Brazil in World Cup swing, but some cities still scrambling

SAO PAULO, - World Cup fever gathered steam across Brazil on Friday after the long-awaited opener went ahead without major hitches, although the lingering threat of violent protests and a late scramble in some host cities kept organizers on edge. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP/ (PIX), moved, by Brad Haynes, 600 words)

MATCHES

Group A

Mexico v Cameroon, Natal (1600 GMT)

Mexico out to attack Cameroon in Natal

NATAL, Brazil - Mexico have promised an aggressive approach to their opener against a Cameroon team whose preparations have been far from smooth with both sides aware that a draw will probably not be enough to progress from Group A, which also includes hosts Brazil and Croatia. (SOCCER-WORLD/M2-MEX-CMR (PIX), expect throughout, by Nick Mulvenney and Michael Kahn, 500 words)

Group B

Spain v Netherlands, Salvador (1900 GMT)

Spain start title defence against Dutch in 2010 rematch

SALVADOR, Brazil - Holders Spain begin the defence of their World Cup title in a repeat of the 2010 final against the Netherlands in a potentially high-octane encounter at the Forte Nova arena. (SOCCER-WORLD/M3-ESP-NED, (PIX, TV), expect from 2045 GMT/4.45 PM ET, by Neil Maidment, 600 words)

Group B

Chile v Australia, Cuiaba (2200)

A win is a must for Chile against Australia

CUIABA, Brazil - Chile are overwhelming favourites against Australia in their Group B opener at the Pantanal arena in muggy Cuiaba. (SOCCER-WORLD/M4-CHI-AUS, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Mary Milliken, 500 words)

PREVIEWS

Argentina open bid for third World Cup v debutants Bosnia

RIO DE JANEIRO - Argentina embark on an expected romp through World Cup Group F against a talented if inexperienced Bosnia side playing in their maiden finals at the Maracana on Sunday. (SOCCER-WORLD/M11-ARG-BIH (PREVIEW), moved, by Rex Gowar, 550 words

Erratic France aim not to trip over underdogs Honduras

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - Former champions France should put underdogs Honduras to the sword in their World Cup Group E opener in Porto Alegre on Sunday - although their penchant for self-destruction gives the Central Americans hope of an upset. (SOCCER-WORLD/M10-FRA-HON (PREVIEW), moved, by Angus MacSwan, 600 words)

ELSEWHERE

Colombia believe in themselves even without Falcao

BELO HORIZONTE - Colombia have shrugged off the absence of injured striker Radamel Falcao and say the team is strong enough to overcome Greece in their opening game and win Group C in the South American nation's first return to World Cup since its great teams of the 1990s. (SOCCER-WORLD/M5-COL (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Andrew Cawthorne)

England coach to be pressed on poor state of Manaus pitch

MANAUS, Brazil - England manager Roy Hodgson holds a news conference ahead of their opening Group D clash with Italy on Saturday and is likely to be pressed about poor state of pitch at the Manaus stadium. (SOCCER-WORLD/M8-ENG (PIX, TV), expect by 2230 GMT/6.30 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 400 words)

Italy coach holds news conference ahead of England game

MANAUS, Brazil - Italy coach Cesare Prandelli holds a news conference ahead of their Group D opener against England, a game neither side can really afford to lose. (SOCCER-WORLD/M8-ITA (PIX, TV), expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 400 words)

Ivory Coast, Japan hold pre-match news conferences

RECIFE, Brazil - The coaches of Ivory Coast and Japan give pre-match news conferences ahead of their Group C clash at the Pernambuco arena. (SOCCER-WORLD/M6-CIV, expect by 2300 GMT/ 7 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 400 words); (SOCCER-WORLD/M6-JPN, expect by 0115 GMT/9:15 PM ET, by Phil O'Connor, 400 words)

More referee efficiency needed, says Colombia's Pekerman

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Refereeing must become more efficient to avoid "serious mistakes", Colombia coach Jose Pekerman said on Friday, a day after a controversial penalty decision in Brazil's 3-1 World Cup win over Croatia left their European opponents fuming. (SOCCER-WORLD/PENALTY-PEKERMAN (PIX, TV), moved, 300 words)

Greece ready to surprise Colombia

Greece coach Fernando Santos holds a news conference ahead of their Group C opener against Colombia, hoping to stun the group favourites. (SOCCER-WORLD/M5-GRE (PIX, TV), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Germany youngsters aim to make mark at World Cup

SANTO ANDRE , Brazil - Germany newcomers Erik Durm and Shkodran Mustafi, coach Joachim Loew's big surprise additions to his squad, hope to make their World Cup debuts. (SOCCER-WORLD/M13-GER, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Erik Kirschbaum, 400 words)

"Happy Harbour" weathers storms before its first Cup match

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - Torrential rains and violent anti-government protests threaten to put a dampener on Porto Alegre's World Cup - but in Rempel's lunch bar in the public market, the debate heats up. (SOCCER-WORLD/PORTOALEGRE (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Angus MacSwan, 600 words)

