Suarez home after Cup expulsion, length of ban questioned

MONTEVIDEO - Luis Suarez flew home to Uruguay on Friday after being thrown out of the World Cup and banned from soccer for four months for biting Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini, who criticised the punishment as "excessive". (SOCCER-WORLD/SUAREZ, moved, by Malena Castaldi, 700 words)

Suarez bite and ban overshadows World Cup first round

SAO PAULO - For 13 glorious days in Brazil the feel-good factor flourished at the World Cup as the football flowed, the goals gushed and fans revelled in the tournament's return to its spiritual home. Then along came Luis Suarez. (SOCCER-WORLD/REVIEW (PIX) expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 600 words)

PREVIEWS

Van Persie back to lead Dutch assault on Mexico

FORTALEZA, Brazil - The deadly Dutch duo of Robin van Persie and Arjen Robben will be reunited for their side's second round clash with Mexico on Sunday. (SOCCER-WORLD/M51-NED-MEX (PREVIEW), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET), by Gideon Long, 500 words)

See also (SOCCER-WORLD/M51-NED-MEX (FACTBOX) )

New-look Greece and Costa Rica eye quarter-finals

RECIFE - A solid defence used to be Greece's modus operandi while Costa Rica traditionally relied on maverick individuals but the stereotypes have been shed in this World Cup where the two teams face a last-16 clash on Sunday. (SOCCER-WORLD/M52-CRC-GRE (PREVIEW), moved, by Toby Davis, 500 words)

See also (SOCCER-WORLD/M52-CRC-GRE (FACTBOX))

ELSEWHERE

Uruguay's Tabarez to rally team after Suarez shock

RIO DE JANEIRO - Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez will tell reporters how he will lift his players ahead of Saturday's knockout match against Colombia after FIFA kicked their leading striker Luis Suarez out of the World Cup. (SOCCER-WORLD/M50-URU, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Mike Collett and William Schomberg, 500 words)

Colombia coach Pekerman discusses Uruguay game

RIO DE JANEIRO - Colombia coach Jose Pekerman holds a news conference ahead of Saturday's all-South American last 16 showdown with Uruguay who are rocking from the ban on leading striker Luis Suarez. (SOCCER-WORLD/M50-COL, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Mike Collett and William Schomberg, 500 words)

Brazil need to be at their best to beat Chile

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Brazil must build on their improved performance against Cameroon in their last game to get past Chile in the tournament's first knockout match, with the host nation likely to be brought to a standstill with fans expecting nothing less than a sixth world title. (SOCCER-WORLD/M49-BRA, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 500 words)

Chile want to bury the past against Brazil

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Having been dumped out of three World Cups by Brazil, Chile have some scores to settle with their old nemesis in their last-16 knockout match on Saturday and are raring to go. (SOCCER-WORLD/M49-CHI, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Andrew Cawthorne, 500 words)

Brazil's Fortaleza braced for second Dutch invasion

FORTALEZA, Brazil - The Brazilian city of Fortaleza is preparing for a second Dutch invasion this weekend, nearly 400 years after the first. (SOCCER-WORLD/M53-NED-HISTORY, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET), by Gideon Long, 500 words)

Supersubs break records, hearts with late goals galore

SANTO ANDRE, Brazil - Substitutes have been lighting up the scoreboards at the World Cup with dazzling performances that have sparked their teams back to life and secured wins or draws that have made their coaches look like geniuses. (SOCCER-WORLD/SUBSTITUTES, moved, by Erik Kirschbaum, 600 words)

SEE ALSO: SOCCER-WORLD/SUBSTITUTES (FACTBOX)

'Yellow fever' grips Colombia ahead of Uruguay game

BOGOTA - Long-suffering Colombians are shirking work, carousing in the streets and painting the nation yellow after a World Cup start that has exceeded all expectations and left them on edge ahead of Saturday's knockout game. (WORLD-SOCCER/COL-SCENE (TV, PIX), moved, by Julia Symmes Cobb, 600 words) - - (Compiled by Caroline Helly)