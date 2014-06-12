Reuters sports schedule at 2200 GMT on Thursday:

Neymar double gives jittery Brazil winning start

SAO PAULO - Neymar wasted little time in living up to his billing as Brazil's World Cup spearhead when he scored twice to lead the host nation to a 3-1 comeback victory over Croatia in a terrific opening game of the tournament on Thursday. (SOCCER-WORLD/M1-BRA-CRO (PIX), moved, by Peter Rutherford and Mike Collett, 500 words, more stories to follow)

Brazil comes alive for World Cup despite protests, clashes

SAO PAULO - Brazil exploded with street parties as the World Cup kicked off on Thursday although scattered violent protests were a reminder that many locals remain angry over the billions spent to host the tournament. (BRAZIL-WORLD/ (WRAPUP 6, PIX, TV), moved, by Brian Winter and Marcelo Teixeira, 800 words)

Chile, Australia come to Cuiaba for Friday's Group B clash

CUIABA, Brazil - Chile and Australia give news conferences at the Pantanal arena on the eve of their Group B opener. (SOCCER-WORLD/M4-CHI, expect after 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 400 words); (SOCCER-WORLD/M4-AUS, expect after 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, by Mary Milliken, 400 words)

Eto'o accused of 'treason' amid strike fallout

SALVADOR, Brazil - Cameroon's affection for its favourite footballing son has turned sharply with striker Samuel Eto'o accused by local media of "treason" after leading strike action by their World Cup squad at the weekend. (SOCCER-WORLD/CMR, (UPDATE 1), moved, by Mark Gleeson, 500 words)

Spain stalwarts not finished yet, says Del Bosque

SALVADOR, Brazil - Spain coach Vicente del Bosque fired an ominous warning on Thursday to any critics suggesting the dominance of his world and European champions could be about to end. (SOCCER-WORLD/M3-ESP, moved, by Neil Maidment, 400 words)

Netherlands hold pre-match news conference

SALVADOR, Brazil - The Netherlands coach gives a pre-match news conference ahead of their Group B clash with Spain at the Fonte Nova arena. (SOCCER-WORLD/M3-NED, moving shortly, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

Striker Hernandez benched for Mexico opener

NATAL, Brazil - Javier "Little Pea" Hernandez, Mexico's third most prolific international goalscorer of all time, has been left out of the starting lineup for Friday's World Cup opener against Cameroon at Dunas arena. (SOCCER-WORLD/M2-MEX (PIX, TV), moved, by Nick Mulvenney and Michael Kahn, 400 words)

Argentina scoff at defensive doubts, play for Messi

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Argentine players laughed off criticism of their supposed defensive weakness on Thursday and vowed there would be no repeat of their 2010 World Cup quarter-final thrashing by Germany. (SOCCER-WORLD/ARG (PIX, TV), moved, by Andrew Cawthorne, 400 words)

Ain't no mountain high enough for Brazil bound Dutchman

SALVADOR, Brazil - A World Cup adventure in the vast expanse of Brazil is a demanding task for any fan but one Dutchman arrives having already clocked up 21,000 km in his truck 'Nellie' before a ball is kicked. (SOCCER-WORLD/NED-FAN (PIX), moved, by Neil Maidment, 400 words)

Uruguay without Suarez can still pack a punch in attack

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Luis Suarez looks certain to sit out Uruguay's World Cup Group D opener against Costa Rica on Saturday but in Edinson Cavani and Diego Forlan the South Americans still boast a formidable attacking partnership. (SOCCER-WORLD/M7-URU-CRC (PREVIEW), moved, by Gideon Long, 500 words)

- - (Compiled by Caroline Helly)