Reuters World Cup schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:

No. 10s Messi and Benzema shine as favourites secure wins

SAO PAULO - Lionel Messi bursts back on to the World Cup stage, ending an eight-year goal drought at the tournament, but another No. 10, France's Karim Benzema, went one better with a brace in France's comfortable victory over Honduras. (SOCCER-WORLD/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), expect by 0130 GMT Monday/9.30 PM ET Sunday, by Mike Collett-White, 900 words)

MATCHES

GROUP F

Iran v Nigeria, Curitiba (1900)

Nigeria seek winning start against outsiders Iran

CURITIBA, Brazil - African champions Nigeria look for their first win at a World Cup since 1998 when they face Iran, who have qualified for their fourth finals. (SOCCER-WORLD/M12-IRN-NGA, (PIX, TV), expect from 2045 GMT/4.45 PM ET, by Alan Baldwin and Keith Weir)

GROUP G

Germany v Portugal, Salvador (1600)

Ronaldo takes to World Cup stage against confident Germans

SALVADOR, Brazil - World Footballer of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo will be the centre of attention as Portugal begin their Group G campaign at the Fonte Nova arena against a Germany side who are over their injury woes and ready to make a good start. (SOCCER-WORLD/M13-GER-POR (PIX, TV), expect from 1745 GMT /1.45 PM ET, by Neil Maidment, 600 words)

Ghana v USA, Natal (2200)

U.S. seek revenge in World Cup opener against Ghana

Natal - The United States and Ghana open their World Cup campaigns in a Group G clash with the Americans looking to avoid a third straight loss to the Black Stars. (SOCCER-WORLD/M14-GHA-USA expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET (PIX, TV), by Nick Mulvenney and Michael Kahn, 450 words)

PREVIEWS

Croatia face Cameroon in Amazon heat

MANAUS - Croatia and Cameroon, having lost their opening World Cup Group A games, clash in the hot and humid conditions of the Amazon aiming to keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stage. (SOCCER-WORLD/M18-CMR-CRO (PREVIEW), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 500 words)

ELSEWHERE

Cup provides goals galore, Is this for real? feeling

SAO PAULO - The universal feeling at the World Cup is one of shock and awe with fans being served up with a marvellous first few days of excitement, shocks, controversy, and most surprising of all, goals galore. (SOCCER-WORLD/BRAZIL-EXCITEMENT, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Andrew Downie, 500 words)

Brazil train in Fortaleza ahead of Mexico clash

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Hosts and World Cup favourites Brazil train and talk to the media at Fortaleza's Castelao arena ahead of Tuesday's Group A clash with Mexico. (SOCCER-WORLD/BRA, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Elzio Barreto, 350 words)

Mexico train in Fortaleza ahead of clash with Brazil

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Mexico, buoyed by a win in their opener, face the media after training at Fortaleza's Castelao arena ahead of Tuesday's Group A clash with Brazil. (SOCCER-WORLD/MEX, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Gideon Long, 350 words)

Belgium's young crop seek to justify expectations v Algeria

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Belgium's first World Cup campaign since 2002 gets underway when they play Algeria hoping to justify their status as many people's outside bet to win the trophy due to an extraordinary blossoming of young talent. (SOCCER-WORLD/M15-BEL (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 500 words)

Algeria seek to bury memory of dismal 2010 performance

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Inspired by the upsets seen so far at the finals, Algeria believe they can outfox much-fancied Belgium and bury the memories of the last World Cup where they failed to score and finished bottom of the group. (SOCCER-WORLD/M15-ALG (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Andrew Cawthorne, 500 words)

Capello readies Russia for first World Cup match since 2002

CUIABA, Brazil - Russia's disciplinarian coach Fabio Capello hopes to change the fortunes of the serial underperformers in their first World Cup game for 12 years when they kick off their Group H campaign against struggling South Korea. (SOCCER-WORLD/M16-RUS, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 400 words)

Sagging South Korea face tough opener against Russia

CUIABA, Brazil - After a disastrous warm-up for the World Cup, South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo will have to shore up their defence if they are to beat Russia in their Group H opener.(SOCCER-WORLD/M16-KOR, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, by Mary Milliken, 400 words) (Compiled by Caroline Helly)