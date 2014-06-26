Reuters World Cup schedule at 1600 GMT on Thursday:

Suarez hit with record nine-match ban for biting

RIO DE JANEIRO - Luis Suarez's World Cup dream was left in tatters when the Uruguay striker was handed a record nine-match ban on Thursday by FIFA for biting an Italy defender during a group match. (SOCCER-WORLD/SUAREZ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Ed Osmond, 650 words)

Boateng, Muntari suspended by Ghana

BRASILIA, June 26 Ghana midfielders Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari have been suspended from their World Cup squad with immediate effect after they clashed with coach Kwesi Appiah and a Ghana Football Association (GFA) official. (SOCCER-WORLD/GHA-BOATENG-MUNTARI (UPDATE 4), moved, by Iain Rogers, 700 words)

MATCHES

GROUP G

Portugal v Ghana, Brasilia (1600)

Portugal hopes hanging by a thread before Ghana clash

BRASILIA - Portugal and World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo need to win big against Ghana and hope Group G rivals Germany and the United States do not draw in the other game to have any hope of progressing to the last 16. (SOCCER-WORLD/M46-POR-GHA (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Patrick Johnston, Brian Homewood and Iain Rogers, 500 words)

U.S. v Germany, Recife (1600)

U.S. and Germany meet to decide Group G winner

RECIFE, Brazil - The United States take on Germany in a battle for supremacy in Group G with a draw or victory for Germany enough to see them top the section while the Americans can guarantee a last 16 place with a draw. (SOCCER-WORLD/M45-USA-GER (PIX), expect from 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Toby Davis and Philip O'Connor, 600 words)

GROUP H

Algeria v Russia, Curitiba (2000)

Algeria aim for second round place, Russia must win

CURITIBA, Brazil - Algeria aim to make the second round for the first time while opponents Russia must win to have any hope of progressing. (SOCCER-WORLD/M48-ALG-RUS, expect from 2150 GMT/5.50 PM ET (PIX), by Alan Baldwin and Keith Weir, 500 words)

South Korea v Belgium, Sao Paulo (2000)

Belgium seek point to secure Group H top spot

SAO PAULO - Belgium need at least a point to clinch first place when they meet South Korea in their Group H clash and ensure they avoid a possible clash with Germany in the last 16. (SOCCER-WORLD/M47-KOR-BEL, expect by 2230 GMT/6.30 PM ET, by Mike Collett-White, 500 words)

PREVIEWS

Brazil v Chile, Belo Horizonte (1600)

Brazil wary of Chile despite past World Cup triumphs

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - World Cup favourites Brazil have rediscovered their swagger and boast a superb past record against Chile but go into Saturday's do-or-die game knowing their rivals have enough attacking prowess to wreck the hosts' party. (SOCCER-WORLD/M49-BRA-CHI, (PIX), moved, by Andrew Cawthorne, 500 words)

See also: SOCCER-WORLD/M49-BRA-CHI (FACTBOX), moved

Colombia v Uruguay, Rio de Janeiro (2000)

Colombia and Uruguay meet in South American battle

RIO DE JANEIRO - Colombia and Uruguay meet in a last 16 knockout match on Saturday under the shadow of the biting controversy surrounding Uruguay striker Luis Suarez. (SOCCER-WORLD/M50-COL-URU (PREVIEW), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by William Schomberg, 500 words)

See also: SOCCER-WORLD/M50-COL-URU (FACTBOX)

ELSEWHERE

Messi magic charms once lukewarm Argentines

BUENOS AIRES - Lionel Messi's brilliant World Cup form is banishing memories of the goal drought the mercurial striker suffered in South Africa four years ago and electrifying one-time wary Argentine hearts. (SOCCER-WORLD/ARG-MESSI, moved, by Alexandra Ulmer, 500 words)

Argentina's Aguero reported out of World Cup with injury

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Argentine striker Sergio Aguero is out of the World Cup after suffering a muscle tear in the 3-2 victory over Nigeria, a Buenos Aires newspaper reported on Thursday. (SOCCER-WORLD/ARG AGUERO (PIX), moved, by Andrew Cawthorne, 250 words)

France complete transformation under meticulous Deschamps

PARIS - Seven months after they stood on the precipice of yet another failure following a painful defeat to Ukraine, France are now World Cup contenders thanks to a brilliant transformation engineered by coach Didier Deschamps. (SOCCER-WORLD/FRANCE, moved, by Julien Pretot, 800 words)

Brazil may be all smiles, but woes to remain after World Cup

RIO DE JANEIRO - The World Cup has turned Brazil into a giant party, even though the country failed to deliver much of the infrastructure and improved public services that leaders promised would come with hosting the tournament. By forgetting the issues that had it in a frenzy only a few months ago, Brazil reveals a trait that many say keeps it from clearing the obstacles that have long hobbled its development. (BRAZIL-WORLDCUP/OPPOSITION, (PIX), moved, by Paulo Prada, 950 words)

African football's image suffers another blow

SALVADOR, Brazil - High hopes of a favourable representation for African football at the World Cup have been swept away in a wave of controversy. (SOCCER-WORLD/AFR, expect by 1700 GMT /1 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 600 words) (Compiled by Caroline Helly)