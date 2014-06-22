Reuters World Cup schedule at 1600 GMT on Sunday:

MATCHES

GROUP G

U.S. v Portugal, Manaus (2200)

U.S. meet Portugal in game both sides need to win

MANAUS, Brazil - The U.S. can qualify for the knockout stage with a win over Portugal in Group G while the Portuguese are likely to be going home if they do not take the three points. (SOCCER-WORLD/M30-USA-POR (PIX, TV), expect from 0000 GMT (Monday)/8 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 500 words)

GROUP H

South Korea v Algeria, Porto Alegre (1900)

Algeria and South Korea look to land knockout punch

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - South Korea face Algeria with their hopes of advancing to the knockout phase on the line when they meet in Group H at Beira Rio stadium. (SOCCER-WORLD/M32-KOR-ALG (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Angus MacSwan, 500 words)

Belgium v Russia, Rio de Janeiro (1600)

Belgium and Russia duel for likely top spot in Group H

RIO DE JANEIRO - Belgium and Russia, who are both fancied to advance from Group H at the expense of Algeria and South Korea, meet at the Maracana looking to improve on their performances in their first matches. (SOCCER-WORLD/M31-BEl-RUS. PIX, TV, expect from 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 600 words)

PREVIEWS

Italy contend with Suarez factor in Uruguay showdown

NATAL, Brazil - Italy must stop Uruguay and their deadly striker Luis Suarez at the Dunas arena to decide who goes through to the last 16 from Group D with Costa Rica. (SOCCER-WORLD/M39-ITA-URU (PREVIEW, PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

See also: SOCCER-WORLD/M39-ITA-URU (FACTBOX)

England play for pride against giant-killing Costa Rica

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - England's wounded 'Three Lions' play for pride only in their final World Cup game on Tuesday against Costa Rica who want another scalp to seal top spot in Group D after shocking Uruguay and Italy. (SOCCER-WORLD/M40-CRC-ENG (PREVIEW), by Andrew Cawthorne, moved, 500 words)

See also: SOCCER-WORLD/M40-CRC-ENG (FACTBOX)

Do or die for Greece against Ivory Coast

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Former European champions Greece have to win to keep their World Cup ambitions alive in their final Group C match against Ivory Coast, who have three points, on Tuesday. (SOCCER-WORLD/M38-GRE-CIV (PREVIEW, PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Gideon Long, 500 words)

See also: SOCCER-WORLD/M38-GRE-CIV (FACTBOX)

Japan need first win in Group C to boost qualifying hopes

CUIABA, Brazil - Japan face Colombia, who have already qualified and will be more comfortable in the extreme heat of Cuiaba, needing a first win in their final Group C match at the Pantanal arena to have any chance of joining them in the last 16. (SOCCER-WORLD/M37-JAP-COL (PREVIEW), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 500 words)

See also: SOCCER-WORLD/M37-JAP-COL (FACTBOX)

ELSEWHERE

Concussed Martins Indi to miss Netherlands-Chile game

SAO PAULO - Netherlands defender Bruno Martins Indi will miss his side's final World Cup Group B match against Chile on Monday after suffering concussion in the victory over Australia, coach Louis Van Gaal said (SOCCER-WORLD/M36-NED-TEAM (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 500 words)

Chile coach addresses media on eve of clash with Netherlands

SAO PAULO - Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli addresses a news conference on the eve of their final Group B match against the Netherlands in Sao Paulo, with both teams desperate for a victory so they can avoid a possible clash with hosts Brazil in the second round. (SOCCER-WORLD/M36-CHI (PIX, TV), expect by 1830 GMT/2.30 PM ET, by Andrew Downie, 500 words)

Argentina must turn one-man band into full orchestra

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - World Cup contenders Argentina arrived in Brazil with high hopes but Saturday's last-gasp win over underdogs Iran exposed deficiencies within the team that need rapid improvement if they are to mount a realistic title bid. (SOCCER-WORLD/ARG, moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Australians pledge to pile on pain for Spain

CURITIBA, Brazil - Australia may be out of the World Cup but they are not down and coach Ange Postecoglou is likely to stress the positives as he meets the media on the eve of their Group B match with deposed champions Spain. (SOCCER-WORLD/M35-AUS (PIX, TV), expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, by Keith Weir and Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

Spain seek to avoid further humiliation

CURITIBA, Brazil - Spain coach Vicente del Bosque faces the media as his team gear up for a World Cup encounter with only pride at stake after their early exit from the tournamwent.(SOCCER-WORLD/M35-AUS-ESP/SPAIN, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, (PIX, TV), by Alan Baldwin and Keith Weir, 500 words)

Scolari discusses plans for Cameroon hurdle

BRASILIA - Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari discusses their next match against an ill-disciplined Cameroon side with the hosts needing a victory in their quest to top Group A. (SOCCER-WORLD/M33-BRA (PIX, TV), expect by 1145 GMT/ 7.45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, Patrick Johnston and Iain Rogers, 500 words)

Cameroon aim to avoid embarrassment before bowing out

BRASILIA - Cameroon coach Volker Finke discusses their final Group A match against hosts Brazil with the already-eliminated Africans hoping to avoid further embarrassment after an ill-disciplined defeat by Croatia. (SOCCER-WORLD/M33-CMR (PIX, TV), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET), by Brian Homewood, Patrick Johnston and Iain Rogers, 500 words)

Mexico, Croatia hold pre-match news conferences

RECIFE, Brazil - The coaches of Croatia and Mexico give pre-match news conferences ahead of their Group A clash at the Pernambuco arena with both teams still in the hunt for a place in the knockout rounds. (SOCCER-WORLD/M34-CRO-MEX, expect from 2130 GMT/5.30 PM ET, by Toby Davis and Philip O'Connor, 400 words)

Nigeria on cusp of qualification but could still falter

SALVADOR, Brazil - Nigeria returned to the World Cup winning trail by beating Bosnia on Saturday but a tally of four points might still not be enough to see the African champions through to the knockout stage. (SOCCER-WORLD/NGR, moved, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

Germans with much to ponder before U.S. clash

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Germany emerged from their clash against Ghana with a hard-earned point, a couple of injuries and a bit of thinking to do before their final Group G game versus the United States in Recife on Thursday. (SOCCER-WORLD/M29-GER, expect by 1630 GMT/12.30 PM ET), by Gideon Long, 400 words) (Compiled by Caroline Helly)