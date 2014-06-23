Reuters World Cup schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:

MATCHES

GROUP A

Cameroon v Brazil, Brasilia (2000)

Brazil take on Cameroon with last 16 berth on the line

BRASILIA - Hosts Brazil face already-eliminated Cameroon eyeing a big win over the disjointed Africans to book a berth in the last 16 as Group A winners. (SOCCER-WORLD/M33-BRA-CMR (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, Iain Rogers and Patrick Johnston, 600 words)

Croatia v Mexico, Recife (2000)

Croatia take on Mexico in bid for a World Cup knockout berth

RECIFE, Brazil - Croatia play Mexico in a World Cup Group A match, with the latter needing at least a draw to progress from Group A to the knockout stage while their European opponents most likely need a victory to reach the last 16. (SOCCER-WORLD/M34-CRO-MEX, (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Toby Davis and Philip O'Connor, 500 words)

GROUP B

Australia v Spain, Curitiba (1600)

Spain seek consolation win over Australia

CURITIBA, Brazil - Outgoing champions Spain will aim to salvage some pride from a wretched campaign when they face Australia before both nations head for home. (SOCCER-WORLD/M35-AUS-ESP, expect from 1800 GMT/2 PM ET (PIX), by Keith Weir and Alan Baldwin)

Netherlands v Chile, Sao Paulo (1600)

Netherlands and Chile seek win to avoid Brazil

SAO PAULO - The Netherlands need at least a draw with Chile to top Group B and avoid a likely last 16 clash against hosts Brazil, adding edge to a Sao Paulo encounter between two teams who have already qualified for the knockout stages. (SOCCER-WORLD/M36-NED-CHI (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 600 words, by Mike Collett-White)

PREVIEWS

GROUP E

Switzerland face Honduras still hoping for last 16 berth

MANAUS, Brazil - Switzerland face Honduras in the Amazon city of Manaus on Wednesday with their sights set on a win and a place in the last 16 if other results go their way. (SOCCER-WORLD/M41-HON-SUI (PREVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by David Ljunggren, 500 words)

GROUP F

Bosnia v Iran preview

SALVADOR, Brazil - With a solitary 1998 World Cup win to their name, a victory for Iran against Bosnia on Wednesday would alone be cause for big celebration but with an unlikely last 16 spot also up for grabs the party could really be one to remember. (SOCCER-WORLD/M44-BIH-IRN (PREVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Neil Maidment, 450 words)

Argentina, Nigeria still have something to prove

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - While Argentina have secured a round of 16 place without setting the World Cup alight, a Nigeria side that has also laboured need at least a point from the former champions in their final Group F match on Wednesday to guarantee their progress. (SOCCER-WORLD/M43-NGA-ARG (PREVIEW), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Angus MacSwan, 600 words)

ELSEWHERE

Scolari discusses plans for Cameroon hurdle

BRASILIA - Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari discusses their next match against an ill-disciplined Cameroon side with the hosts needing a victory in their quest to top Group A. (SOCCER-WORLD/M33-BRA (PIX, TV), moved with updates to follow, by Brian Homewood, Patrick Johnston and Iain Rogers, 500 words)

Asian struggles in Brazil highlight problems at home

BRASILIA - Eight matches gone and still Asia waits for a first win at the World Cup, with the struggles of the continent's four teams in Brazil demonstrating the coaching and administrative failings throughout the region. (SOCCER-WORLD/ASIA (PIX), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 900 words)

England seek pride and look to future in Costa Rica adios

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Dumped out of the World Cup in the first round for the first time in nearly half a century, England hope to at least hold their heads high and show future promise in what for them is a meaningless final match against Costa Rica, who have already qualified for the last 16. (SOCCER-WORLD/M40-ENG, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Andrew Cawthorne)

Fearless Costa Rica take on homeward-bound England

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Giant-slaying Costa Rica have no fear before facing already-eliminated England having already defeated two other former champions, Uruguay and Italy, to prove the surprise team of the World Cup having earned their passage to the second round for the first time in 24 years. (SOCCER-WORLD/M40-CRC, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann)

Italy coach seeks to lead his team to the knock-out round

NATAL - Italy coach Cesare Prandelli meets the media ahead of their final Group D clash with Uruguay in which they can reach the knockout round with at least a draw while their opponents must win. (SOCCER-WORLD/M39-ITA, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET (PIX, TV), by Michael Kahn and Nick Mulvenney, 450 words)

Uruguay coach looks to guide his team past the group stage

NATAL - Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez gives a pre-match news conference ahead of their Group D clash with Italy as he seeks to guide his team into the next round of the tournament with a win. (SOCCER-WORLD/M39-URU, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET (PIX, TV), by Michael Kahn and Nick Mulvenney, 450 words)

Germany defender Hummels ready for U.S. match

SANTO ANDRE, Brazil - Germany defender Mats Hummels and assistant coach Hansi Flick hold a news conference. (SOCCER-WORLD/GER, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Erik Kirschbaum, 400 words) (Compiled by Caroline Helly)