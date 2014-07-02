Reuters World Cup schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday:

We continue the build-up to the quarter-finals:

France v Germany

Brazil v Colombia

Argentina v Belgium

Netherlands v Costa Rica

(SOCCER-WORLD/, expect stories throughout)

PREVIEWS

Sluggish Brazil must improve against Colombia and Rodriguez

FORTALEZA, Brazil - After their laboured win over Chile in a penalty shootout, Brazil need to step up a gear when they face Colombia and their free-scoring midfielder James Rodriguez in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday (SOCCER-WORLD/M57-PREVIEW, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET), by Gideon Long, 500 words)

See also (SOCCER-WORLD/M57-BRA-COL (FACTBOX))

- -

France and Germany braced for first big Cup showdown

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - European heavyweights France and Germany meet in the World Cup quarter-finals reviving one of the tournament's great rivalries and pitting two of the most attacking teams against each other. (SOCCER-WORLD/M58-FRA-GER (PREVIEW), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 450 words)

See also (SOCCER-WORLD/M58-FRA-GER (FACTBOX)

- -

James Rodriguez profile

SALVADOR, Brazil - Racing towards the camera after scoring direct from a corner at Colombia's top youth tournament, excited scouts could see James Rodriguez was a kid at ease in the limelight. (SOCCER-WORLD/COL-RODRIGUEZ, expect by 1400 GMT, by Neil Maidment, 700 words)

(Compiled by Caroline Helly)