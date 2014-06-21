Reuters World Cup schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

MATCHES

GROUP F

Argentina v Iran, Belo Horizonte (1600)

Argentina look to book spot in next round with Iran win

Lionel Messi's Argentina will be aiming to book a place in the last 16 with a game to spare when they take on underdogs Iran at the Mineirao stadium. (SOCCER-WORLD/M27-ARG-IRN (PIX), by Andrew Cawthorne, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 450 words)

- -

Nigeria v Bosnia, Cuiaba (2200)

Nigeria and Bosnia in potential second-place decider

CUIABA, Brazil - Nigeria, with one point after a 0-0 draw with Iran, meet Bosnia, who have none after losing 2-1 to Argentina, looking for a win to stay in the hunt for second place in Group F. (SOCCER-WORLD/M28-NIG-BIH, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 500 words)

- -

GROUP G

Germany v Ghana, Fortaleza (1900)

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Germany could seal their passage to the last 16 on Saturday when they meet Ghana at the Castelao arena in their second Group G match. (SOCCER-WORLD/M29-GER-GHA (PIX), by Gideon Long, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 450 words)

- -

PREVIEWS

Netherlands and Chile chase win with Brazil looming

SAO PAULO - With the losers likely to face hosts Brazil in the second round, the Netherlands and Chile will be desperate to win when they meet in the final Group B match on Monday, with both already through to the last 16. (SOCCER-WORLD/M36-NED-CHI (PREVIEW, PIX, TV), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Mike Collett-White, 600 words)

See also: SOCCER-WORLD/M36-NED-CHI (FACTBOX), 400 words

- -

Perky Australians seek to complete Spain's misery

CURITIBA, Brazil - Only pride is at stake when deposed champions Spain meet Australia in Group B on Monday but the Socceroos are keen to inflict more pain on their demoralised rivals before both teams head home. (SOCCER-WORLD/M35-AUS-ESP (PREVIEW), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET (PIX), by Keith Weir, 450 words)

See also: SOCCER-WORLD/M35-AUS-ESP (FACTBOX), 400 words

- -

Mexico and Croatia face crunch clash

RECIFE, Brazil - Mexico face Croatia knowing a draw will be enough to see them safely into the last 16, while the European side need all three points to book a spot in the knockout rounds. (SOCCER-WORLD/M34-CRO-MEX (PREVIEW), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 500 WORDS)

See also: SOCCER-WORLD/M34-CRO-MEX (FACTBOX), 400 words

- - - -

ELSEWHERE

Portugal know they must win against U.S. or face going home

MANAUS, Brazil - Portugal coach Paulo Bento gives a news conference ahead of their Group G clash against the United States, which they have to win to stand any real chance of making the second round. (SOCCER-WORLD/M30-POR (PIX, TV), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 375 words)

- -

Buoyant Americans prepare for clash with Portugal

MANAUS, Brazil - U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann gives a news conference ahead of their Group G clash with Portugal which could ensure the Americans qualify for the second round. (SOCCER-WORLD/M30-USA (TV, PIX), expect by 2230 GMT/6.30 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 375 words)

- -

Brazilian youth 'factories' belie romantic image

RECIFE, Brazil - Brazil is deadly serious about developing young footballers in a factory-like environment, shattering the romantic image of bare-footed youngsters honing their skills on ramshackle streets and sandy beaches. (SOCCER-WORLD/BRAZIL-YOUTH (FEATURE, PIX), moved, by Toby Davis, 800 words)

- -

French changes make all the difference in rampant win

SALVADOR, Brazil - France coach Didier Deschamps broke with time-honoured tradition to cleverly engineer an impressive win over Switzerland and a new-found respect at the World Cup. (SOCCER-WORLD/FRA, expect by 1800 GMT /2 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

- -

Halilhodzic holds news conference before Korea game

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - Algeria coach Vahid Halilhodzic gives a news conference on the eve of their Group H match against South Korea, hoping the Desert Foxes can take advantage of their opponents' leaky defence. (SOCCER-WORLD/M32-ALG-KOR-HALIHODZIC, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Angus MacSwan, 500 words)

- -

Korea's Hong holds news conference before Algeria game

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo gives a news conference before their Group H match against Algeria on Sunday. (SOCCER-WORLD/M32-ALG-KOR-HONG, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 500 words) (Compiled by Caroline Helly)