Uruguay, Colombia make it South America's World Cup day

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - South American dark horses Colombia canter to another victory while 2010 semi-finalists Uruguay put hapless England on the brink of elimination with a Luis Suarez-inspired win. (SOCCER-WORLD/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV), expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, by Andrew Cawthorne, 900 words)

MATCHES

GROUP D

Italy v Costa Rica, Recife (1600)

Organised Costa Rica eye another upset against Italy

RECIFE, Brazil - Costa Rica and their collection of nimble attacking talents are hoping to produce another World Cup shock when they face Italy and their maverick striker Mario Balotelli. (SOCCER-WORLD/M24-ITA-CRC, expect by 1800 GMT, 2 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 600 words)

GROUP E

Switzerland v France, Salvador (1900)

Footballing feast promised by French and Swiss

SALVADOR, Brazil - Neighbours France and Switzerland have predicted a festival for the footballing connoisseur as they both seek a second Group E win in their derby clash at the Fonte Nova arena. (SOCCER-WORLD/M25-SUI-FRA, PIX, TV, expect from 2045 GMT/4.45PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 600 words)

Honduras v Mexico, Curitibia (2200)

Ecuador and Honduras seek to keep hopes alive

CURITIBA, Brazil - Ecuador and Honduras, both beaten in their opening games, chase a victory that would revive their hopes of reaching the last 16 with the loser facing likely elimination. (SOCCER-WORLD/M26-HON-ECU (PIX, TV), expect from 2350 GMT/7.50 PM ET, by Keith Weir and Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

PREVIEWS

Algeria look for more goals against leaky South Korea

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - Algeria scored their first World Cup goal in 28 years in their opener and will hope the offensive floodgates have opened as they prepare for their Group H match against South Korea on Sunday. (SOCCER-WORLD/M32-ALG-KOR (PREVIEW), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 500 words)

Portugal take on United States in lifeline clash

MANAUS, Brazil - Portugal, still licking their wounds after a 4-0 defeat by Germany, lock horns with the United States in their Group G clash in Manaus on Sunday. (SOCCER-WORLD/M30-USA-POR (PREVIEW), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 500 words)

Belgium face Russia

RIO DE JANEIRO - Belgium and Russia, who are both expected to qualify from Group H, meet at the Maracana on Sunday after the former won and the latter drew in their opening matches against Algeria and South Korea respectively. (SOCCER-WORLD/M31-BEL-RUS (PREVIEW) (PIX), expect from 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Simon Evans, 600 words)

ELSEWHERE

Honduras let the pitbull out for Ecuador match

CURITIBA, Brazil - Honduras will let the 'Pitbull' off the leash for Friday's World Cup Group E match against Ecuador with Jorge Claros replacing the suspended Wilson Palacios in midfield. (SOCCER-WORLD/M26-HON, moved, by Keith Weir and Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

Belgium's Hazard still trying to become more complete player

SAO PAULO - Eden Hazard's attacking virtues are well known, but his coaches continue to try to impress upon him the need to improve the defensive part of his game. Hazard knows he has a long way to go before he can be considered one of the top players in the world. (SOCCER-WORLD/BEL-HAZARD (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)

Argentina expected to stroll past Iran

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Lionel Messi's Argentina hope to seal a place in the last 16 and also prove their credentials as one of the World Cup favourites in what looks to be an easy match against unambitious Iran on Saturday. (SOCCER-WORLD/M27-ARG (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 500 words)

Iran dream of shock against Argentina

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Dreaming of a first World Cup win since 1998, Iran must show the same defensive qualities that earned a point in their opener but be a bit more adventurous if they want to make a mark on the tournament when they play Argentina in Group F. (SOCCER-WORLD/M27-IRN (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Andrew Cawthorne, 400 words)

Germany train, talk to media, ahead of Ghana clash

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Germany train and talk to the media at Fortaleza's Castelao arena ahead of Saturday's Group G clash with Ghana. (SOCCER-WORLD/M29-GER, expect by 1930 GMT/3.30 PM ET), by Gideon Long, 400 words)

Ghana train, talk to media, ahead of Germany clash

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Ghana train and talk to the media at Fortaleza's Castelao arena ahead of Saturday's Group G clash with Germany (SOCCER-WORLD/M29-GHA, expect by 2330 GMT/7.30 PM ET), by Elzio Barreto, 400 words)

U.S. face attacking issues ahead of Portugal game

NATAL - U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann faces the dilemma of replacing burly striker Jozy Altidore against Portugal with either an inexperienced Icelandic import or a super-sub who has never held down a regular national team spot. (SOCCER-WORLD/M30-USA/STRIKERS, expect by 2345 GMT/7.45 PM ET (PIX, TV), by Michael Kahn, 450 words)

Dual citizens fill key roll on U.S. team

NATAL - Dual citizens have long boosted the U.S. team and this World Cup is no different with a number of foreign-based players filling key roles. (SOCCER-WORLD/-USA-PLAYERS, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, (PIX, TV), by Michael Kahn, 450 words)

Nigeria, Bosnia coaches meet media ahead of Group F clash

CUIABA, Brazil - Nigeria coach Stephen Keshi faces the media at the Pantanal arena on the eve of their Group F clash with Bosnia looking to rejig his side for a first World Cup win at the eighth attempt this century. (SOCCER-WORLD/M28-NIG-BIH-KESHI, expect by 2300 GMT, 7 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 300 words); Bosnia coach Safet Susic also holds a news conference (SOCCER-WORLD/M28-NIG-BIH-SUSIC, expect by 0100 (Friday) GMT, 9 PM ET, by Mary Milliken, 300 words) (Compiled by Caroline Helly)