Reuters World Cup schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday:

MATCHES

Netherlands v Mexico, Fortaleza (1600)

Optimistic Mexico wary of returning Dutchman Van Persie

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Mexico will be seeking to avoid a sixth consecutive second-round exit at the World Cup when they face a Netherlands side boosted by the return of striker Robin van Persie from suspension in the last 16. (SOCCER-WORLD/M51-NED-MEX (PIX), by Gideon Long, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 600 words)

Costa Rica v Greece, Recife (2000)

Surprise qualifiers Greece and Costa Rica aim for last eight

RECIFE, Brazil - Greece and Costa Rica, both surprise qualifiers for the knockout rounds, meet in the last 16 with the Netherlands or Mexico awaiting in the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-WORLD/M52-CRC-GRE (PIX), by Toby Davis, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 600 words)

PREVIEWS

Belgium v United States preview

SALVADOR, Brazil - With three wins from three, much-fancied Belgium on Tuesday will battle a spirited United States side who were impressive in the group stage for a place in the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-WORLD/M56-BEL-USA (PREVIEW), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Neil Maidment, 400 words)

See also: SOCCER-WORLD/M56-BEL-USA (FACTBOX)

"Alpine Messi" v real Messi as Swiss seek to upset Argentina

SAO PAULO - Switzerland's "Alpine Messi" Xherdan Shaqiri, hot from a hat-trick against Honduras in his last game, meets the real Messi on Tuesday as the European side seek a major World Cup upset when they meet Argentina in the last 16. (SOCCER-WORLD/M55-ARG-SUI (PREVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Mike Collett-White, 600 words)

See also: SOCCER-WORLD/M55-ARG-SUI (FACTBOX)

ELSEWHERE

France coach Deschamps, player preview Nigeria last-16 clash

BRASILIA - France coach Didier Deschamps and a player hold a news conference previewing Monday's last 16 match against Nigeria at the national stadium in Brasilia. (SOCCER-WORLD/M53-FRA (PIX, TV) expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 400 words)

Nigeria coach Keshi, player preview France last-16 clash

BRASILIA - Nigeria coach Stephen Keshi and a player hold a news conference previewing Monday's last-16 match against France at the national stadium in Brasilia. (SOCCER-WORLD/M53-NGA (PIX, TV) expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 400 words)

So close to making history, Chile go home after Brazil loss

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Chile head home from Brazil after coming within a whisker of eliminating the hosts and tournament favourites who have been their nemesis down the years. (WORLD-SOCCER-CHI/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Andrew Cawthorne, 500 words)

Germany and Algeria prepare to clash

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - Germany and Algeria are scheduled to hold press briefings ahead of their World Cup second-round showdown. (SOCCER-WORLD/M54-GER (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/6 PM ET, by Steve Keating 400 words);(SOCCER-WORLD/M54-ALG expect by 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET, by Angus MacSwan 400 words) (Compiled by Caroline Helly)