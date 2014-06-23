Reuters World Cup schedule at 1615 GMT on Monday:

MATCHES

GROUP A

Cameroon v Brazil, Brasilia (2000)

Brazil take on Cameroon with last 16 berth on the line

BRASILIA - Hosts Brazil face already-eliminated Cameroon eyeing a big win over the disjointed Africans to book a berth in the last 16 as Group A winners. (SOCCER-WORLD/M33-BRA-CMR (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, Iain Rogers and Patrick Johnston, 600 words)

Croatia v Mexico, Recife (2000)

Croatia take on Mexico in bid for a World Cup knockout berth

RECIFE, Brazil - Croatia play Mexico in a World Cup Group A match, with the latter needing at least a draw to progress from Group A to the knockout stage while their European opponents most likely need a victory to reach the last 16. (SOCCER-WORLD/M34-CRO-MEX, (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Toby Davis and Philip O'Connor, 500 words)

GROUP B

Australia v Spain, Curitiba (1600)

Spain seek consolation win over Australia

CURITIBA, Brazil - Outgoing champions Spain will aim to salvage some pride from a wretched campaign when they face Australia before both nations head for home. (SOCCER-WORLD/M35-AUS-ESP, expect from 1800 GMT/2 PM ET (PIX), by Keith Weir and Alan Baldwin)

Netherlands v Chile, Sao Paulo (1600)

Netherlands and Chile seek win to avoid Brazil

SAO PAULO - The Netherlands need at least a draw with Chile to top Group B and avoid a likely last 16 clash against hosts Brazil, adding edge to a Sao Paulo encounter between two teams who have already qualified for the knockout stages. (SOCCER-WORLD/M36-NED-CHI (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 600 words, by Mike Collett-White)

PREVIEWS

GROUP E

Swiss hope to banish 2010 nightmare in Honduras rematch

MANAUS, Brazil - Switzerland meet Honduras in their final World Cup Group E game on Sunday seeking to banish bad memories of 2010, when they scraped a goalless draw against the same opponents and crashed out early. (SOCCER-WORLD/M41-HON-SUI (PREVIEW), moved, by David Ljunggren, 500 words)

France want to cement top spot, Ecuador fight to survive

RIO DE JANEIRO - France, seeking to extend their rampant start at the World Cup, need a point against Ecuador to finish top of Group E and further banish the memories of their implosion four years ago. (SOCCER-WORLD/M42-FRA-ECU (PREVIEW), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by William Schomberg, 500 words).

GROUP F

Iran still hope to qualify with win over Bosnia

SALVADOR, Brazil - With a solitary 1998 World Cup win to their name, a victory for Iran against Bosnia in Group F on Wednesday would alone be cause for big celebration but with an unlikely last 16 spot also up for grabs the party could really be one to remember. (SOCCER-WORLD/M44-BIH-IRN (PREVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Neil Maidment, 450 words)

Where Messi leads, Argentina must follow

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - After underwhelming early performances, traditional Latin American top dogs Argentina and African champions Nigeria have something to prove when they meet in their final Group F match on Wednesday. (SOCCER-WORLD/M43-NGA-ARG (PREVIEW), moved, by Angus MacSwan, 600 words)

ELSEWHERE

England seek pride and look to future in Costa Rica adios

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Dumped out of the World Cup in the first round for the first time in nearly half a century, England hope to at least hold their heads high and show future promise in what for them is a meaningless final match against Costa Rica, who have already qualified for the last 16. (SOCCER-WORLD/M40-ENG, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Andrew Cawthorne)

Fearless Costa Rica take on homeward-bound England

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Giant-slaying Costa Rica have no fear before facing already-eliminated England having already defeated two other former champions, Uruguay and Italy, to prove the surprise team of the World Cup having earned their passage to the second round for the first time in 24 years. (SOCCER-WORLD/M40-CRC, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann)

Italy coach seeks to lead his team to the knockout round

NATAL - Italy coach Cesare Prandelli meets the media ahead of their final Group D clash with Uruguay in which they can reach the knockout round with at least a draw while their opponents must win. (SOCCER-WORLD/M39-ITA, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET (PIX, TV), by Michael Kahn and Nick Mulvenney, 450 words)

Uruguay coach looks to guide his team past the group stage

NATAL - Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez gives a pre-match news conference ahead of their Group D clash with Italy as he seeks to guide his team into the next round of the tournament with a win. (SOCCER-WORLD/M39-URU, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET (PIX, TV), by Michael Kahn and Nick Mulvenney, 450 words)

Greece details plans for match against Ivory Coast

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Former European champions Greece will detail plans to keep their World Cup ambitions alive in their final Group C match against Ivory Coast. Coach Fernando Santos and goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis speak at a news conference. (SOCCER-WORLD/M38-GRE (TV), expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Gideon Long, 250 words)

Ivory Coast details plans for match against Greece

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Ivory Coast coach Sabri Lamouchi will outline his thoughts on how to overcome former European champions Greece in their final Group C match and keep the African country's World Cup ambitions alive. (SOCCER-WORLD/M38-CIV (TV), expect by 2340 GMT/7.40 PM ET, by Elzio Barreto, 250 words)

Colombia coach might not let team coast in Cuiaba

CUIABA, Brazil - While Colombia have already qualified for the knockout stage after winning their first two games, coach Jose Pekerman might not let his emerging squad coast against struggling Japan. (SOCCER-WORLD/M37-COL, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 400 words)

Japan coach looking at uphill climb to knockout stage

CUIABA, Brazil - Japan coach Alberto Zaccheroni finds himself in the unenviable position of having to win against one of the most surprising teams at the World Cup, Colombia, if they are to make to the knockout stage. (SOCCER-WORLD/M37-JPN, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Mary Milliken, 400 words)

Brazil call up the wild squad in World Cup wetlands

POCONE, Brazil - Their names sound like those in a classic Brazilian soccer squad, but they are exotic animals and stars in their own right for World Cup fans visiting the fauna of Brazil's Pantanal wetlands. (SOCCER-WORLD/PANTANAL (PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Mary Milliken, 500 words)

Long-suffering fans stick with England to the bitter end

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - You dream for years, you travel thousands of km, you spend a fortune - and then you end up watching your humiliated team play a totally meaningless World Cup game. (SOCCER-WORLD/ENG-FANS, moved, by Andrew Cawthorne, 500 words)

Pump new blood into team for finale, Hoddle tells England

BELO HORIZONTE - Coach Roy Hodgson should pump fresh blood into his already eliminated England team for their final World Cup game against Costa Rica on Tuesday to prepare for future tournaments, former England coach Glenn Hoddle said on Monday.(SOCCER-WORLD/CRC-ENG-HODDLE, moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Germany says convenient draw against U.S. would be disgrace

SANTO ANDRE, Brazil - Germany will go all out to beat the United States in their final Group G match and would not dream of settling for a draw that would help both teams advance, said defender Mats Hummels and assistant coach Hansi Flick. (SOCCER-WORLD/GER, moved, by Erik Kirschbaum, 500 words)

Porto Alegre braces for Argentine invasion

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - By car, bus and plane, tens of thousands of Argentineans are crossing the border into southern Brazil in an invasion of the city of Porto Alegre for their team's match against Nigeria. (SOCCER-WORLD/ARG-INVASION), moved, by Angus MacSwan, 600 words) (Compiled by Caroline Helly)