Reuters World Cup schedule at 1600 GMT on Sunday:

MATCHES

Netherlands v Mexico, Fortaleza (1600)

Optimistic Mexico wary of returning Dutchman Van Persie

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Mexico will be seeking to avoid a sixth consecutive second-round exit at the World Cup when they face a Netherlands side boosted by the return of striker Robin van Persie from suspension in the last 16. (SOCCER-WORLD/M51-NED-MEX (PIX), by Gideon Long, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 600 words)

Costa Rica v Greece, Recife (2000)

Surprise qualifiers Greece and Costa Rica aim for last eight

RECIFE, Brazil - Greece and Costa Rica, both surprise qualifiers for the knockout rounds, meet in the last 16 with the Netherlands or Mexico awaiting in the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-WORLD/M52-CRC-GRE (PIX), by Toby Davis, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 600 words)

PREVIEWS

Dark horses Belgium face tough test against U.S.

SALVADOR, Brazil - With three wins from three, much-fancied Belgium on Tuesday will battle a spirited United States side, who were impressive in the group stage, for a place in the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-WORLD/M56-BEL-USA (PREVIEW), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Neil Maidment, 400 words)

Swiss banking on 'Alpine Messi' to upset Argentina

SAO PAULO - Switzerland's 'Alpine Messi' Xherdan Shaqiri, hot from a hat-trick against Honduras in his last game, meets the real Messi on Tuesday as the Europeans seek a major upset when they face Argentina in the last 16. (SOCCER-WORLD/M55-ARG-SUI (PREVIEW), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 600 words)

ELSEWHERE

France coach Deschamps, player preview Nigeria last-16 clash

BRASILIA - France coach Didier Deschamps and a player hold a news conference previewing Monday's last 16 match against Nigeria at the national stadium in Brasilia. (SOCCER-WORLD/M53-FRA (PIX, TV) expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

Nigeria coach Keshi, player preview France last-16 clash

BRASILIA - Nigeria coach Stephen Keshi and a player hold a news conference previewing Monday's last-16 match against France at the national stadium in Brasilia. (SOCCER-WORLD/M53-NGA (PIX, TV) expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 400 words)

Departing Chile earn hero status despite Brazil jinx

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Chile's so nearly conquering heroes are sure of an incredible welcome on their return from a World Cup where they eliminated holders Spain but were cruelly knocked out by Brazil for the fourth time at the finals. (WORLD-SOCCER-CHI/, moved, by Andrew Cawthorne, 500 words)

Germany and Algeria prepare for clash

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - Germany and Algeria are scheduled to hold press briefings ahead of their World Cup second-round showdown. (SOCCER-WORLD/M54-GER (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/6 PM ET, by Steve Keating 400 words);(SOCCER-WORLD/M54-ALG expect by 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET, by Angus MacSwan 400 words)

Undefeated Courtois an imposing threat to U.S hopes

SALVADOR, Brazil - It will not only be Thibaut Courtois' considerable frame that the United States have to get past if they are to beat Belgium but also an impressive record for his country. (SOCCER-WORLD/BEL-COURTOIS, moved, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)