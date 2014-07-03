Reuters World Cup schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday:

We continue the build-up to the quarter-finals:

France v Germany

Brazil v Colombia

Argentina v Belgium

Netherlands v Costa Rica

Deschamps seeks to steer France past Germany and into semis

RIO DE JANEIRO - France coach Didier Deschamps prepares to impart his own World Cup-winning experience on his team ahead of their quarter-final showdown with long-time rivals Germany on Friday. (SOCCER-WORLD/M58-FRANCE/DESCHAMPS, by William Schomberg and Mike Collett, expect by 1830 GMT/1430 ET, 600 words)

Germany's Loew aiming to give France more heartache

RIO DE JANEIRO - Germany coach Joachim Loew looks to make it three wins in a row for his country in World Cup showdowns against fellow winners France when the two European giants meet in the tournament's quarter-finals on Saturday (SOCCER-WORLD/M58-GERMANY/LOEW), by Mike Collett and William Schomberg, expect by 2045 GMT/1645 ET)

Brazil coach discusses quarter-final against Colombia

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari talks to the media ahead of Friday's World Cup quarter-final showdown with Colombia at Fortaleza's Castelao arena. (SOCCER-WORLD/M57-BRA, expect by 2100 GMT/500 PM ET, pix, TV, by Elzio Barreto, 400 words)

Colombia coach discusses quarter-final clash with Brazil

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Colombia's Argentine coach Jose Pekerman talks to the media ahead of Friday's World Cup quarter-final showdown with Brazil at Fortaleza's Castelao arena. (SOCCER-WORLD/M57-COL, expect by 0030 GMT Friday/830 PM ET Thursday, pix, TV, by Gideon Long, 400 words)

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil - What's the difference between a tea-bag and the England football team? The tea-bag stays in a cup longer! With the World Cup entering its final stages, the jokes are flying as fast as the goals, helping relieve tension and - for fans of the 24 teams already out - the abject misery of elimination.(SOCCER-WORLD/HUMOUR, expect by 1300 GMT/900 AM EST, by Andrew Cawthorne, 850 words)

Penalty shootouts are no lottery

RIO DE JANEIRO - No World Cup is complete without the drama of a penalty shootout but scientific research shows that there is very little luck involved when it comes to success or failure from 12 yards out (SOCCER-WORLD/SHOOTOUTS, by Mitch Phillips, 500 words, plus factbox, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

Goalkeepers shine at World Cup despite goal flurry

BEOLO HORIZONTE, Brazil - Goalkeepers have stolen the show at the World Cup with superb performances despite a torrent of goals in the matches that have far exceeded the total for the previous tournament. (SOCCER-WORLD/GOALKEEPERS, by Karolos Grohmann, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

Korean FA hold news conference to discuss Hong's future

SEOUL - South Korea's football association (KFA) hold a news conference to discuss the future of national team coach Hong Myung-bo after their early exit at the World Cup. (SOCCER-ASIA/KOREA expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, 400 words)

Germany look forward to penalty shootout

SANTO ANDRE, Brazil - Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is ready the possible penalty shootout against France and his coach Andreas Koepke explains why Germans are always so supremely confident in shootouts with a perfect four wins out of four with just one missed shot. (SOCCER-WORLD/GER-PENALTIES, expect by 1400 GMT/1000 ET, by Erik Kirschbaum, 500 words)

SALVADOR, Brazil - While soccer stars such as Neymar and Lionel Messi have justified their global status at the World Cup, Costa Rica's Joel Campbell leads a line of impressive lesser knowns. (SOCCER-WORLD/CRC-CAMPBELL, expect by 1800 GMT, by Neil Maidment, 500 words)

PREVIEWS

Argentina need greater variety in attack to overcome Belgium

BRASILIA - Argentina need to add some variety to their attack and liven up their midfield if they are to beat a rapidly-improving Belgium in their World Cup quarter-final on Saturday. (SOCCER-WORLD/M60-ARG-BEL/PREVIEW, By Brian Homewood, expect by 1800 GMT/1PM ET, 500 words)

In-form Netherlands braced for Costa Rica test

SALVADOR, Brazil - The Netherlands start as runaway favourites to end the fairytale run of Costa Rica and reach semi-finals. (SOCCER-WORLD/M60-NED-CRC (PREVIEW), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

