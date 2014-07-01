Reuters World Cup schedule at 1600 GMT on Tuesday:

MATCHES

Argentina v Switzerland, Sao Paulo (1600)

Messi looks to lead Argentina into quarter-finals

SAO PAULO - Argentina face Switzerland with a quarter-final spot up for grabs and the Swiss knowing that stopping Lionel Messi will be key to getting a first win over their opponents. (SOCCER-WORLD/M55-ARG-SUI (PIX) expect from 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Peter Rutherford, Mike Collett-White and Andrew Downie, 500 words)

Belgium v United States, Salvador (2000)

Belgium, U.S. battle for last quarter-final spot

SALVADOR, Brazil - A Belgium side bristling with talent take on the determined and physically imposing United States at the Fonte Nova arena with the last quarter-final spot up for grabs. (SOCCER-WORLD/M56-BEL-USA, PIX, TV, expect from 2200 GMT /6 PM ET, by Neil Maidment, 600 words)

ELSEWHERE

Germany get to work for France quarter-final showdown

SANTO ANDRE, Brazil - Germany will get straight to work in training on Tuesday at their team base in northeastern Brazil to prepare for their quarter-final match against France. (SOCCER-WORLD/GER, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Erik Kirschbaum, 500 words)

France to sharpen attack, add pace against Germany

BELO HORIZONTE - France have come full circle from their debacle of four years ago to set up a World Cup quarter-final against Germany but they must hone their attacking skills to threaten the three-time champions. (SOCCER-WORLD/FRA, moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Colombians hope slain player's memory inspires

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Colombia fans are paying tribute to defender Andres Escobar, gunned down 20 years ago after scoring an own goal in the World Cup, and hope his memory will inspire the current crop's hunt for glory. (SOCCER-WORLD/COL-ESCOBAR, moved, by Andrew Cawthorne, 600 words)

Costa Rica kit maker Lotto thrives on World Cup upset

RIO DE JANEIRO - Costa Rica have been a World Cup revelation, reaching the quarter-finals for the first time, and their success has proved an unexpected bonus for their kit maker Lotto Sport Italia. (SOCCER-WORLD/LOTTO, moved, by Stephen Eisenhammer, 450 words) (Compiled by Caroline Helly)