Reuters World Cup schedule at 1600 GMT on Saturday:

Brazil face Chile as World Cup knockout begins

SAO PAULO - Hosts Brazil face Chile in the first knockout game of the World Cup, while in the later kickoff another Latin American lineup sees Colombia take on Uruguay who are missing banend striker Luis Suarez. (SOCCER-WORLD/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), expect by 1930 GMT/3.30 PM ET, by Mike Collett-White, 800 words)

- -

MATCHES

Brazil v Chile, Belo Horizonte (1600)

Brazil hope history repeats itself against Chile

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Brazil aim to repeat past World Cup success against Chile in their last-16 game a the Mineirao stadium but 'La Roja' believe they can ruin the hosts' party after a great start to the tournament including a win over holders Spain. (SOCCER-WORLD/M49-BRA-CHI, (PIX, TV), by Karolos Grohmann, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 600 words)

- -

Colombia v Uruguay, Rio de Janeiro (2000)

In-form Colombia take on Suarez-less Uruguay

RIO DE JANEIRO - Colombia should be full of confidence after three group wins when they take on Uruguay who are without their banned top striker Luis Suarez. (SOCCER-WORLD/M50-COL-URU, (PIX, TV), by Mike Collett, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 600 words)

- -

PREVIEWS

Algeria fight for glory, revenge against powerful Germany

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - If revenge is a plate best served cold, Algeria will hope to dish it out to Germany in their World Cup last 16 match on Monday 32 years after one of the most shameful games in the tournament's history.(SOCCER-WORLD/M54-GER-ALG (PREVIEW), moved, by Angus MacSwan, 600 words).

See also (SOCCER-WORLD/M54-GER-ALG (FACTBOX)

- -

France pinning hopes on Benzema for Nigeria clash

BRASILIA - When France striker Karim Benzema was hauled off in the 83rd minute of their 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat at home to Spain in March last year he was sent packing with a cacophony of boos and whistles. (SOCCER-WORLD/M53-FRA-NGA (PREVIEW), moved, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

See also (SOCCER-WORLD/M53-FRA-NGA (FACTBOX)

- - - -

ELSEWHERE

Van Persie back as Netherlands meet Mexico

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal speaks at a news conference ahead of Sunday's last 16 game against Mexico in which his side will count on the return of striker Robin van Persie from suspension to give them the edge. (SOCCER-WORLD/M51-NED (PIX, TV), expect from 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Elzio Barreto, 500 words)

- -

Mexico seek third Netherlands win to even clashes

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Mexico coach Miguel Herrera speaks at a news conference ahead of Sunday's last 16 clash with the Netherlands at the Castelao arena where a win will put them level on three victories each as they meet for a seventh time. (SOCCER-WORLD/M51-MEX (PIX, TV), expect from 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Gideon Long, 500 words)

- -

Costa Rica and Greece brief media before last 16 clash

RECIFE, Brazil - Costa Rica and Greece will have their final training sessions at the Pernambuco arena in Recife on Saturday ahead of their clash in the last 16 on Sunday. (SOCCER-WORLD/M52-CRC-GRE (PIX, TV), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET), by Toby Davis, 400 words)

- -

Africans order enquiries into World Cup debacle

SALVADOR, Brazil, June 28 The presidents of Cameroon and Ghana have ordered official enquiries into the strife-riven performances of their teams at the World Cup. (SOCCER-WORLD/AFR, expect by 1800 GMT /2 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

- -

German roots go deep in Porto Alegre

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - From beer to supermodels, German roots run deep in southern Brazil and Germany's players can expect a fraternal welcome and plenty of support when they turn up for Monday's last 16 match against Algeria in Porto Alegre. (SOCCER-WORLD/BRAZIL-GERMANS), moving shortly, by Angus MacSwan, 600 words)

- -

Germany's Loew talks about Algeria match

SANTO ANDRE, Brazil - Germany coach Joachim Loew holds a rare news conference at the Germany team base ahead of their last 16 match on Monday against Algeria. (SOCCER-WORLD/GER (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Erik Kirschbaum, 500 words)

- -

FIFA bites off more than it can chew with street sellers

SALVADOR, Brazil - There have been plenty of big victories at Salvador's Fonte Nova arena at this World Cup but Rita Santos was celebrating one of her own long before the tournament had even kicked off. (SOCCER-WORLD/SALVADOR (TV), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Neil Maidment, 400 words) (Compiled by Caroline Helly)