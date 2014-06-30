Reuters World Cup schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:

- -

MATCHES

France v Nigeria, Brasilia (1600)

Nigeria aim for a first quarter-final place with France upset

BRASILIA - African champions Nigeria are eyeing an upset victory over France in their last 16 clash and a first World Cup quarter-final berth. (SOCCER-WORLD/M53-FRA-NGA (PIX, TV) expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, Iain Rogers and Patrick Johnston, 600 words)

- -

Germany v Algeria, Porto Alegre (2000)

Germany meet Algeria in World Cup grudge match

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - Powerful Germany take on underdogs Algeria in a clash to decide who goes into the World Cup quarter-finals. (SOCCER-WORLD/M54-GER-ALG), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, By Angus MacSwan and Steve Keating, 600 words)

- - - -

ELSEWHERE

Belgium, U.S hold pre-match press conference

SALVADOR, Brazil - Belgium coach Marc Wilmots and his American counterpart Juergen Klinsmann hold press conferences ahead of Tuesday's World Cup last 16 clash at the Fonte Nova arena. (SOCCER-WORLD/M56-BEL, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words); (SOCCER-WORLD/M56-USA, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Neil Maidment, 400 words)

- -

Argentina warm up for last 16 clash with Switzerland

SAO PAULO - Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella speaks to the press on the eve of their last 16 clash against Switzerland at Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo. (SOCCER-WORLD/M55-ARG (PIX, TV), by Andrew Downie, expect by 1630 GMT/12.30 PM ET, 500 words)

- -

Switzerland out to make history against favourites Argentina

SAO PAULO - As Switzerland aim to do what they have never done before - beat Argentina - coach Ottmar Hitzfeld addresses the media on the eve of their last 16 match against the heavily fancied South Americans. (SOCCER-WORLD/M55-SUI (PIX, TV), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Mike Collett-White, 500 words)

- -

After squeezing past Mexico, Dutch now eye last four

FORTALEZA, Brazil - After squeezing past Mexico with two goals in the dying minutes of their second round match, the Netherlands are hot favourites to reach the last four of the World Cup (SOCCER-WORLD/NED, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Gideon Long, 400 words)

- -

Mexico left to rue another second round exit

FORTALEZA, Brazil - They were just minutes away from their first World Cup quarter-final in 28 years but now Mexico can only reflect on yet another exit in the round of 16. (SOCCER-WORLD/MEX, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Elzio Barreto, 400 words) (Compiled by Caroline Helly)