We continue the build-up to the quarter-finals:

France v Germany

Brazil v Colombia

Argentina v Belgium

Netherlands v Costa Rica

Who's hot and who's not; the World Cup quarter-finalists

BRASILIA - Twenty four teams have gone home and only eight remain. We take a look at the form and title-winning prospects of the quarter-finalists. (SOCCER-WORLD/FORM, moved, by Patrick Johnston)

Scolari under fire as insecurities exposed

SAO PAULO - Brazil manager Luiz Felipe Scolari is coming under increasing fire at home after he handpicked a small posse of friendly journalists for an informal briefing that was quickly leaked to expose the insecurities inside his World Cup squad. (SOCCER-WORLD/BRAZIL, expect by 1700 GMT/ 1 PM ET, by Andrew Downie, 400 words)

My game will not change, yellow card or not - Matuidi

RIBEIRAO PRETO, Brazil - France midfielder Blaise Matuidi will not change the way he plays - even after narrowly avoiding being sent off in their World Cup round of 16 game against Nigeria, as the former champions prepare to face Germany in the last eight. (SOCCER-WORLD/FRA-MATUIDI, moved, 400 words)

Belgium's coach wants team to now go 'all the way'

SALVADOR, Brazil - Belgium went straight back to work, given no time to celebrate their win over the United States as coach Marc Wilmots said he wanted to raise the bar higher. (SOCCER-WORLD/BEL, moved, 400 words)

Argentina thank 'post of God', prepare for Belgium

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Argentina thank their lucky stars and "post of God" for scraping into World Cup quarter-finals and begin preparing for weekend clash with Belgium. (SOCCER-WORLD/ARG, moved, by Andrew Cawthorne, 550 words)

Colombian kid Rodriguez the main man in Brazil

SALVADOR, Brazil - Racing towards the camera after scoring direct from a corner at Colombia's top youth tournament, excited scouts could see James Rodriguez was a kid at ease in the limelight. (SOCCER-WORLD/COL-RODRIGUEZ, moved, by Neil Maidment, 700 words)

PREVIEWS

Sluggish Brazil must improve against Colombia and Rodriguez

FORTALEZA, Brazil - After their laboured win over Chile in a penalty shootout, Brazil need to step up a gear when they face Colombia and their free-scoring midfielder James Rodriguez in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday (SOCCER-WORLD/M57-PREVIEW, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET), by Gideon Long, 500 words)

France and Germany braced for first big Cup showdown

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - European heavyweights France and Germany meet in the World Cup quarter-finals reviving one of the tournament's great rivalries and pitting two of the most attacking teams against each other. (SOCCER-WORLD/M58-FRA-GER (PREVIEW), moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 450 words)

