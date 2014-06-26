Reuters World Cup schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday:

Shaqiri treble fires Swiss to last 16, Messi doubles up

BRASILIA - Argentina's Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-2 win over Nigeria on Wednesday but was upstaged by Xherdan Shaqiri's hat-trick for Switzerland as the World Cup provided more drama against the backdrop of the Luis Suarez biting controversy. (SOCCER-WORLD/WRAPUP 2), expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 600 words)

Suarez and Uruguay sweat ahead of FIFA ruling on bite

RIO DE JANEIRO - Luis Suarez and his Uruguay team mates face an anxious wait as soccer's governing body FIFA decide whether to expel him from the World Cup for biting an opponent in a match against Italy. (SOCCER-WORLD/SUAREZ (WRAPUP 3, PIX, TV), moved, by William Schomberg and Mike Collett, 1,000 words)

MATCHES

GROUP G

Portugal v Ghana, Brasilia (1600)

Portugal hopes hanging by a thread before Ghana clash

BRASILIA - Portugal and World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo need to win big against Ghana and hope Group G rivals Germany and the United States do not draw in the other game to have any hope of progressing to the last 16. (SOCCER-WORLD/M46-POR-GHA (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Patrick Johnston, Brian Homewood and Iain Rogers, 500 words)

U.S. v Germany, Recife (1600)

U.S. and Germany meet to decide Group G winner

RECIFE, Brazil - The United States take on Germany in a battle for supremacy in Group G with a draw or victory for Germany enough to see them top the section while the Americans can guarantee a last 16 place with a draw. (SOCCER-WORLD/M45-USA-GER (PIX), expect from 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Toby Davis and Philip O'Connor, 600 words)

GROUP H

Algeria v Russia, Curitiba (2000)

Algeria aim for second round place, Russia must win

CURITIBA, Brazil - Algeria aim to make the second round for the first time while opponents Russia must win to have any hope of progressing. (SOCCER-WORLD/M48-ALG-RUS, expect from 2150 GMT/5.50 PM ET (PIX), by Alan Baldwin and Keith Weir, 500 words)

South Korea v Belgium, Sao Paulo (2000)

Belgium seek point to secure Group H top spot

SAO PAULO - Belgium need at least a point to clinch first place when they meet South Korea in their Group H clash and ensure they avoid a possible clash with Germany in the last 16. (SOCCER-WORLD/M47-KOR-BEL, expect by 2230 GMT/6.30 PM ET, by Mike Collett-White, 500 words)

PREVIEWS

Brazil v Chile, Belo Horizonte (1600)

Brazil wary of Chile despite past World Cup triumphs

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Hosts and favourites Brazil, who have rediscovered their swagger, have a fantastic record against Chile but are taking nothing for granted in the first knockout game on Saturday which is expected to be a high-octane affair from two attack-minded sides. (SOCCER-WORLD/M49-BRA-CHI, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET (PIX), by Andrew Cawthorne, 500 words)

See also: SOCCER-WORLD/M49-BRA-CHI (FACTBOX)

Colombia v Uruguay, Rio de Janeiro (2000)

Colombia and Uruguay meet in South American battle

RIO DE JANEIRO - Colombia and Uruguay meet in a last 16 knockout match on Saturday under the shadow of the biting controversy surrounding Uruguay striker Luis Suarez. (SOCCER-WORLD/M50-COL-URU (PREVIEW), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by William Schomberg, 500 words)

See also: SOCCER-WORLD/M50-COL-URU (FACTBOX)

ELSEWHERE

Argentine hearts finally warm to Messi's magic

BUENOS AIRES - Lionel Messi's dazzling World Cup form is banishing the ghosts of his goal drought four years ago in South Africa and further cementing the forward's spot in one-time wary Argentine hearts. (SOCCER-WORLD/ARG-MESSI, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Alexandra Ulmer, 500 words)

Deschamps transforms France into title contenders

PARIS - On the brink of yet another disaster after losing their playoff first leg against Ukraine seven months ago, France are now ranked amongst the contenders at the World Cup finals as Didier Deschamps transforms Les Bleus on and off the pitch. (SOCCER-WORLD/FRANCE, by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 800 words) (Compiled by Caroline Helly)