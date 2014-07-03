Reuters World Cup schedule at 1600 GMT on Thursday:

We continue the build-up to the quarter-finals which start on Friday:

France v Germany

Brazil v Colombia

Argentina v Belgium

Netherlands v Costa Rica

PREVIEWS

Argentina and Belgium revisit the '80s

BRASILIA - One of the most powerful and enduring World Cup photographs depicts Diego Maradona in possession of the ball, confronted by a posse of six panic-stricken Belgium defenders. (SOCCER-WORLD/M60-ARG-BEL/PREVIEW, moving shortly, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

Confident Netherlands braced for Costa Rica test

SALVADOR, Brazil - The Netherlands start as runaway favourites to end the fairytale run of Costa Rica and reach semi-finals. (SOCCER-WORLD/M59-NED-CRC (PREVIEW), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

ELSEWHERE

Deschamps seeks to steer France past Germany and into semis

RIO DE JANEIRO - France coach Didier Deschamps prepares to impart his own World Cup-winning experience on his team ahead of their quarter-final showdown with long-time rivals Germany on Friday. (SOCCER-WORLD/M58-FRANCE/DESCHAMPS, by William Schomberg and Mike Collett, expect by 1830 GMT/1430 ET, 600 words)

Germany's Loew aiming to give France more heartache

RIO DE JANEIRO - Germany coach Joachim Loew looks to make it three wins in a row for his country in World Cup showdowns against fellow winners France when the two European giants meet in the quarter-finals on Saturday. (SOCCER-WORLD/M58-GERMANY/LOEW, expect by 2045 GMT/4.45 PM ET, by Mike Collett and William Schomberg)

Brazil coach discusses quarter-final against Colombia

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari talks to the media ahead of Friday's World Cup quarter-final showdown with Colombia at Fortaleza's Castelao arena. (SOCCER-WORLD/M57-BRA, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET (PIX, TV), by Elzio Barreto, 400 words)

Colombia coach discusses quarter-final clash with Brazil

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Colombia's Argentine coach Jose Pekerman talks to the media ahead of Friday's World Cup quarter-final showdown with Brazil at Fortaleza's Castelao arena. (SOCCER-WORLD/M57-COL, expect by 0030 GMT Friday/8:30 PM ET Thursday (PIX, TV), by Gideon Long, 400 words)

Results ahead of eye-catching performances

SALVADOR, Brazil - Netherlands midfielder Wesley Sneijder has told fastidious Dutch football connoisseurs to forget about the side playing pretty football at the World Cup because he does not want to go home just yet. (SOCCER-WORLD/NED-SNEIJDER, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

It's only a game! World Cup keeps fans laughing

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - What's the difference between a tea-bag and the England football team? The tea-bag stays in a cup longer! With the World Cup entering its final stages, the jokes are flying as fast as goals, helping relieve tension and - for fans of the 24 teams already out - the abject misery of elimination. (SOCCER-WORLD/HUMOUR, moved, by Andrew Cawthorne, 850 words)

More science than art to penalty shootout success

RIO DE JANEIRO - Penalty shootouts have been used at the World Cup since 1982 but while every one of the 24 to date has routinely been described as "dramatic" there is a deal more science than art when it comes to converting successfully from 12 yards. (SOCCER-WORLD/SHOOTOUTS, moved, by Mitch Phillips, 500 words)

Goalkeepers steal World Cup limelight despite goal flurry

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Fans around the world have been enjoying a flurry of goals at the World Cup in Brazil but with the tournament now in its knockout phase it is goalkeepers not strikers who have been grabbing most of the headlines. (SOCCER-WORLD/GOALKEEPERS, moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

South Korea coach Hong stays on despite World Cup woes

SEOUL - Hong Myung-bo will continue as South Korea coach despite their early World Cup exit, the Korean Football Association (KFA) said on Thursday. (SOCCER-ASIA/KOREA, moved, 500 words)

'Nervenstaerke' - The secret of Germany shootout success

SANTO ANDRE, Brazil - Germany have gone to penalty shootouts four times in previous World Cups and emerged the winners each time while converting 17 penalties in 18 attempts. We look at the secret behind that uncanny success. (SOCCER-WORLD/GER-PENALTIES, moved, by Erik Kirschbaum, 500 words)

SALVADOR, Brazil - While leading players such as Neymar and Lionel Messi have justified their global status at the World Cup, Costa Rica's Joel Campbell leads a line of impressive lesser knowns. (SOCCER-WORLD/CRC-CAMPBELL, expect by 1800 GMT, by Neil Maidment, 500 words)

