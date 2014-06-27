Reuters World Cup schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday:

Germany, U.S and Algeria advance, Suarez banned

SALVADOR - Germany, the United States and Algeria sealed last 16 World Cup places on Thursday but much of the spotlight was on the tournament's bad boys as Uruguay's Luis Suarez got a nine-match ban for biting and Ghana sent two players home in disgrace. (SOCCER-WORLD/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Neil Maidment, 900 words)

Suarez bite and ban overshadows World Cup first round

SAO PAULO - For 13 glorious days in Brazil the feel-good factor flourished at the World Cup as the football flowed, the goals gushed and fans reveled in the tournament's return to its spiritual home. Then along came Luis Suarez. (SOCCER-WORLD/REVIEW (PIX) expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 600 words)

PREVIEWS

Van Persie back to lead Dutch assault on Mexico

FORTALEZA, Brazil - The deadly Dutch duo of Robin van Persie and Arjen Robben will be reunited for their side's World Cup second round clash with Mexico on Sunday (SOCCER-WORLD/M51-(PREVIEW), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET), by Gideon Long, 500 words)

Organised Costa Rica face attack-minded Greece in Recife

RECIFE - A solid defence used to be Greece's modus operandi while Costa Rica traditionally relied on maverick individuals but the stereotypes have been shed in this World Cup where the two teams face a last-16 clash on Sunday. (SOCCER-WORLD/M52-CRC-GRE (PREVIEW), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET), by Toby Davis, 500 words)

ELSEWHERE

Uruguay's Tabarez to rally team after Suarez shock

RIO DE JANEIRO - Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez will tell reporters how he will lift his players ahead of Saturday's knock-out match against Colombia after FIFA kicked star striker Luis Suarez out of the World Cup (SOCCER-WORLD/M50-URU, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Mike Collett and William Schomberg, 500 words)

Colombia coach Pekerman discusses Uruguay game

RIO DE JANEIRO - Colombia coach Jose Pekermann holds a news conference ahead of Saturday's all-South American showdown with Uruguay who are rocking from the ban on leading striker Luis Suarez. (SOCCER-WORLD/M50-COL, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Mike Collett and William Schomberg, 500 words)

'Yellow fever' grips Colombia as squad advances at World Cup

BOGOTA - Long-suffering Colombians are shirking work, carousing in the streets and painting the nation yellow after a series of wins at the World Cup that have exceeded all expectations, sending fans into ecstasy ahead of Saturday's game with Uruguay. (WORLD-SOCCER/COL-SCENE (TV, PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Julia Symmes Cobb, 600 words)

Brazil need to be at best to beat Chile

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Brazil will need to build on their improved performance against Cameroon in final group game to get past Chile in the tournament's first knockout game that will again paralyze the host nation whose fans expect nothing short of a sixth World Cup. (SOCCER-WORLD/M49-BRA, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 500 words)

Chile want to bury past history v Brazil

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Having been dumped out of three World Cups by Brazil in the past, Chile have some historical scores to settle with their old nemesis in the last-16 knockout match on Saturday and are raring to go. (SOCCER-WORLD/M49-CHI, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET ET, by Andrew Cawthorne, 500 words)

Brazil's Fortaleza braced for second Dutch invasion

FORTALEZA, Brazil - The Brazilian city of Fortaleza is preparing for a second Dutch invasion this weekend, nearly 400 years after the first (SOCCER-WORLD/M53-NED-HISTORY, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET), by Gideon Long, 500 words)

