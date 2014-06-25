Reuters World Cup schedule at 1700 GMT on Wednesday:

- - - -

Suarez prepares defence after World Cup biting accusations

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay - Luis Suarez's lawyer flew to Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday to present his defence after the Uruguay striker bit a player during their 1-0 win over Italy, leaving him facing a lengthy ban if found guilty by soccer's world governing body. (SOCCER-WORLD/SUAREZ, moved, by Malena Castaldi, 750 words)

- - - -

MATCHES

GROUP F

Nigeria v Argentina, Porto Alegre (1600)

Nigeria face Argentina and 150,000 Sky Blues fans

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - Nigeria bid for a place in the last 16 when they take on Argentina in a Group F clash that has attracted 150,000 Argentine fans to the gritty port city looking to get in on the World Cup party. (SOCCER-WORLD/M43-NGR-ARG, (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Angus MacSwan 500 words)

- -

Bosnia v Iran, Salvador (1600)

Iran need to attack to progress

SALVADOR, Brazil - After two defensive-minded performances, Iran must attack to beat already-eliminated Bosnia at the Fonte Nova arena if they are to have any chance of claiming a place in the knockout stage. (SOCCER-WORLD/M44-BIH-IRN (PIX, TV), expect from 1745 GMT /1.45 PM ET, by Neil Maidment, 600 words)

- - - -

GROUP E

Honduras v Switzerland, Manaus (2000)

Swiss face Honduras aiming to avoid repeat of 2010 failure

MANAUS, Brazil - Switzerland are determined to beat Honduras in their Group E clash and avoid a repeat of the embarrassment they faced in 2010, when a draw against the same opponents cost them a second-round place. (SOCCER-WORLD/M41-HON-SUI (PIX, TV), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 500 words)

- -

Ecuador v France, Rio de Janeiro (2000)

France and Ecuador both seeking to advance in World Cup

RIO DE JANEIRO - France seek to cement their grip on top spot in Group E while Ecuador are desperate to beat the former world champions and see off a challenge from Switzerland for the second qualifying spot. (SOCCER-WORLD/M42-ECU-FRA (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

- - - -

ELSEWHERE

Ghana's Appiah plots Portugal downfall

BRASILIA - Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah discusses their chances of beating Portugal in their final Group G match and sneaking into the knockout stage. (SOCCER-WORLD/M46-GHA (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, Patrick Johnston and Brian Homewood, 500 words)

- -

Last-chance saloon for Bento's Portugal

BRASILIA - Portugal coach Paulo Bento talks to the media ahead of Thursday's Group G finale in which his side must deliver a big win over Ghana to have any chance of making the last 16. (SOCCER-WORLD/M46-POR (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, Patrick Johnston and Brian Homewood, 500 words)

- -

Belgium eye top spot to avoid likely Germany clash

SAO PAULO - Belgium, already through to the last 16, meet South Korea on Thursday hoping to top Group H. Coach Marc Wilmots discusses their prospects and the importance of avoiding a probable clash against Germany in the next round. (SOCCER-WORLD/M47-BEL (PIX, TV), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Mike Collett-White, 500 words)

- -

South Korea seek unlikely Group H escape against Belgium

SAO PAULO - Their qualification hopes hanging by a thread, South Korea must win big against firm favourites Belgium to have a chance of progressing from Group H. Coach Hong Myung-bo speaks to the press on the eve of the match in Sao Paulo. (SOCCER-WORLD/M47-KOR (PIX, TV), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Andrew Downie, 500 words)

- -

United States, Germany hold pre-match news conferences

RECIFE, Brazil - Germany coach Joachim Loew and United States counterpart Juergen Klinsmann give pre-match news conferences ahead of their teams' Group G clash at the Pernambuco arena. (SOCCER-WORLD/M45-USA and SOCCER-WORLD/M45-GER, expect from 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Toby Davis and Philip O'Connor, 500 words each)

- -

Algeria eye place in second round

CURITIBA, Brazil - Algeria coach Vahid Halilhodzic faces the media ahead of their Group H game with Russia, which could see them earn a place in the second round for the first time. (SOCCER-WORLD/M48-ALG (PIX, TV), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Alan Baldwin and Keith Weir, 500 words)

- -

Russia prepare for must-win match with Algeria

CURITIBA, Brazil - Fabio Capello brings his Russia team to southern Brazil on the eve of a game with Algeria that they must win to avoid early elimination from their first World Cup since 2002. (SOCCER-WORLD/M48-RUS (PIX, TV), expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Keith Weir and Alan Baldwin)

- -

Dancing Colombians set bar for wild World Cup celebrations

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Forgotten for a moment who won the 1990 World Cup? Maybe, but if you are old enough, it's impossible not to remember Roger Milla's hip-shaking celebrations for Cameroon or Salvatore Toto Schillaci's euphorically bulging eyes as he wheeled away from goal-after-goal for Italy. (SOCCER-WORLD/CELEBRATIONS, moved, by Andrew Cawthorne, 600 words) (Compiled by Caroline Helly)