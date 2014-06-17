Reuters World Cup schedule at 1600 GMT on Tuesday:

MATCHES

GROUP A

Brazil v Mexico, Fortaleza (1900)

Brazil face Mexico in table-topping clash

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Brazil and Mexico, buoyed by victories in their opening Group A clashes, meet at the Castelao arena, looking to move within touching distance of a place in the second round. (SOCCER-WORLD/M17-BRA-MEX), expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET), by Gideon Long, 500 words)

GROUP H

Belgium v Algeria, Belo Horizonte (1600)

Belgium take on Algeria in Group H opener

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Belgium's promising young side play Africa's highest-ranked team Algeria at the Mineirao stadium, with the Europeans hot favourites in Group H - the last section to get underway. (SOCCER-WORLD/M15-BEL-ALG (PIX), expect by 1800/2 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 500 words)

Russia v South Korea, Cuiaba (2200)

Russia return after 12 years to face South Korea

CUIABA, Brazil - Russia, under disciplinarian coach Fabio Capello, play their first World Cup game since 2002 when they face struggling South Korea in their Group H opener. (SOCCER-WORLD/M16-RUS-KOR (TV, PIX), expect by 0000 GMT/8 p.m. ET, by Rex Gowar, 500 words)

PREVIEWS

Rooney role the question for England

SAO PAULO - Start him. Drop him. Move him. The whole of England seems to have an opinion on what Roy Hodgson should do with Wayne Rooney for their Group D clash against Uruguay on Thursday. (SOCCER-WORLD/M23-ENG-URU (PREVIEW, PIX), moved, by Peter Rutherford, 500 words)

See also SOCCER-WORLD/M23-ENG-URU (FACTBOX)

Japan and Greece look to get World Cup back on track

NATAL - Japan and Greece will look to get their World Cup bids back on track when they meet in a Group C clash after both teams lost their opening games. (SOCCER-WORLD/M22-JPN-GRE (PREVIEW), (PIX, TV), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 450 words)

See also SOCCER-WORLD/M22-JPN-GRE (FACTBOX)

Colombia and Ivory Coast clash in Group C

BRASILIA - Colombia and Ivory Coast, who both won their opening Group C matches, meet on Thursday in what promises to be an intriguing South American-African clash in Brasilia. (SOCCER-WORLD/M21-COL-COI-PREVIEW, expect by 2200 GMT, 6PM ET by Brian Homewood 500 words)

SOCCER-WORLD/M22-COL-COI (FACTBOX)

ELSEWHERE

Rio fog strands Cup fans at Brazil airports on game day

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO - Fog hanging over the Guanabara Bay strands hundreds of fans trying to catch Brazil's second match of the World Cup against Mexico in the worst travel headache of the tournament so far. (BRAZIL-WORLDCUP/AIRPORTS, moving shortly, by Jeb Blount and Brad Haynes, 495 words)

Looking good in World Cup so far: Brazil's president

SAO PAULO - Brazil's hosting of the World Cup has been far from perfect but it has gone more smoothly than many expected, boosting President Dilma Rousseff's chances for reelection this October. (BRAZIL-WORLDCUP/ROUSSEFF, expect by 1630 GMT/1230 PM ET, by Brian Winter, 830 words)

Australia news conference before Netherlands match

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - Australia coach Ange Postecoglou speaks at a news conference on the eve of their Group B match against the Netherlands. (SOCCER-WORLD/M20-AUS (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 600 words)

Netherlands news conference ahead of Australia match

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal speaks at news conference the day before their Group B clash with Australia, a match his side are expected to dominate. (SOCCER-WORLD/M20-NED (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Angus MacSwan, 600 words)

Great goals and great quotes hit mark after first round

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - A World Cup that has delivered memorable goals in the first round of group games has also produced a few gems away from the pitch with players and coaches hitting the mark with humour and bite in news conferences. (SOCCER-WORLD/QUOTES, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Steve Keating 500 words)

Cameroon must try to cope without iconic striker Eto'o

MANAUS, Brazil - Cameroon coach Volker Finke gives a news conference ahead of their game against Croatia, with the Indomitable Lions likely to have to cope without iconic striker Samuel Eto'o. (SOCCER-WORLD/M18-CMR (PIX, TV), expect by 2230 GMT/6.30 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 375 words)

Croatia need win, still seething over press photos

MANAUS, Brazil - Croatia coach Niko Kovac gives a news conference ahead of their second Group A game against Cameroon, still angry about reporters who took nude photos of his players. (SOCCER-WORLD/M18-CRO (PIX, TV), expect by 0230 GMT Wednesday/1030 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 400 words)

U.S. supporters fuel growing soccer culture

NATAL - U.S. supporters have adopted a melting pot of soccer traditions from across the globe to create a growing soccer culture. (SOCCER-WORLD/USA-CULTURE, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET (PIX, TV), by Michael Kahn, 450 words)

Wanted Mexican drug dealer arrested en route to Cup game

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA - A suspected Mexican drug trafficker has been arrested in Rio de Janeiro while waiting to board a plane to Fortaleza, where he had tickets for Mexico's World Cup game against Brazil. (BRAZIL-DRUGS/, (UPDATE 1), moved at 1535 GMT/11:35 AM ET, by Alonso Soto, 270 words)

Soccer-Banned headphones, a World Cup fashion beat

SAO PAULO - Neymar likes them Brazil-green. ENGLAND'S Wayne Rooney, white. Luis Suarez, blue. Banned from the pitch by FIFA for licensing reasons, the bulky Beats headphones are a favorite for many of the world's top layers, making the World Cup a huge unofficial ad for the company recently acquired by Apple Inc. (SOCCER-WORLD/HEADPHONES, (PIX), moved at 1550 GMT/11:50 AM ET , by Esteban Israel, 370 words)

Great goals galore as World Cup delivers for fans

SAO PAULO - The World Cup has yet to get through the first round of fixtures in Brazil but fans are already spoilt for choice in terms of memorable goals. Reuters lists five of the top goals so far. (SOCCER-WORLD/GOALS, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 500 words)

Number of firsts add to World Cup excitement

NATAL - Germany became the first team to play in 100 World Cup games, one of a number of firsts that have made the World Cup in Brazil so exciting. (SOCCER-WORLD/STATISTICS, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, (PIX, TV), by Michael Kahn, 400 words)

Goal technology and line spray debut

CURITIBA - Goal line technology and spray to measure out distances for defensive walls are among this year's World Cup innovations. (SOCCER-WORLD/FIRSTS, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Keith Weir, 400 words)

Two-goal Benzema France's World Cup leader in attack

With the weight of France's attacking options resting largely on his shoulders in the absence of Franck Ribery, Karim Benzema has made a fine start to the World Cup. (SOCCER-WORLD/FRA-BENZEMA, expect by 1630 GMT/12.30 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 400 words)

- - (Compiled by Caroline Helly)