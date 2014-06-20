Reuters World Cup schedule at 1600 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

MATCHES

GROUP D

Italy v Costa Rica, Recife (1600)

Nimble Costa Rica eye another upset against Italy

RECIFE, Brazil - Costa Rica and their nimble attacking talents are hoping to produce another World Cup shock when they face Italy and maverick striker Mario Balotelli, having already beaten Uruguay in their opener. (SOCCER-WORLD/M24-ITA-CRC (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT, 2 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 600 words)

- -

GROUP E

Switzerland v France, Salvador (1900)

Footballing feast promised by French and Swiss

SALVADOR, Brazil - Neighbours France and Switzerland have predicted a festival for the footballing connoisseur as they both seek a second Group E win in their derby clash at the Fonte Nova arena. (SOCCER-WORLD/M25-SUI-FRA (PIX, TV), expect from 2045 GMT/4.45PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 600 words)

- -

Honduras v Ecuador, Curitiba (2200)

Ecuador and Honduras seek to keep hopes alive

CURITIBA, Brazil - Ecuador and Honduras, both beaten in their opening Group E games, chase a victory that would revive their hopes of reaching the last 16 with the loser facing likely elimination. (SOCCER-WORLD/M26-HON-ECU (PIX, TV), expect from 2350 GMT/7.50 PM ET, by Keith Weir and Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

- - - -

PREVIEWS

Algeria look for more goals against leaky South Korea

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - Algeria scored their first World Cup goal in 28 years in their opener and will hope the offensive floodgates have opened as they prepare for their second Group H match against South Korea on Sunday. (SOCCER-WORLD/M32-ALG-KOR (PREVIEW), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 500 words)

- -

Ronaldo key to Portugal recovery as U.S. challenge looms

MANAUS, Brazil - Wounded Portugal, still smarting from a 4-0 defeat by Germany, are fervently hoping that talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo is fit when they take on the United States in their second Group G game on Sunday. (SOCCER-WORLD/M30-USA-POR (PREVIEW), moved, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 500 words)

- -

Belgium face Russia

RIO DE JANEIRO - Belgium and Russia, who are both expected to qualify from Group H, meet at the Maracana on Sunday after the former won and the latter drew in their opening matches against Algeria and South Korea respectively. (SOCCER-WORLD/M31-BEL-RUS (PREVIEW) (PIX), expect from 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Simon Evans, 600 words)

- - - -

ELSEWHERE

Belgium's Hazard still trying to become more complete player

SAO PAULO - Eden Hazard's attacking virtues are well known but his coaches want him to improve the defensive part of his game and the Belgium forward knows he has a long way to go before he can be considered one of the top players in the world. (SOCCER-WORLD/BEL-HAZARD (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)

- -

Argentina expected to stroll past Iran

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Lionel Messi's Argentina hope to seal a place in the last 16 and prove their credentials as one of the World Cup favourites in what looks to be an easy Group F match against unambitious Iran on Saturday. (SOCCER-WORLD/M27-ARG (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 500 words)

- -

Iran dream of shock against Argentina

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Dreaming of a first World Cup win since 1998, Iran must show the same defensive qualities that earned a point in their opener but be a bit more adventurous if they want to make a mark on the tournament when they play Argentina in Group F. (SOCCER-WORLD/M27-IRN (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Andrew Cawthorne, 400 words)

- -

Germany train, talk to media, ahead of Ghana clash

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Germany train and talk to the media at Fortaleza's Castelao arena ahead of Saturday's Group G clash with Ghana. (SOCCER-WORLD/M29-GER, expect by 1930 GMT/3.30 PM ET), by Gideon Long, 400 words)

- -

Ghana train, talk to media, ahead of Germany clash

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Ghana train and talk to the media at Fortaleza's Castelao arena ahead of Saturday's Group G clash with Germany (SOCCER-WORLD/M29-GHA, expect by 2330 GMT/7.30 PM ET), by Elzio Barreto, 400 words)

- -

Dual citizens fill key roll on U.S. team

NATAL - Dual citizens have long boosted the U.S. team and this World Cup is no different with a number of foreign-based players filling key roles. (SOCCER-WORLD/-USA-PLAYERS, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET (PIX, TV), by Michael Kahn, 450 words)

- -

Nigeria, Bosnia coaches meet media ahead of Group F clash

CUIABA, Brazil - Nigeria coach Stephen Keshi faces the media on the eve of their Group F clash with Bosnia looking to rejig his side for a first World Cup win at the eighth attempt this century. (SOCCER-WORLD/M28-NIG-BIH-KESHI, expect by 2300 GMT, 7 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 300 words); Bosnia coach Safet Susic also holds a news conference (SOCCER-WORLD/M28-NIG-BIH-SUSIC, expect by 0100 GMT, 9 PM ET, by Mary Milliken, 300 words)

- -

As protests simmer, Brazil national anthem soars at Cup

RIO DE JANEIRO - Few people know the words. Fewer still can carry its bouncy melody. But a resurgent national anthem in Brazil is transforming each World Cup appearance by its national team into a collective expression of the country's frustrations. (BRAZIL-WORLDCUP/ANTHEM (PIX), moved, by Paulo Prada, 650 words)

- -

Di Maria's resilience stands Argentine in good stead

CUIABA, Brazil - You might think it would be easy to push skinny Angel Di Maria off the ball but "Fideo" (noodle) is made of steel. The Argentina winger, dreaming of World Cup glory at his second finals, has know hardship and bounced back stronger. (SOCCER-WORLD/ARG-DIMARIA (PROFILE), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 600 words)

- -

Depressed England head for scene of 1950 U.S. upset

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - As if two defeats in the World Cup was not depressing enough for England, now they return for their final Group D game to the scene of one of their most infamous reverses more than six decades ago when the United States beat them 1-0 at the 1950 tournament in Belo Horizonte. (SOCCER-WORLD/ENG-1950, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Andrew Cawthorne, 500 words)

- -

Cazorla, Koke discuss Spain's early exit at news conference

CURITIBA, Brazil - Spain players Santi Cazorla and Koke discuss the holders' shock early exit from the World Cup at a news conference at their training base in Curitiba. (SOCCER-WORLD/ESP (PIX, TV) expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- -

Clarion call for Drogba to start becomes louder

SALVADOR, Brazil - The clamour for Didier Drogba to be restored to the Ivory Coast starting lineup will resound even louder after the Africans lost to Colombia at the World Cup on Thursday. (SOCCER-WORLD/CIV-DROGBA, moved, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words) (Compiled by Caroline Helly)