a World Cup day of emotional extremes

SAO PAULO - Uruguay forward Luis Suarez faces a lengthy ban after Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini accused him of biting during their winner-takes-all Group D clash, overshadowing a day of emotional extremes at the World Cup. (SOCCER-WORLD/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 900 words)

- - - -

MATCHES

GROUP F

Nigeria v Argentina, Porto Alegre (1600)

Nigeria face Argentina and 150,000 Sky Blues fans

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - Nigeria bid for a place in the last 16 when they take on Argentina in a Group F clash that has attracted 150,000 Argentine fans to the gritty port city looking to get in on the World Cup party. (SOCCER-WORLD/M43-NGR-ARG, (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Angus MacSwan 500 words)

- -

Bosnia v Iran, Salvador (1600)

Iran need to attack to progress

SALVADOR, Brazil - After two defensive-minded performances, Iran must attack to beat already-eliminated Bosnia at the Fonte Nova arena if they are to have any chance of claiming a place in the knockout stage. (SOCCER-WORLD/M44-BIH-IRN (PIX, TV), expect from 1745 GMT /1.45 PM ET, by Neil Maidment, 600 words)

- - - -

GROUP E

Honduras v Switzerland, Manaus (2000)

Swiss face Honduras aiming to avoid repeat of 2010 failure

MANAUS, Brazil - Switzerland are determined to beat Honduras in their Group E clash and avoid a repeat of the embarrassment they faced in 2010, when a draw against the same opponents cost them a second-round place. (SOCCER-WORLD/M41-HON-SUI (PIX, TV), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 500 words)

- -

Ecuador v France, Rio de Janeiro (2000)

France and Ecuador both seeking to advance in World Cup

RIO DE JANEIRO - France seek to cement their grip on top spot in Group E while Ecuador are desperate to beat the former world champions and see off a challenge from Switzerland for the second qualifying spot. (SOCCER-WORLD/M42-ECU-FRA (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

- - - -

ELSEWHERE

Ghana's Appiah plots Portugal downfall

BRASILIA - Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah discusses their chances of beating Portugal in their final Group G match and sneaking into the knockout stage. (SOCCER-WORLD/M46-GHA (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, Patrick Johnston and Brian Homewood, 500 words)

- -

Last-chance saloon for Bento's Portugal

BRASILIA - Portugal coach Paulo Bento talks to the media ahead of Thursday's Group G finale in which his side must deliver a big win over Ghana to have any chance of making the last 16. (SOCCER-WORLD/M46-POR (PIX, TV), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, Patrick Johnston and Brian Homewood, 500 words)

- -

Belgium eye top spot to avoid likely Germany clash

SAO PAULO - Belgium, already through to the last 16, meet South Korea on Thursday hoping to top Group H. Coach Marc Wilmots discusses their prospects and the importance of avoiding a probable clash against Germany in the next round. (SOCCER-WORLD/M47-BEL (PIX, TV), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Mike Collett-White, 500 words)

- -

South Korea seek unlikely Group H escape against Belgium

SAO PAULO - Their qualification hopes hanging by a thread, South Korea must win big against firm favourites Belgium to have a chance of progressing from Group H. Coach Hong Myung-bo speaks to the press on the eve of the match in Sao Paulo. (SOCCER-WORLD/M47-KOR (PIX, TV), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Andrew Downie, 500 words)

- -

United States, Germany hold pre-match news conferences

RECIFE, Brazil - Germany coach Joachim Loew and United States counterpart Juergen Klinsmann give pre-match news conferences ahead of their teams' Group G clash at the Pernambuco arena. (SOCCER-WORLD/M45-USA and SOCCER-WORLD/M45-GER, expect from 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Toby Davis and Philip O'Connor, 500 words each)

- -

Algeria eye place in second round

CURITIBA, Brazil - Algeria coach Vahid Halilhodzic faces the media ahead of their Group H game with Russia, which could see them earn a place in the second round for the first time. (SOCCER-WORLD/M48-ALG (PIX, TV), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Alan Baldwin and Keith Weir, 500 words)

- -

Russia prepare for must-win match with Algeria

CURITIBA, Brazil - Fabio Capello brings his Russia team to southern Brazil on the eve of a game with Algeria that they must win to avoid early elimination from their first World Cup since 2002. (SOCCER-WORLD/M48-RUS (PIX, TV), expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Keith Weir and Alan Baldwin)

- -

Dancing Colombians set the bar for World Cup celebrations

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - World Cups down the years have often been as memorable for crazy goal celebrations as actual winners. In Brazil, it is Colombia who have laid early claim to the abiding image in nifty group dances, but there have been other euphoric moments too. (SOCCER-WORLD/CELEBRATIONS, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Andrew Cawthorne, 600 words) (Compiled by Caroline Helly)