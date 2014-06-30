Reuters World Cup schedule at 1600 GMT on Monday:

MATCHES

France v Nigeria, Brasilia (1600)

Nigeria aim for a first quarter-final place with France upset

BRASILIA - African champions Nigeria are eyeing an upset victory over France in their last 16 clash and a first World Cup quarter-final berth. (SOCCER-WORLD/M53-FRA-NGA (PIX, TV) expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, Iain Rogers and Patrick Johnston, 600 words)

Germany v Algeria, Porto Alegre (2000)

Germany meet Algeria in World Cup grudge match

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil - Powerful Germany take on underdogs Algeria in a clash to decide who goes into the World Cup quarter-finals. (SOCCER-WORLD/M54-GER-ALG), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, By Angus MacSwan and Steve Keating, 600 words)

ELSEWHERE

Belgium, U.S hold pre-match press conference

SALVADOR, Brazil - Belgium coach Marc Wilmots and his American counterpart Juergen Klinsmann hold press conferences ahead of Tuesday's World Cup last 16 clash at the Fonte Nova arena. (SOCCER-WORLD/M56-BEL, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words); (SOCCER-WORLD/M56-USA, expect by 1730 GMT/1.30 PM ET, by Neil Maidment, 400 words)

Argentina warm up for last 16 clash with Switzerland

SAO PAULO - Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella speaks to the press on the eve of their last 16 clash against Switzerland at Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo. (SOCCER-WORLD/M55-ARG (PIX, TV), by Andrew Downie, expect by 1630 GMT/12.30 PM ET, 500 words)

Switzerland out to make history against favourites Argentina

SAO PAULO - As Switzerland aim to do what they have never done before - beat Argentina - coach Ottmar Hitzfeld addresses the media on the eve of their last 16 match against the heavily fancied South Americans. (SOCCER-WORLD/M55-SUI (PIX, TV), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Mike Collett-White, 500 words)

Dutch eye last four after great Mexican escape

FORTALEZA, Brazil - They were minutes away from elimination against Mexico but having pulled off one of the great escapes of the World Cup, the Dutch must surely now fancy their chances of reaching the semifinals. (SOCCER-WORLD/NED, moved, by Gideon Long, 400 words)

Frustration all around for Mexico as group of 16 curse continues

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Mexico yet again dropped out of the World Cup in the round of 16, leaving frustration to players and millions of Mexicans that watched in awe as their dreams were crushed in the last four minutes of the game on Sunday in Brazil. (SOCCER-WORLD/MEX, moving shortly, by Elzio Barreto, 400 ords) (Compiled by Caroline Helly)