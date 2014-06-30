Yemeni tennis hopeful crosses war zone to compete
DOHA, March 15 Stepping onto a floodlit tennis court in Qatar last week, 13-year-old Alhassan Ishaq tried to steady his nerves.
Reuters World Cup schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:
- -
MATCHES
France v Nigeria, Brasilia (1600)
Nigeria aim for a first quarter-final place with France upset
BRASILIA - African champions Nigeria are eyeing an upset victory over France in their last 16 clash and a first World Cup quarter-final berth. (SOCCER-WORLD/M53-FRA-NGA (PIX, TV) expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, Iain Rogers and Patrick Johnston, 600 words)
- -
Germany v Algeria, Porto Alegre (2000)
Germany meet Algeria in World Cup grudge match
PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - Powerful Germany take on underdogs Algeria in a clash to decide who goes into the World Cup quarter-finals. (SOCCER-WORLD/M54-GER-ALG), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, By Angus MacSwan and Steve Keating, 600 words)
- - - -
ELSEWHERE
Belgium, U.S hold pre-match press conference
SALVADOR, Brazil - Belgium coach Marc Wilmots and his American counterpart Juergen Klinsmann hold press conferences ahead of Tuesday's World Cup last 16 clash at the Fonte Nova arena. (SOCCER-WORLD/M56-BEL, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words); (SOCCER-WORLD/M56-USA, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Neil Maidment, 400 words)
- -
Argentina warm up for last 16 clash with Switzerland
SAO PAULO - Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella speaks to the press on the eve of their last 16 clash against Switzerland at Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo. (SOCCER-WORLD/M55-ARG (PIX, TV), by Andrew Downie, expect by 1630 GMT/12.30 PM ET, 500 words)
- -
Switzerland out to make history against favourites Argentina
SAO PAULO - As Switzerland aim to do what they have never done before - beat Argentina - coach Ottmar Hitzfeld addresses the media on the eve of their last 16 match against the heavily fancied South Americans. (SOCCER-WORLD/M55-SUI (PIX, TV), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Mike Collett-White, 500 words)
- -
After squeezing past Mexico, Dutch now eye last four
FORTALEZA, Brazil - After squeezing past Mexico with two goals in the dying minutes of their second round match, the Netherlands are hot favourites to reach the last four of the World Cup (SOCCER-WORLD/NED, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Gideon Long, 400 words)
- -
Mexico left to rue another second round exit
FORTALEZA, Brazil - They were just minutes away from their first World Cup quarter-final in 28 years but now Mexico can only reflect on yet another exit in the round of 16. (SOCCER-WORLD/MEX, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Elzio Barreto, 400 words) (Compiled by Caroline Helly)
DOHA, March 15 Stepping onto a floodlit tennis court in Qatar last week, 13-year-old Alhassan Ishaq tried to steady his nerves.
March 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Asian Champions League Group F matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 15 FC Seoul (Korea) 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC (Australia) 3 Shanghai SIPG (China) 3 Urawa Reds (Japan) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shanghai SIPG 3 3 0 0 9 3 9 2 Urawa Reds 3 2 0 1 11 5 6 ------------------------- 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 1 0 2 4 11 3 4 FC Seo
March 15 Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Goetze will miss the rest of the season while he receives treatment for a metabolic disorder that is causing muscle problems, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.