France and Argentina wary of slip-ups at World Cup

SAO PAULO - Former world champions France and Argentina take on Honduras and Bosnia respectively in their opening matches, and both will be wary of losing at a tournament where goals are flying in and upsets appear possible anywhere. (SOCCER-WORLD/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), expect by 0130 GMT Monday/2130 ET Sunday, by Mike Collett-White, 900 words)

MATCHES

GROUP E

Switzerland v Ecuador, Brasilia (1600)

Switzerland face Ecuador for first time in Group E opener

BRASILIA - Switzerland and Ecuador meet for the first time in a full international as they kick off their campaigns in a Group E match with no obvious favourite. (SOCCER-WORLD/M9-SUI-ECU (PIX), expect from 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Patrick Johnson, 600 words)

France v Honduras, Porto Alegre (1900)

France and Honduras meet with plenty to prove

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - Honduras, chasing a first World Cup win and France, who are looking to atone for a disastrous showing four years ago in South Africa, clash in their Group E opener. (SOCCER-WORLD/M10-FRA-HON, (PIX), expect by 2230 GMT/6.30 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Angus MacSwan, 500 words)

GROUP F

Argentina v Bosnia, Rio de Janeiro (2200)

Messi hoping to shine as Argentina face debutants Bosnia

RIO DE JANEIRO - Lionel Messi aims to make a real impact at the World Cup for the first time as Argentina start bid for a third world title when they face debutants Bosnia in their opening Group F game at the Maracana. (SOCCER-WORLD/M11-ARG-BOS), expect by 2230 GMT/6.30 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 500 words. Additional sidebars from Bill Schomberg and Simon Evans).

PREVIEWS

Disciplined Russia to keep it tight against Korea

Minus creative midfielder Roman Shirokov due to injury, Russia are unlikely to play an expansive, attack-minded game against South Korea in their World Cup Group H opener on Tuesday, focusing instead on rigid discipline (SOCCER-WORLD/M16-RUS-KOR (PREVIEW) moved, by Peter Rutherford, 450 words)

'Name a famous Belgian?' No-one's laughing now

BELO HORIZONTE - With a star-studded squad that makes a mockery of the old joke 'Who can name a famous Belgian?', young and talented Belgium should breeze past Algeria in the Group H opener on Tuesday.(SOCCER-WORLD/M15-BEL-ALG (PREVIEW), moved, by Andrew Cawthorne, 500 words)

Brazil face Mexico as both eye top spot in Group A

Hosts Brazil face Mexico with both teams having scores to settle as the second round of Group A matches get underway in Fortaleza. (SOCCER-WORLD/M17-BRA-MEX (PREVIEW), expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Andrew Downie, 400 words)

ELSEWHERE

Clean bill of health has Loew glowing in confidence

SALVADOR, Brazil - Germany coach Joachim Loew was finally able to pronounce a clean bill of health for his players at the World Cup on Sunday and immediately sounded a confident note on the eve of their opening match against Portugal. (SOCCER-WORLD/M13-GER, moved, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

Portugal coach holds pre-match news conferences

SALVADOR, Brazil - Portugal coach Paulo Bento gives a pre-match news conference ahead of Monday's Group G clash at the Fonte Nova arena. (SOCCER-WORLD/M13-POR, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Neil Maidment, 400 words)

Greece have no time to lick wounds after Colombia defeat

BELO HORIZONTE - Greece aim to recover quickly for their second game of the tournament against Japan on Thursday after losing their Group C opener to Colombia. (SOCCER-WORLD/GREECE, moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Iran coach Queiroz sets out World Cup gameplan

CURITIBA, Brazil - Iran's experienced coach Carlos Queiroz meets the media on the eve of his team's Group F opener against Nigeria when they will seek their second win at a finals. (SOCCER-WORLD/M12-IRN, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, (PIX, TV), by Alan Baldwin and Keith Weir, 450 words)

Coach Keshi aims to summon Nigeria's 1990s spirit

CURITIBA, Brazil - Nigeria coach Stephen Keshi gives his pre-match news conference as he seeks to inspire his team to repeat their World Cup performances of the 1990s when they twice reached the last 16. (SOCCER-WORLD/M12-NGA, expect by 2330 GMT/7.30 PM ET, (PIX, TV), by Keith Weir and Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

Argentina in trouble with FIFA over Malvinas flag

When Argentina play at the Maracana on Sunday it will be their first World Cup game ever in Brazil, having turned their backs on the 1950 finals for political reasons after qualifying at a canter. But politics has got the Argentine FA in trouble with FIFA over a banner the team held up before their last warmup match which read "La Malvinas son Argentinas" (the Falklands are Argentine). (SOCCER-WORLD/ARG-POLITICS, expect by 1700 GMT, 1 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 500 words)

Hard man Capello bids to end woeful Russian World Cup run

MANAUS, Brazil - Serial underperformers Russia trust disciplinarian manager Fabio Capello can knock them into shape and eradicate the team's long-standing tradition of inconsistent performances. (SOCCER-WORLD/RUS, expect by 1800 GMT/2 p.m. ET, by David Ljunggren, 500 words)

U.S. coach looks to exact revenge on Ghana

NATAL - U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann meets the media ahead of their opening Group G clash against a Ghana team that has ended the Americans' last two World Cup appearances. (SOCCER-WORLD/M14-USA expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, (PIX, TV), by Michael Kahn and Nick Mulvenney, 450 words)

Ghana coach aims to continue World Cup streak against U.S.

NATAL - Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah gives a pre-match news conference as he seeks to make it three straight wins for the Black Stars against the United States at World Cup finals. (SOCCER-WORLD/M14-GHA, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, (PIX, TV), by Michael Kahn and Nick Mulvenney, 450 words)

Belgium prepare for group opener against Algeria

BELO HORIZONTE - Belgium hold a news conference in Belo Horizonte ahead of their first Group H game against Algeria. (SOCCER-WORLD/BEL, by Karolos Grohmann, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 350 words)

Costa Ricans celebrate, mock "poor Uruguay"

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Costa Ricans celebrated their World Cup victory over Uruguay as the greatest in their soccer history and warned other teams at the tournament to take them seriously from now on. (SOCCER-WORLD/M7-CRC, moved, by Gideon Long, 470 words) (Compiled by Caroline Helly)