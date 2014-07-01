Reuters World Cup schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday:

- -

Germany and France end African hopes, Suarez sorry

BELO HORIZONTE - Germany and France snuffed out African hopes to reach the World Cup quarter-finals on Monday with hard-won victories over Algeria and Nigeria respectively, while Uruguay striker Luis Suarez apologised for biting. (SOCCER-WORLD/WRAPUP 2 (PIX, TV), moved, by Andrew Cawthorne, 1,000 words)

- -

MATCHES

Argentina v Switzerland, Sao Paulo (1600)

Messi looks to lead Argentina into quarter-finals

SAO PAULO - After coming through the group stage with a 100 percent record, Argentina face Switzerland at the Corinthians arena with a spot in the World Cup quarter-finals up for grabs. The Swiss know stopping Lionel Messi will be the key to getting their first win over Argentina. (SOCCER-WORLD/M55-ARG-SUI (PIX) expect from 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Peter Rutherford, Mike Collett-White and Andrew Downie, 500 words)

- -

Belgium v United States, Salvador (2000)

Belgium, U.S. battle for last quarter-final spot

SALVADOR, Brazil - A Belgium side bristling with talent take on the determined and physically imposing United States at the Fonte Nova arena with the last quarter-final spot up for grabs. (SOCCER-WORLD/M56-BEL-USA, PIX, TV, expect from 2200 GMT /5.45 PM ET, by Neil Maidment, 600 words)

- - - -

ELSEWHERE

Germany get to work for France quarter-final showdown

SANTO ANDRE, Brazil - Germany will get straight to work in training on Tuesday at their team base in northeastern Brazil to prepare for their quarter-final match against France. (SOCCER-WORLD/GER, expect by 1800 GMT/1400 ET, by Erik Kirschbaum, 500 words)

- -

France to hone their attacking skills ahead of Germany clash

BELO HORIZONTE - France will need to be more effective up front when they take on Germany in the last eight after missing chances and leaving it late to beat Nigeria. (SOCCER-WORLD/FRA, by Karolos Grohmann, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 400 words) (Compiled by Caroline Helly)