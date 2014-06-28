Reuters World Cup schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday:

MATCHES

Brazil v Chile, Belo Horizonte (1600)

Brazil hope history repeats itself against Chile

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Brazil hope to repeat past World Cup defeats of Chile in their last-16 knockout game in Belo Horizonte's Mineirao stadium but 'La Roja' believe they can ruin the hosts' party after a great start to the tournament including a defeat of reigning champions Spain. (SOCCER-WORLD/M49-BRA-CHI, (PIX, TV), by Karolos Grohmann, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 600 words)

Colombia v Uruguay, Rio de Janeiro (2000)

In-form Colombia take on Suarez-less Uruguay

RIO DE JANEIRO - Colombia should be full of confidence after three group wins when they take on Uruguay without their leading striker Luis Suarez. (SOCCER-WORLD/M50-COL-URU, (PIX, TV), by Mike Collett, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 600 words)

PREVIEWS

Underdogs Algeria seek revenge against powerful Germany

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - If revenge is a plate best served cold, Algeria will hope to dish it out to Germany in their World Cup Group of 16 match on Monday 32 years after one of the most shameful games in the tournament's history. (SOCCER-WORLD/M54-GER-ALG (PREVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Angus MacSwan, 600 words).

See also (SOCCER-WORLD/M54-GER-ALG (FACTBOX)

France, Nigeria to battle for quarter-final berth

BRASILIA - Group E winners France can set up a quarter-final clash with fellow European heavyweights Germany or surprise packages Algeria when they take on Group F runners-up Nigeria in Brasilia in the last 16 on Monday. (SOCCER-WORLD/M53-FRA-NGA (PREVIEW), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

See also (SOCCER-WORLD/M53-FRA-NGA (FACTBOX)

ELSEWHERE

Van Persie back as Holland meet Mexico

FORTALEZA, Brazil - The Netherlands will count on the return of striker Robin van Persie to give it the edge necessary to pass Mexico as the teams meet for their round of 16 match at the 2014 World Cup. Coach Louis van Gaal speaks at a news conference ahead of the game. (SOCCER-WORLD/M51-NED (PIX, TV), expect from 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Elzio Barreto, 500 words)

Mexico seek third Netherlands win to even clashes

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Mexico will seek to beat the Netherlands and tie the number of wins at three for each side as they meet for a seventh time. Coach Miguel Herrera speaks at a news conferences ahead of their round of 16 clash at the Castelao arena. (SOCCER-WORLD/M51-MEX (PIX, TV), expect from 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Gideon Long, 500 words)

Costa Rica and Greece brief media before last 16 clash

RECIFE, Brazil - Costa Rica and Greece will have their final training sessions at the Pernambuco arena in Recife on Saturday ahead of their clash in the last 16 on Sunday evening. (SOCCER-WORLD/M52-CRC-GRE (PIX, TV), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET), by Toby Davis, 400 words)

